ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Reboot' cast embraced confusion over show within show

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The cast of Reboot, premiering Tuesday on Hulu, said the show's meta premise caused some confusion on set. "There'd be a moment where there's a camera," one of the show's stars, Keegan-Michael Key, 51, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "That's a fake camera. You realize the camera behind the camera is a real camera."
TV SERIES
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Glover
Person
Alison Brie
Person
Dan Harmon
Person
Danny Pudi
Person
Vincent Kartheiser
Person
Dave Franco
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Twilight’s Cullen Family: Where Are They Now? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene and More

Blood brothers and sisters! Beginning with 2008’s Twilight, fans were introduced to the Cullen coven. Five films later, Twihards are still reeling over the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities and the fact that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) sparkles in the sunlight. Based on the successful novels by Stephenie Meyer, the films spanned five years and […]
MOVIES
ComicBook

Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva

The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Film Star#Community#The Daily Beast#Nbc
Variety

‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’

Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Emmys 2022 Best Moments: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Almost Kiss, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Supports Sheryl Lee Ralph and More!

A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Is Mired in a Complicated and Steamy Love Triangle in New ‘My Policeman’ Trailer

Harry Styles finds himself in an emotionally complicated love triangle in the latest trailer for My Policeman, which dropped on Wednesday ahead of a world premiere for Michael Grandage’s 1950s romantic drama at the Toronto Film Festival. Styles plays Tom, a closeted policeman who, along with Emma Corrin as teacher Marion and museum curator Patrick, played by David Dawson, become entangled in a forbidden relationship. Tom and Marion marry, but Styles’ character soon falls for Patrick as they begin a gay relationship.  More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New Poster'The Son' Review: Hugh Jackman is Outstanding in Florian...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy

The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

‘8 Simple Rules,’ the sitcom that gave us Kaley Cuoco and endured after John Ritter’s death, turns 20

It’s funny how fate has ideas of its own. On Sept. 17, 2002, the highly anticipated sitcom “8 Simple Rules” premiered on ABC. Starring John Ritter, Katey Sagal and a little-known teenager named Kaley Cuoco, you don’t need the benefit of two decades of hindsight to know that the show had the ingredients to be a hit. The unexpected death of Ritter, though, steered the series in a different direction that may have also altered the careers of some of its stars.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

Goodnight Mommy review – Naomi Watts can’t save tepid horror remake

There’s an overwhelming lack of necessity to Amazon’s existentially pointless remake of the sleek Austrian horror Goodnight Mommy, a film that melted its chilly atmosphere with an overheated and overfamiliar last act twist. Without the fine, frightening direction of aunt-nephew duo Veronika Fran and Severin Fiala, we’re left with very little, a slick but soulless little movie that should appease neither fans of the original nor newcomers.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy