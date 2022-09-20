ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, FL

WCJB

Columbia County deputies work to identify human remains

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found near the Columbia - Baker County line on Monday evening. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m., a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County deputies clear two schools after gunshot heard nearby

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Officials say lockdowns have been lifted at two schools after someone thought they heard a gunshot nearby. Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary School were placed on lockdown around 12:10 p.m. Thursday. Deputies responded to both schools and conducted a search...
GAINESVILLE, FL
County
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
bctelegraph.com

KH man dared deputies to shoot

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS— A Lake Region man prohibited by court order from stepping foot on a Keystone Heights-area property did so anyway and was tased by three deputies after daring the lawmen to shoot him. Travis Allen Wright, 37, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, cyberstalking, burglary,...
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
californiaexaminer.net

Jacksonville Police: Infant Dies In Heated Car

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reports that a baby girl died Tuesday after being left in a car outside a Northside home. According to Sgt. Silcox of the Sheriff’s Office, police and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the area of Newberry Road and Broward Road where an unresponsive youngster was found. According to Silcox, the child was rushed to the hospital where she later passed away.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alleged gunshot leads to school lockdowns

Two Gainesville schools were placed on lockdown after an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputy heard what sounded like a gunshot near the schools on Thursday. Both Eastside High School and Lake Forest Elementary were placed on lockdown this morning while ACSO deputies investigated the area. The schools were reopened around noon.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

2 senior living facility residents beaten by employee in Gainesville, police say

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A 24-year-old employee of a senior living facility in Gainesville was arrested Monday for reportedly abusing two of the facility's residents. According to the Gainesville Police Department, on June 30, officers responded to the facility after another employee reported two incidents of abuse. An investigation revealed that...
GAINESVILLE, FL
#Police#County Line#Human Remains#Columbia#Ccso
WCJB

K9 assists Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in search for skeletal remains

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office resumed the search on Tuesday of an area near the Columbia - Baker County line after human remains were found. Sheriff’s deputies say around 4 p.m. on Monday, a call was made reporting remains in the woods along Southeast County Line Road. Deputies determined the remains were human and secured the scene.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

Clay County Sheriff’s Office takes down drug operation linked to California, Mexican Cartel

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook announced the sheriff’s office disrupted a major drug operation between California, Fleming Island, and Orange Park. The bust includes the seizure of more than 8,350 grams of fentanyl, which officials said could kill more than four million people. Investigators believed the drugs came into California over the Mexican border and likely has links to a well-known cartel.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Clay County school bus crashes into dump truck

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County school bus crashed into a dump truck at around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The dump truck, driven by a 32-year-old man, was turning north onto Challenger Drive from Trail Ridge Road, while the school bus, driven by a 52-year-old woman, was also turning onto the same road.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

