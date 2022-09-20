King Charles' Crown to Be Resized Following Queen Elizabeth's Death: What We Know About the Crown Jewels

Read full article on original website
What Happens to Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin After the Funeral?
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral services have concluded. She has now been laid to rest. Here's what happens to her coffin after the services.
Queen Elizabeth II just died. Here’s what will happen to her $500 million fortune
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a visit to officially open the new building of Thames Hospice in Maidenhead, Berkshire, on July 15, 2022. Her Majesty leaves behind over $500 million in personal assets from her 70 years on the throne, which Prince Charles will inherit when he is crowned king.
Camilla to be crowned Queen beside King Charles III at his coronation
As was Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘sincere wish’, Camilla has become Queen Consort on her husband’s accession to the throne
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
Queen Elizabeth II's hearse was customized for her
Queen Elizabeth II's casket was carried across Scotland on Sunday in a black hearse that was specially prepared for the task. The vehicle was provided by the William Purve Funeral Directors service, which saw its website crash after its name was seen on the vehicle's window. The car was not...
How much does the Queen’s coffin weigh and why is it lead-lined?
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin has undertaken its procession to Westminster Abbey.The late monarch is being laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday (19 September).Draped in the Royal Standard and bearing the Imperial State Crown, orb and sceptre, the coffin was taken from Westminster Hall, where the queen was lying-in-state.It was placed onto the 123-year-old gun carriage, which took it to Westminster Abbey, where it was brought into New Palace Yard by 98 Royal Navy sailors.Following on from Westminster Abbey, the Queen will be moved to Windsor Castle.Why is the Queen’s coffin lead-lined?According to reports, the Queen’s coffin...
The Unexpected Car Taking Queen Elizabeth To Her Funeral
Last week, when the Queen of England Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, most thought that the hearse leading the procession through Scotland would be something quintessentially British, like a Bentley, Range Rover, Jaguar, or Rolls-Royce — marques which have featured multiple times in her own private collection. But the vehicle carrying the coffin though Scotland was from the other side of the English Channel. It's a decidedly German vehicle, in fact, a Mercedes E-Class.
27 details you might have missed from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and the meaning behind them
From Kate Middleton's jewelry to Prince George and Prince Charlotte walking in the processional, here are details you missed from the royal funeral.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Personal Staff Line Up to Watch Funeral Procession Pass Buckingham Palace
A final tribute. Queen Elizabeth II‘s household staff lined up outside Buckingham Palace to watch her funeral procession pass the residence on Monday, September 19. Staff members arranged themselves on the sidewalk in front of the palace as the queen’s coffin was carried from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch following the state funeral. After the procession through central London, the casket was driven to Windsor Castle, where the former monarch will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip.
Queen Elizabeth II dies: Why is the queen’s oak coffin lined with lead?
On Tuesday, Queen Elizabeth II’s remains were taken to London to lie in state in Westminster Hall. The monarch’s coffin will be placed in the hall for people to pay their respects before it is eventually placed in the King George VI memorial chapel in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.
Rare, Previously Unseen Photos of Queen Elizabeth Were Just Released by Buckingham Palace
On Monday, September 19, after a grand state funeral at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin was taken to Windsor Castle, processed up the Long Walk at Windsor Castle, and received with a committal service at St. George’s Chapel. Then, following the pomp and ceremony of the day, the royal family were able to bid their matriarch a final farewell away from the public eye, as a private burial took place in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral in Photos: The Biggest Moments
It was the first time in history that cameras were allowed to record inside the funeral of a British monarch, capturing the impressive formalities and gravity of the day
Who's on the guest list for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral?
When Queen Elizabeth II receives a state funeral at London's Westminster Abbey on Monday, it will be one of the largest diplomatic occasions of the century.
What the Queen’s Funeral Taught Me About Britain
Of course I went to see the queue. For the past week, the south bank of London’s River Thames has been transformed into a living art installation, as mourners have waited for up to 24 hours to file through Westminster Hall and spend a moment with the coffin of Elizabeth II. An old joke holds that British people can’t see a line without wanting to join it. Hundreds of thousands of us proved this true. Married couples, parents and children, tourists, retired soldiers, David Beckham. All human life was there.
Queen Elizabeth II's personal touches in plans for funeral day
Queen Elizabeth II made personal additions to plans for her funeral day, Buckingham Palace has said. Among the touches requested by the Queen is the playing of a lament by her piper. The state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday is likely to be one of the biggest single ceremonial...
Inside the queen's funeral
On Monday, the British royal family, world leaders, and other dignitaries will gather at Westminster Abbey to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II. Her funeral is set to begin at 11 a.m. London time, and will be televised around the world. Here's everything you need to know:. How...
Palace reveals details of queen’s state funeral on Monday
LONDON (AP) — Two minutes of silence will be observed across the United Kingdom at the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday giving the public across the nation a chance to pay their respects to the late monarch. Buckingham Palace released details...
Queen Elizabeth's funeral at Westminster Abbey
Queen Elizabeth's state funeral took place on the morning of Monday, September 19, 2022 inside Westminster Abbey where she was married on November 20, 1947, and was crowned on June 2, 1953, sixteen months after she became queen on February 6, 1952. The monarch died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. Marches, vigils, and many other events took place between her death and her funeral.
Inside King Charles III's Next Steps Following Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Watch: What's Next for King Charles III & Queen Consort Camilla?. The royal family's new era is here and King Charles III is leading the way. Following the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, her eldest son officially became the King of the United Kingdom. Prior to the promotion, King Charles had been the oldest and the longest-serving heir apparent in British history, with the new ruling monarch ascending the throne at 73 years old. His mother, meanwhile, was 25 years old when she became queen, and that contrast could inform what comes next for Charles.
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla Are ‘Touched’ by Support as They ‘Prepare to Say Our Last Farewell’ at Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
Giving thanks. King Charles III shared a statement on behalf of himself and Queen Consort Camilla to respond to all the sympathetic messages and support given to the royal family amid Queen Elizabeth II’s death. “Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched...
