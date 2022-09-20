Share your experiences of working for fossil fuel companies

How do you feel about working in the fossil fuel industry?

We would like to hear from current and former employees of fossil fuel companies about their experiences. Given evidence that emissions from fossil fuels are the dominant cause of global warming, has this changed your feelings about working in the industry?

Share your experiences

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here.