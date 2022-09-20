The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that a baby girl died Tuesday after being left in a car outside a Northside home. According to Sgt. Silcox of the Sheriff’s Office, police and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the area of Newberry Road and Broward Road where an unresponsive youngster was found. According to Silcox, the child was rushed to the hospital where she later passed away.

