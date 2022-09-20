ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Greenville Monster Jam tickets on sale now

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A well-known action-packed motorsports experience for families is returning to the Upstate and tickets are on sale now. Monster Jam will make its way to Bon Secours Arena in Greenville on Jan. 7 and 8, 2023. The “adrenaline-charged” weekend will begin at the Monster Jam...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Denver Downs kicks off fall season with new attraction

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Denver Downs Farm in Anderson is kicking off its Fall Festival season Saturday with a brand new attraction. Denver Downs’ newest attraction is the Mega Super Slide Mountain which is a colorful, double-lane, 250-foot-long slide where riders can go up to 35 miles per hour.
ANDERSON, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

5+ Best Candy Stores in Greenville, SC

Craving candy and sweets and searching for the best candy store in Greenville, SC? We’re going to save you some time by giving you 5 of the best candy stores you’ll find in Greenville, SC. All of these are sure to give you your sugar fix, no matter if you like chocolate, gummies, sour, or hard candy. Some will make you reminisce about your childhood. Some will awe you with their homemade confections. But no matter what, you’re going to find some of the best candy stores in Greenville on this list.
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Greenville, SC
State
South Carolina State
greenvillejournal.com

City Juice: Harry’s Hoagies

“Chef, ya gotta get the meatball sub. We’re making those meatballs with pork, veal, beef and grinding in all of our Italian sandwich meat scraps. Salami, sopresetta, proscuitto. There’s some fresh herbs in there as well, put those meatballs on a few slices of provolone and we top it with tomato sauce and parmesan.”
GREENVILLE, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

TACS’ Annual Yard Sale returns

Tryon Arts & Crafts School invites collectors, thrifters, and bargain hunters to the School’s Yard Sale benefit. The sale takes place Friday, September 30, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, October 1, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The 2022 Yard Sale will be located immediately behind TACS’ main building in the ground-level facility at Harmon Field’s Open-Air Gym.
TRYON, NC
FOX Carolina

Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Lopez
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Brown, Smith announce engagement

Mrs. Tami Brown announces the engagement of her daughter, Jennifer Claire Brown of Laurens to Matthew Carroll Smith of Clinton. The bride-elect is the daughter of the late Chris Brown, formerly of Laurens. She is the granddaughter of the late Jim and Claire Brown, and the late Vernon and Mary...
LAURENS, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Epic#A La Carte#Concert#Performing#Musical Theater
avlwatchdog.org

Fox News: Asheville Is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous

Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Laurens School District 55 Threat

Sammy is a three-month-old kitty available for adoption through felinelifelinesc.org. Former Pacolet Police Officer Timothy Wayne Williams has been arrested by SLED for misconduct. St. Joseph's off to a hot start this season. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers has the story. Fall fun at...
LAURENS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WYFF4.com

Spartanburg Dist. 7 remembers longtime track and field coach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg High School is remembering a longtime track and field coach who died suddenly. Spartanburg County School District 7 said Coach Glover Smiley has died. Coaches at Spartanburg High School said Smiley started as the head coach of the boys' track and field team in 1993....
SPARTANBURG, SC
discoverhealth.org

8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award

Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
SPARTANBURG, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy