International Business Times
'Your Place Or Mine': Ashton Kutcher Joins Reese Witherspoon To Tease Their Upcoming Rom-Com [Watch]
The next rom-com to hit Netflix will star fan favorites, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. The romedy legends recently got on a video call to tease their upcoming movie "Your Place or Mine." Netflix dropped a video on YouTube Wednesday, where Witherspoon can be seen on a video call with...
'Reboot' cast embraced confusion over show within show
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The cast of Reboot, premiering Tuesday on Hulu, said the show's meta premise caused some confusion on set. "There'd be a moment where there's a camera," one of the show's stars, Keegan-Michael Key, 51, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "That's a fake camera. You realize the camera behind the camera is a real camera."
Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Make Red Carpet Debut With a Big Bang at 2022 Emmy Awards
The flight attendant has arrived—and she isn't flying solo. Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey stepped out on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, marking their official red carpet debut as a couple. For the Sep. 12 event, Kaley sported a pink high-low...
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Twilight’s Cullen Family: Where Are They Now? Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart, Ashley Greene and More
Blood brothers and sisters! Beginning with 2008’s Twilight, fans were introduced to the Cullen coven. Five films later, Twihards are still reeling over the vampires’ pale skin, supernatural abilities and the fact that Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) sparkles in the sunlight. Based on the successful novels by Stephenie Meyer, the films spanned five years and […]
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’
Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
Emmys 2022 Best Moments: Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Almost Kiss, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Cast Supports Sheryl Lee Ralph and More!
A night to remember! Hollywood's biggest stars came together to celebrate TV at the 2022 Emmys in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, bringing the laughs and more. The big event kicked off with host Kenan Thompson remixing hit songs from shows including Friends, The Brady Bunch, Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. […]
Complex
Timothée Chalamet on Career Advice Leonardo Dicaprio Gave Him: ‘No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies’
Over the past five years, Timothée Chalamet has established himself as the hottest young actor in Hollywood, catapulting into the mainstream on the strength of career-making roles in movies such as 2017’s Call Me by Your Name and last year’s Dune. In a new interview with British...
‘Twilight’ Cast’s Dating Histories: Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and More Stars’ Love Lives
So in love! As Twilight fans supported various romantic relationships on screen, the cast of the hit vampire film series saw sparks fly off screen. After playing love interests in the 2008 film, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson quickly formed a connection that translated to the real world. In 2009, the costars started dating following […]
Harry Styles Is Mired in a Complicated and Steamy Love Triangle in New ‘My Policeman’ Trailer
Harry Styles finds himself in an emotionally complicated love triangle in the latest trailer for My Policeman, which dropped on Wednesday ahead of a world premiere for Michael Grandage’s 1950s romantic drama at the Toronto Film Festival. Styles plays Tom, a closeted policeman who, along with Emma Corrin as teacher Marion and museum curator Patrick, played by David Dawson, become entangled in a forbidden relationship. Tom and Marion marry, but Styles’ character soon falls for Patrick as they begin a gay relationship. More from The Hollywood ReporterSteven Spielberg's 'The Fabelmans' Releases New Poster'The Son' Review: Hugh Jackman is Outstanding in Florian...
'Top Gun: Maverick' is unlike any blockbuster Hollywood has seen in years
There are summer blockbusters, and then there's "Top Gun: Maverick."
Emmys Host Kenan Thompson Jokes Zendaya Is ‘Too Old to Date’ Leonardo DiCaprio Amid Camila Morrone Split: Video
He went there. Kenan Thompson wished Zendaya a happy belated birthday at the Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12, joking about her being at a “weird age” in Hollywood. “Zendaya’s here from Euphoria,” the host, 43, said during a monologue at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles...
Popculture
'Beverly Hills Cop 4' Finally Starts Filming With New Stars Joining Eddie Murphy
The long-awaited fourth Beverly Hills Cop movie is finally set to start production this week, with two big stars joining Eddie Murphy. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zola star Taylour Paige will star in Axel Foley's latest adventure. The new movie will be released by Netflix after Paramount Pictures made a deal with the streamer in 2019.
TODAY.com
‘8 Simple Rules,’ the sitcom that gave us Kaley Cuoco and endured after John Ritter’s death, turns 20
It’s funny how fate has ideas of its own. On Sept. 17, 2002, the highly anticipated sitcom “8 Simple Rules” premiered on ABC. Starring John Ritter, Katey Sagal and a little-known teenager named Kaley Cuoco, you don’t need the benefit of two decades of hindsight to know that the show had the ingredients to be a hit. The unexpected death of Ritter, though, steered the series in a different direction that may have also altered the careers of some of its stars.
‘Gilmore Girls’ Unpopular Opinion: The Season 7 Ending Was Better Than What Amy Sherman-Palladino Originally Planned
"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' ended the way Amy Sherman-Palladino always planned to end 'Gilmore Girls.' Was it the right choice for the beloved characters, though?
Greyson Chance Called Working With Ellen DeGeneres As A Child "Horrible": "I Was 100 Percent Faking It, And I Feel Like She Was Too"
"This is the first time I've been honest about her, and this is the last time I want to talk about it. I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her."
Goodnight Mommy review – Naomi Watts can’t save tepid horror remake
There’s an overwhelming lack of necessity to Amazon’s existentially pointless remake of the sleek Austrian horror Goodnight Mommy, a film that melted its chilly atmosphere with an overheated and overfamiliar last act twist. Without the fine, frightening direction of aunt-nephew duo Veronika Fran and Severin Fiala, we’re left with very little, a slick but soulless little movie that should appease neither fans of the original nor newcomers.
