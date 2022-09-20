ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Ryder Cup ‘My Only Goal’ - Robert MacIntyre

By Hugo Pettman
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sz2T_0i2ttLVD00

After memorably holding off not just Rory McIlroy down the stretch in the Italian Open , but also reigning US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick in a thrilling playoff to claim the title, Robert MacIntyre has set his lofty ambitions for the year ahead.

After the qualifying cycle for the 2023 Ryder Cup began two weeks ago at Wentworth, the win gives MacIntyre the best start possible, vaulting him to an early third position in the European points list standings to leave him focused on making the team. “We are well away from the Ryder Cup obviously, and you know what, might as well say it, it's my No.1 priority. I was close last time, and I went to try to get my PGA Tour card, didn't work out, both sides. But this is what I want. This is my only goal for the season, is to make that Ryder Cup team."

However, victory in Italy was the last thing on the Scot’s mind at the start of the week, and he admitted that "I didn't think this was going to be". Having slipped to as low as 113th in the Official World World Golf Ranking and without a top 10 finish since February, the 26-year-old Scot had endured a tough 2022 season compared to his 2021 campaign which included two Major championship top 15s. Nevertheless, he was thrilled with the "control" he managed to find last week, especially with his wedges and irons and even with a hybrid, which he revealed was only added to his bag the week before the event.

The field at Marco Simone was very strong, and MacIntyre fired a thrilling front nine 29 to vault himself into contention early on Sunday. He then kept his composure to birdie the 16th and 18th after back-to-back bogeys at 14 and 15, and he admitted that "the birdies coming in were massive".

He eventually signed for a 64 which represented his lowest score of the week. He then faced the anxious wait to see if anyone could catch him, and although Fitzpatrick eventually tied his score, MacIntyre could have gone one better and won outright had his ball gone in after hitting the pin at the par 5 12th hole. Of the near-albatross, MacIntyre admitted that he’d just hit a "terrible shot" at the time of the roars, but his "dogged attitude" allowed him to stay focused and play his own game.

Of his determination, MacIntyre said: "I get punched but I punch back." Such qualities are sought after in good Ryder Cup players. If MacIntyre's form continues in this vein, he may well reach his expectations and showcase his skills on the biggest stage of all next September at the same venue.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch

Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Macintyre
Person
Marco Simone
golfmagic.com

Paul McGinley calls for Presidents Cup to become mixed event

Former European Ryder Cup captain and player Paul McGinley wants the Presidents Cup to become a mixed event, combining the men's and women's games. Speaking on Golf Channel, McGinley strongly believes that the matches between America and the International side would benefit from this change and it would represent "growing the game."
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Us Open#World Golf#European
GolfWRX

Justin Thomas WITB 2022 (September)

Justin Thomas what’s in the bag accurate as of the Presidents Cup. More photos from the event here. Driver: Titleist TSR3 (10 degrees @9.25) 3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees) Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV RAW Blue 85 TX. 5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @ 19.5) Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Golf world reacts to Americans dominating Day 1 of Presidents Cup

Day 1 of the 2022 Presidents Cup provided some good news and bad news for the International Team. The good news is that Si Woo Kim and Cameron Davis had a come-from-behind victory to pick up a full point over the United States team of Sam Burns and world No. 1, Scottie Scheffler. The bad news for the Internationals? There were four other matches.
GOLF
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

130
Followers
1K+
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy