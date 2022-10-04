ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charli D’Amelio Is Slaying Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Outfits! Photos of Her Best Show Looks

It's no surprise that Charli D'Amelio is already the Dancing With the Stars season 31 breakout star! She and partner Mark Ballas — who returned to the show as a pro following a five-year hiatus — are the couple to beat during this season.

“Being on this show is going to be really fun. I’m going to learn a lot, but obviously, this is very different from anything that I’ve really done before,” Charli told Us Weekly ahead of the premiere. “So, pushing myself in a new way with styles that I’ve never tried at all. But I think that’s also the fun part about it.”

TikTok Money! Breaking Down Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's Net Worths

Mark, for his part, explained that the pair is "still in the very early stages" of their plan to win the show.

“I’ve been around long enough to kind of see what’s going to come natural and what is not going to come natural. What we’re going to have to learn or what we’re going to have to unlearn. It’s great," Mark shared. "Charli has some experience, but sometimes with that different discipline, you have to reverse it. But so far, we’ve been having fun. We’re starting to put it all together and she works very hard and that’s always a good indication for the coach. We’re ready to do it. So it’s going to be good.”

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Are the Cutest! See Their PDA Photos

When the show premiered via Disney+ on September 19, Charli proved how good she really is by dancing last and getting the highest score that week. She also helped her mom, Heidi D'Amelio , who is also competing this time around.

“I think for my mom, it’s trying something new. And knowing that you’re going to perform in front of so many people, I think would be extremely nerve-wracking for anyone,” Charli explained to Page Six , after it was revealed that Heidi almost quit the competition before premiere day. “I think for a long time she was the mom to my sister and I, and she never got to be at the forefront of the performance.”

DWTS is a family affair for the D'Amelio ladies ! Scroll through our gallery to see Charli's best looks throughout the season.

