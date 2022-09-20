ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSUSports.net

LSU Women's Swimming Opens 2022-23 Season Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s swimming team led by second-year head coach Rick Bishop opens the highly-anticipated season against the Vanderbilt Commodores and Tulane Green Wave inside the LSU Natatorium Friday, Sept. 23, at noon CT. LSU’s meet Friday will celebrate the 50-year anniversary of women’s athletics at the university.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Breaking: NCAA Announces Penalties For LSU Football

The NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon penalties for the LSU football program. LSU reportedly committed recruiting violations, leading to penalties for the Tigers football program. None of the penalties are severe. "The LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

LSU hit with probation, recruiting restrictions over NCAA violations involving former staff

BATON ROUGE - The NCAA's disciplinary committee handed down punishment to the LSU Football program Thursday, including a one-year probation period and several recruiting restrictions, for violating recruiting rules. The announcement was not related to the widely covered controversy involving LSU Basketball and former hoops coach Will Wade. The infractions...
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU football will not continue to win games if this trend continues

LSU football improved to 2-1 on the season last weekend with a 31-16 win over visiting Mississippi State. The Tigers came from behind 13-0 in their Southeastern Conference opener to pick up a second consecutive win, outscoring the Bulldogs 31-3 after going down two scores. It was an impressive display of determination from Brian Kelly’s team against a tricky opponent.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Volleyball Opens SEC Schedule Versus No. 20 Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team (6-4) will begin SEC play by hosting No. 20 Arkansas (9-1) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers and Razorbacks will square off on SECN+ with Lyn Rollins and Fran Flory on the...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
LSUSports.net

Tigers Play Host to LSU Invitational Friday at the University Club

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team will play host on Friday to the LSU Invitational at the University Club in Baton Rouge. The event begins at 8:15 a.m. with the men’s 6K race, followed by the women’s 5K competition at 9 a.m. Schools participating in the invitational include LSU, Alcorn State, Dillard, Nicholls, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern, Texas A&M-Texarkana and Xavier (La.).
BATON ROUGE, LA
Loyola Maroon

Women’s basketball has new faces

After a successful season last year, head women’s basketball coach, Kellie Kennedy added two new additions to her team, assistant coaches Samantha Thomas and Kaila Anderson. Both are eager for the upcoming season, they said. “I’m just excited to be back into this team atmosphere,” Thomas said, having missed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Football Releases Complete 2023 Schedule

BATON ROUGE — A season-opening contest against Florida State in Orlando as well as home Southeastern Conference games against Arkansas, Auburn, Florida and Texas A&M headline LSU’s 2023 football schedule. The SEC announced the 2023 football schedules for all 14 league teams on Tuesday night on the SEC...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Project Graduation

The mission of Project Graduation is quite simple: To assist former student-athletes with completing graduation requirements and obtain their degrees so that they can move forward in their career and individual life pursuits. This is achieved by being proactive in reaching out to former student-athletes and by providing information and assistance to those who reach out to us.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Skip Bertman to Hold Book Signing on Tuesday Night

BATON ROUGE, La. – Skip Bertman will conduct a signing of his new book, “Everything Matters in Baseball – The Skip Bertman Story,” on Tuesday, September 27, at Lipsey’s, 7277 Exchequer Drive in Baton Rouge. The event, which will be held from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m.,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Vincent Perry

The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry. Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971. Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both...
ZACHARY, LA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana

The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center

Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
BATON ROUGE, LA

