Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

Tigers Conclude Farnsworth Invitational Day One

PRINCETON, N.J. – The LSU men’s tennis team secured four doubles wins and five singles wins on day one of the Farnsworth Invitational inside Jadwin Gymnasium on Thursday. “It was a great start to the fall for the guys,” head coach Danny Bryan said. “Obviously we got a lot of wins, and we won a lot of close matches. I’m really proud of the way the guys fought. It wasn’t perfect tennis, which is to be expected, but the guys were tough. Ultimately, we’re looking forward to tomorrow against Michigan State.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Nationally-Ranked LSU Women's Golf Team Back In Action Friday

BATON ROUGE – Coming off a strong winning performance in New Orleans to open the season, the No. 5 ranked LSU women’s golf team is back in action starting Friday at the Mason Rudolph Invitational at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee. The three-day event will mark...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Soccer Returns Home For SEC Home Opener

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Soccer (6-1-2, 1-0 SEC) is set to host Missouri (4-3-1, 1-0 SEC) for its first conference matchup at home of the season at 6 p.m. CT at the LSU Soccer Stadium. The match will be available on SEC Network Plus. Links to the livestream...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Football Releases Complete 2023 Schedule

BATON ROUGE — A season-opening contest against Florida State in Orlando as well as home Southeastern Conference games against Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M headline LSU’s 2023 football schedule. The SEC announced the 2023 football schedules for all 14 league teams on Tuesday night on the SEC...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Men's Tennis Opens 2022 Fall Campaign

PRINCETON, N.J. – The LSU men’s tennis team will kick off the 2022 fall season on Thursday morning on day one of the Farnsworth Invitational, hosted by Princeton University at the Lenz Tennis Center. The Farnsworth Invitational is set to run from Thursday, September 22, to Sunday, September...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Skip Bertman to Hold Book Signing on Tuesday Night

BATON ROUGE, La. – Skip Bertman will conduct a signing of his new book, “Everything Matters in Baseball – The Skip Bertman Story,” on Tuesday, September 27, at Lipsey’s, 7277 Exchequer Drive in Baton Rouge. The event, which will be held from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Volleyball Opens SEC Schedule Versus No. 20 Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team (6-4) will begin SEC play by hosting No. 20 Arkansas (9-1) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers and Razorbacks will square off on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory on the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LSUSports.net

First LSU Women’s Basketball Practice Open To Fans

BATON ROUGE – Kim Mulkey and the LSU Women’s Basketball team will begin practice next Monday, September 26 at 1:30 p.m. CT inside the PMAC and it will be open for fans to attend and watch. Fans planning to attend Monday’s open practice will be able to enter...
BATON ROUGE, LA
