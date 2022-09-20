Pike County massacre testimony; Nikolas Cruz’s defense rests; R. Kelly conviction — TCD Sidebar
In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Dina Doll joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss testimony in the murder trial following the Pike County massacre, the additional defamation suit facing Alex Jones in Connecticut, the defense unexpectedly resting its case in Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty hearing, and R. Kelly’s most recent convictions.
