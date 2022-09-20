ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

You Won’t Believe What Olivia Wilde Is Saying About Jason Sudeikis Now: ‘There’s A Reason I Left That Relationship’

This post has been updated since its initial 08/11/2022 publish date to include new information from Olivia Wilde’s latest interview with Variety. Olivia Wilde is opening up more about her tumultuous split from ex Jason Sudeikis in a new profile for Variety. The Booksmart director, 38, seemed to hint that the viral April incident (in which she was served with custody papers while giving a speech onstage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas) is a prime example of why she “left” the relationship.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adam Sandler Hospitalized For Hip Surgery & Is Seen Using A Cane In Recovery: Photos

Adam Sandler, 56, enjoyed a shopping day with his wife Jackie Sandler, 47, this past weekend. The Hustle actor used a cane to help him walk around Pacific Palisades, California, in the photos below, which were shot roughy two weeks after Adam underwent hip surgery. The comedian reportedly had a “scheduled” procedure around Labor Day and has been using a cane to move around since then.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Page Six

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck made guests sign NDAs to attend Georgia wedding

“Ain’t It Funny” that Jennifer Lopez wanted to save her “private” moments from her wedding to Ben Affleck for On the JLo? After footage of the “Marry Me” star performing for the “Argo” director during their lavish Georgia ceremony leaked, Lopez expressed her disappointment in a comment posted to Instagram Saturday. “This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment. I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas [non-disclosure agreements] and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding,” Lopez wrote. “That is our choice to share,” she continued,...
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green’s Relationship Timeline

Better together! Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green found happiness with one another following a PDA-filled Hawaiian vacation in December 2020 — but that was only the beginning of their love story. Burgess first hinted at the romance earlier that month when she exclusively told Us Weekly that she was seeing someone new. “It’s been […]
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Margot Robbie Said She Was ‘Mortified’ When Photos From the 'Barbie' Set Leaked

She’s a Barbie girl who was simply trying to live in a Barbie-exclusive world, but things didn’t quite pan out for Margot Robbie. Robbie, who plays the iconic Barbie character in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming live-action Barbie film, told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she and co-star Ryan Gosling (who plays Barbie’s beau, Ken) were “mortified” when photos were leaked of the two in Barbie-appropriate hot pink and neon green outfits. To be more precise, Robbie and Gosling were dressed in electrifying ’80s-style workout gear, complete with matching visors, roller skates, and knee pads. Robbie looked groovy in a pair of...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting

Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy,...
CELEBRITIES

