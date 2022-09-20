Read full article on original website
Related
WCTV
Man arrested for attacking 3 elderly women, carjacking in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A man is in custody after sheriff’s deputies say he attacked a group of women, stole a car, and lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase from Madison County into Jefferson County. The sheriff’s office says the man attacked three elderly women Wednesday afternoon...
Police: Be on the lookout for a bald man with a braided goatee who is an auto burglary suspect in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is asking everyone to be on the lookout for a bald man sporting a braided goatee who was involved in an auto burglary Sunday in Fernandina Beach. Around 2:09 p.m. on September 18 the suspect allegedly robbed a car at a...
WCJB
Columbia County deputies work to identify human remains
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found near the Columbia - Baker County line on Monday evening. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m., a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
WCJB
Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby. Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bctelegraph.com
KH man dared deputies to shoot
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS— A Lake Region man prohibited by court order from stepping foot on a Keystone Heights-area property did so anyway and was tased by three deputies after daring the lawmen to shoot him. Travis Allen Wright, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cyberstalking, burglary,...
californiaexaminer.net
Jacksonville Police: Infant Dies In Heated Car
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that a baby girl died Tuesday after being left in a car outside a Northside home. According to Sgt. Silcox of the Sheriff’s Office, police and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the area of Newberry Road and Broward Road where an unresponsive youngster was found. According to Silcox, the child was rushed to the hospital where she later passed away.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alleged gunshot leads to school lockdowns
Two Gainesville schools were placed on lockdown after an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputy heard what sounded like a gunshot near the schools on Thursday. Both Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary were placed on lockdown this morning while ACSO deputies investigated the area. The schools were reopened around noon.
fox35orlando.com
2 senior living facility residents beaten by employee in Gainesville, police say
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old employee of a senior living facility in Gainesville was arrested Monday for reportedly abusing two of the facility's residents. According to the Gainesville Police Department, on June 30, officers responded to the facility after another employee reported two incidents of abuse. An investigation revealed that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
K9 assists Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in search for skeletal remains
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search on Tuesday of an area near the Columbia - Baker County line after human remains were found. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m. on Monday, a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
Sheriff gives details on major fentanyl bust in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were arrested after a drug bust of 8,350 grams of fentanyl in Clay County Wednesday afternoon. That is enough to kill 4,175,000 people, according to press release by Clay County. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Jason Setzer from Orange Park and...
First Coast News
JSO: Woman dead after shooting at Argyle Forest hotel in Jacksonville
When they arrived, police say found a woman in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.
News4Jax.com
Clay County Sheriff’s Office disrupts drug trafficking operation between Florida & California
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A suspected multi-kilogram drug trafficking organization that brought fentanyl, cocaine and meth into Northeast Florida was disrupted when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit got involved. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody attended a news conference held Wednesday afternoon by the Sheriff’s Office to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes down drug operation linked to California, Mexican Cartel
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced the sheriff’s office disrupted a major drug operation between California, Fleming Island, and Orange Park. The bust includes the seizure of more than 8,350 grams of fentanyl, which officials said could kill more than four million people. Investigators believed the drugs came into California over the Mexican border and likely has links to a well-known cartel.
Clay County mother describes struggles and impact of losing daughter to fentanyl overdose
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Fentanyl, the deadly drug Clay County officials are busy trying to keep off the streets, has caused heartbreak for so many families across our area. STORY: Mexico earthquake: 2 dead after magnitude 6.8 quake strikes Michoacan. On Wednesday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced several...
Death by dealer: Man sold fentanyl to Clay man who died of drug overdose, deputies say
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say fentanyl he sold to another man led to that man’s overdose death. Michael Stanley is now facing a manslaughter charge in the May death of 31-year-old Aleksejs Kovilov, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Police: Two JSO corrections officers arrested, facing charges for battery on inmate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office held a briefing on Wednesday morning to discuss the arrest of two corrections officers following a reported altercation with an inmate. On August 11, the JSO Integrity and Special Investigations unit received word about a complaint against two officers, Micah Magwood and...
WCJB
Crash between a car and motorcycle sent both drivers to the hospital
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called to a crash that had the driver trapped in their car. Crews arrived at SW 13th St to find a crash involving a collision between a car and a motorcycle. The driver had to be cut out of their vehicle.
JSO: Woman shot multiple times, killed in shooting at Argyle Forest motel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one person is dead after a shooting outside Baymont Inn and Suites on Youngerman Circle East in Argyle Forest. JSO reports at 7:34 p.m. Officers responded finding one woman who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken...
mycbs4.com
Clay County school bus crashes into dump truck
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County school bus crashed into a dump truck at around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The dump truck, driven by a 32-year-old man, was turning north onto Challenger Drive from Trail Ridge Road, while the school bus, driven by a 52-year-old woman, was also turning onto the same road.
2 Jacksonville officers arrested for battery after confrontation with inmate caught on video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office corrections officers were arrested for battery after investigators say they were involved with a physical confrontation with an inmate that was caught on video. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Undersheriff Nick Burgos said Wednesday the incident happened at the...
Comments / 0