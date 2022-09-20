Read full article on original website
Popular festival returns to the Upstate this weekend
The long awaited return of a popular Upstate festival is set for this weekend. Upstate-Carolina Adaptive Golf will host the Annual Bourbon & Bacon Fest at downtown Greenville’s newest venue, Cowboy Up, this Friday, September 23rd.
FOX Carolina
Greenville Monster Jam tickets on sale now
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A well-known action-packed motorsports experience for families is returning to the Upstate and tickets are on sale now. Monster Jam will make its way to Bon Secours Arena in Greenville on Jan. 7 and 8, 2023. The “adrenaline-charged” weekend will begin at the Monster Jam...
FOX Carolina
Denver Downs kicks off fall season with new attraction
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Denver Downs Farm in Anderson is kicking off its Fall Festival season Saturday with a brand new attraction. Denver Downs’ newest attraction is the Mega Super Slide Mountain which is a colorful, double-lane, 250-foot-long slide where riders can go up to 35 miles per hour.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
5+ Best Candy Stores in Greenville, SC
Craving candy and sweets and searching for the best candy store in Greenville, SC? We’re going to save you some time by giving you 5 of the best candy stores you’ll find in Greenville, SC. All of these are sure to give you your sugar fix, no matter if you like chocolate, gummies, sour, or hard candy. Some will make you reminisce about your childhood. Some will awe you with their homemade confections. But no matter what, you’re going to find some of the best candy stores in Greenville on this list.
greenvillejournal.com
City Juice: Harry’s Hoagies
“Chef, ya gotta get the meatball sub. We’re making those meatballs with pork, veal, beef and grinding in all of our Italian sandwich meat scraps. Salami, sopresetta, proscuitto. There’s some fresh herbs in there as well, put those meatballs on a few slices of provolone and we top it with tomato sauce and parmesan.”
Tryon Daily Bulletin
TACS’ Annual Yard Sale returns
Tryon Arts & Crafts School invites collectors, thrifters, and bargain hunters to the School’s Yard Sale benefit. The sale takes place Friday, September 30, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, October 1, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The 2022 Yard Sale will be located immediately behind TACS’ main building in the ground-level facility at Harmon Field’s Open-Air Gym.
Local library causing stir by promoting banned books
A local library is causing a stir by promoting books that have been banned. A listener tip to WORD News revealed that the Travelers Rest branch of the Greenville County Library system, is distributing flyers that have a list of banned books.
FOX Carolina
Huge donation being delivered to local food pantries
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 70,000 pounds of food are set to be delivered over the next two months to our local food pantries thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Food banks are struggling to keep their shelves full with the costs of...
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: New speakeasy to open in downtown Greenville; UP on the Roof to open Anderson location
New speakeasy Entre Nous to open in downtown Greenville … UP on the Roof to open Anderson location … and Bohemian Bull to open second location in Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Sept. 23. New speakeasy to open in...
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
Brown, Smith announce engagement
Mrs. Tami Brown announces the engagement of her daughter, Jennifer Claire Brown of Laurens to Matthew Carroll Smith of Clinton. The bride-elect is the daughter of the late Chris Brown, formerly of Laurens. She is the granddaughter of the late Jim and Claire Brown, and the late Vernon and Mary...
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the restaurants that best reflect the culinary culture in each state, including this popular favorite in South Carolina.
Free K-9 demonstration at Jackson Park
STAND T.A.L.L announced Thursday that they will hold a free K-9 Agility Demonstration on Tuesday with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
New apartment development coming to Greenville
The Vining at Brushy Creek groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place at 9 a.m. at 3418 Brushy Creek Road, Greer, SC.
WYFF4.com
Anderson County buffet restaurant announces it will close for good
TOWNVILLE, S.C. — After decades in business, an Upstate restaurant will close its doors for good. The Townville Café, at 6601 Highway 24, posted the news on its Facebook page Tuesday. "I regret to inform everyone that I have decided to close down Townville Café," the post said....
avlwatchdog.org
Fox News: Asheville Is Crime-Ridden, Dangerous
Fox News last week told a national audience that Asheville has seen a 31 percent increase in violent crime in the last five years. “Asheville once touted as a top-10 tourist destination back in 2017, but with crime raging, the city now ranks, get this, in the top 10 percent of most violent cities in America,” anchor Todd Piro said. “That’s tough to believe.”
FOX Carolina
Laurens School District 55 Threat
Sammy is a three-month-old kitty available for adoption through felinelifelinesc.org. Former Pacolet Police Officer Timothy Wayne Williams has been arrested by SLED for misconduct. St. Joseph's off to a hot start this season. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers has the story. Fall fun at...
FOX Carolina
Power restored for thousands after squirrel takes substation offline in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands of people were without power in the western part of Greenville on Thursday morning after an incident involving a squirrel. Duke Energy reported more than 7,000 customers without power around the White Horse and Welcome communities. Multiple traffic lights were out in the area...
WYFF4.com
Spartanburg Dist. 7 remembers longtime track and field coach
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Spartanburg High School is remembering a longtime track and field coach who died suddenly. Spartanburg County School District 7 said Coach Glover Smiley has died. Coaches at Spartanburg High School said Smiley started as the head coach of the boys' track and field team in 1993....
WLOS.com
New WNC nonprofit looks to boost African-American homeownership, business, quality of life
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new nonprofit is focused on boosting homeownership, business development and quality of life for the African-American community in Western North Carolina. Local African-American faith and community leaders gathered in downtown Asheville to announce the creation of the Eagles' Wings Community Development Corporation on Tuesday,...
discoverhealth.org
8 SRHS Nurses Honored with South Carolina’s Palmetto Gold Award
Eight Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System (SRHS) nurses have been named recipients of South Carolina’s 2022 Palmetto Gold Award, an honor given to clinicians who have shown a steadfast commitment to excellence in the nursing field. Each year through its Palmetto Gold Nurse Recognition and Scholarship Program, the South Carolina...
