PRINCETON, N.J. – The LSU men’s tennis team secured four doubles wins and five singles wins on day one of the Farnsworth Invitational inside Jadwin Gymnasium on Thursday. “It was a great start to the fall for the guys,” head coach Danny Bryan said. “Obviously we got a lot of wins, and we won a lot of close matches. I’m really proud of the way the guys fought. It wasn’t perfect tennis, which is to be expected, but the guys were tough. Ultimately, we’re looking forward to tomorrow against Michigan State.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO