Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LSUSports.net
LSU Women's Swimming Opens 2022-23 Season Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s swimming team led by second-year head coach Rick Bishop opens the highly-anticipated season against the Vanderbilt Commodores and Tulane Green Wave inside the LSU Natatorium Friday, Sept. 23, at noon CT. LSU’s meet Friday will celebrate the 50-year anniversary of women’s athletics at the university.
Breaking: NCAA Announces Penalties For LSU Football
The NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon penalties for the LSU football program. LSU reportedly committed recruiting violations, leading to penalties for the Tigers football program. None of the penalties are severe. "The LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met...
wbrz.com
LSU hit with probation, recruiting restrictions over NCAA violations involving former staff
BATON ROUGE - The NCAA's disciplinary committee handed down punishment to the LSU Football program Thursday, including a one-year probation period and several recruiting restrictions, for violating recruiting rules. The announcement was not related to the widely covered controversy involving LSU Basketball and former hoops coach Will Wade. The infractions...
LSU football will not continue to win games if this trend continues
LSU football improved to 2-1 on the season last weekend with a 31-16 win over visiting Mississippi State. The Tigers came from behind 13-0 in their Southeastern Conference opener to pick up a second consecutive win, outscoring the Bulldogs 31-3 after going down two scores. It was an impressive display of determination from Brian Kelly’s team against a tricky opponent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSUSports.net
Volleyball Opens SEC Schedule Versus No. 20 Arkansas
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team (6-4) will begin SEC play by hosting No. 20 Arkansas (9-1) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers and Razorbacks will square off on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory on the...
LSUSports.net
Tigers Play Host to LSU Invitational Friday at the University Club
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team will play host on Friday to the LSU Invitational at the University Club in Baton Rouge. The event begins at 8:15 a.m. with the men’s 6K race, followed by the women’s 5K competition at 9 a.m. Schools participating in the invitational include LSU, Alcorn State, Dillard, Nicholls, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern, Texas A&M-Texarkana and Xavier (La.).
Loyola Maroon
Women’s basketball has new faces
After a successful season last year, head women’s basketball coach, Kellie Kennedy added two new additions to her team, assistant coaches Samantha Thomas and Kaila Anderson. Both are eager for the upcoming season, they said. “I’m just excited to be back into this team atmosphere,” Thomas said, having missed...
LSUSports.net
Football Releases Complete 2023 Schedule
BATON ROUGE — A season-opening contest against Florida State in Orlando as well as home Southeastern Conference games against Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M headline LSU’s 2023 football schedule. The SEC announced the 2023 football schedules for all 14 league teams on Tuesday night on the SEC...
RELATED PEOPLE
LSU Reveille
Report: LSU women's tennis player seen on video using a racial slur no longer part of team
An LSU women's tennis player who was seen on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, as first reported by The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was caught on video using the slur and laughing with other people. She is no longer listed on the LSU women's tennis roster.
LSUSports.net
Project Graduation
The mission of Project Graduation is quite simple: To assist former student-athletes with completing graduation requirements and obtain their degrees so that they can move forward in their career and individual life pursuits. This is achieved by being proactive in reaching out to former student-athletes and by providing information and assistance to those who reach out to us.
Mississippi State's Week 1 Opponent for 2023 Season Officially Announced
Mississippi State football now knows who it will face in Week 1 of the 2023 season.
LSUSports.net
Skip Bertman to Hold Book Signing on Tuesday Night
BATON ROUGE, La. – Skip Bertman will conduct a signing of his new book, “Everything Matters in Baseball – The Skip Bertman Story,” on Tuesday, September 27, at Lipsey’s, 7277 Exchequer Drive in Baton Rouge. The event, which will be held from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Henry County Daily Herald
Dutchtown football program enjoys 5-0 start, state recognition under new head coach Niketa Battle
One might think Dutchtown football coach Niketa Battle would not be happy to have an off week after starting the season with a perfect 5-0 record, but the veteran coach abides. “It really doesn’t matter,” said Battle, whose team — ranked No 4 in Class AAAA — travels to Union...
NOLA.com
Letters: Violent crime changes the college experience for LSU students
As relatively new residents of Baton Rouge, my husband and I have often asked ourselves whether this move was the right one in terms of safety. We’ve tweaked our daily living habits to avoid any potential problems. That has worked for us in our schedules. However, I have a...
theadvocate.com
Zachary High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Vincent Perry
The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry. Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971. Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alpha Phi Alpha chapter suspended from UL Lafayette
The Zeta Xi chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. was suspended for three years after an investigation into allegations of hazing.
brproud.com
Movie filming now in Ascension Parish merges Louisiana flavor with Christmas spirit
SORRENTO, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas in September? Yes, it is true, at least for a few days in Ascension Parish. The Cajun Village and Coffee House is the setting for a movie that will air on the Hallmark Channel. Filming is happening from Wednesday, September 21 to Friday, September...
theadvocate.com
Parents, students complain East Baton Rouge schools field trip was more like church service
More than 2,100 students from Baton Rouge high schools were excused from classes Tuesday morning and hopped on school buses to attend what was billed as a “College & Career Fair.”. Some students, however, came away from this districtwide field trip upset, saying what they participated in felt more...
theadvocate.com
See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
Comments / 0