ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pike County massacre testimony; Nikolas Cruz’s defense rests; R. Kelly conviction — TCD Sidebar

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NN3Qd_0i2tykuX00

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Dina Doll joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss testimony in the murder trial following the Pike County massacre, the additional defamation suit facing Alex Jones in Connecticut, the defense unexpectedly resting its case in Nikolas Cruz’s death penalty hearing, and R. Kelly’s most recent convictions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz sentencing: Parkland shooter’s defence shocks courtroom by suddenly resting case

The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, who murdered 17 students and staff members in the Valentine’s Day 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The move came as a shock to both the judge and prosecution on Wednesday morning, who had expected the defence to call around 80 witnesses. Instead, jurors have heard from only aroudn 25 defence witnesses. Judge Elizabeth Scherer blasted the sudden announcement, which left the state unprepared to resume its case. “I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career,” she fumed.Now,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Judge Rips Into ‘Unprofessional’ Defense Attorney for Parkland Killer

The judge presiding over the death penalty trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz ripped into the defense on Wednesday, calling out Cruz’s lead attorney for being “unprofessional” and wasting everyone’s time. Cruz’s defense unexpectedly rested their case on Wednesday, despite previously announcing plans to call at least 50 more witnesses. Their announcement, as jurors lined up outside the courtroom, effectively “wasted a day in court,” Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said, as prosecutors weren’t prepared to begin their rebuttal on such short notice. “To have 22 people march into court and be waiting as if it is some kind of game....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz’s defence rests case in bombshell move blasted ‘unprofessional’ by judge

The defence has rested its case in the sentencing trial for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, in a bombshell move that derailed proceedings and sparked a furious response from the judge.“Honestly, I have never experienced a level of unprofessionalism in my career. It’s unbelievable,” Judge Elizabeth Scherer scolded Cruz’s attorneys during a heated exchange in Broward County Court, Florida, on Wednesday morning.Cruz’s legal team previously said it planned to call around 80 witnesses as they seek to convince jurors to sentence the mass murderer to life in prison without parole instead of to death. Since the team of public defenders...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
truecrimedaily

Pa. woman sentenced for raping child over the course of 5 years, starting when victim was 6 years old

CLINTON COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old woman was sentenced to up to 60 years in prison last week for raping a young child over the course of several years. According to the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office, Tonya Krout pleaded guilty to three counts of rape of a child and reportedly "spoke matter-of-factly about her acts" during her hearing. A Clinton County judge reportedly imposed three consecutive six- to 20-year sentences for each charge, meaning she will spend at least 18 years behind bars. After those 18 years, she can apply for parole.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Mail

Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers

A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
UTAH STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
R Kelly
Person
Alex Jones
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sidebar#The Pike#Violent Crime#Tcd
truecrimedaily

Delaware couple faces 646 charges after allegedly starving, force-feeding, and torturing their 2 children

KENT COUNTY, Del. (TCD) -- A couple faces 646 charges for the alleged abuse, neglect, and torture of their two children. According to a Department of Justice news release posted by the Delaware attorney general, Mary Vinson, 45, and Charles Vinson, 36, allegedly abused their children over the course of 20 months. The two reportedly forced the children to "stand for long periods of time."
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Family of father executed after wrongful murder conviction given police apology after 70 years

The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Ex-NYPD cop is jailed for 10 years after beating an officer with metal flagpole as he tried to storm Capitol in January 6 riots: Thug, 56, is handed the longest sentence yet for MAGA protesters

A retired New York Police Department officer was sentenced on Thursday to a record-setting 10 years in prison for attacking the U.S. Capitol and using a metal flagpole to assault one of the police officers trying to hold off a mob of Donald Trump supporters. Thomas Webster's prison sentence is...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
Salon

Nancy Pelosi's husband receives jail sentence for DUI

Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, has been sentenced to 5 days in jail following his arrest on May 28. According to a release from the Napa County District Attorney's Office, his arrest was "based upon an automobile collision and driving under the influence." A plea deal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

44K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy