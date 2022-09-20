Read full article on original website
Related
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
The Verge
Apple’s fixing the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera shake
Apple will release a software update to fix an issue with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max where using the camera in third-party apps like Snapchat, Instagram, or TikTok would lead to a shaking image and grinding or buzzing noises coming from the camera bump. The company is “aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week,” according to a statement emailed to The Verge by Apple spokesperson Alex Kirschner.
Digital Trends
Apple rolls out iOS 16 update to fix frustrating camera-shake, paste bugs
Apple has issued a corrective software update that addresses a problem with the phone’s camera that has been troubling some iPhone users, as well as a nagging clipboard warning issue. As per Apple’s update dashboard, iOS 16.0.2 started rolling out on September 22 for all iPhone 8 and subsequent models with a few crucial solutions in tow.
Phone Arena
Apple acknowledges iPhone 14 Pro camera issue; fix coming next week
Just the other day, we told you that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users were experiencing a strange issue when filming videos using third-party apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok. These phones would make a strange grinding noise while at the same time, they would start shaking. This appeared to be related to the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature that keeps videos looking steady even when recorded with shaky hands.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Official Apple warning for all users as iOS 16 bug asks to ‘allow paste’ of private photos onto iMessage
A STRANGE bug in iOS 16 has stuck users with an annoying pop-up whenever they attempt to paste something into an app. The programming was meant to prevent apps from accessing the clipboard without the user knowing. The quirk is a bit of a backfire. Apple introduced more layers of...
Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone
Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
technewstoday.com
How to Screenshot Snapchat Without Them Knowing?
When you take a screenshot on your Snapchat, you get a message ‘You took a screenshot!‘ And at the same time, the sender also gets notified. What if I tell you that there are few methods to take screenshots, without letting the sender have the slightest clue?. In...
9to5Mac
Unsend email with iPhone: How to fix misfires in Mail on iOS 16
The Mail app gets multiple handy upgrades with iOS 16. One of the new features is the ability to stop email from being delivered after hitting the send button. Read along for a hands-on look at how it works to unsend email with iPhone on iOS 16. Apple’s Mail app...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to use Google Lens
Google Lens is a powerful tool that identifies objects in a photo and suggests relevant results or actions. It can perform a wide range of actions, from identifying a flower to translating screenshots. Google Lens was originally exclusive to Pixel phones but is now available for all the best Android phones through the Play Store app (plus iPhones from the App Store).
One of iPhone’s best features has MOVED – and Apple fans are so confused
APPLE has quietly moved one of its handiest iPhone tricks: hiding photos. The latest iOS update has totally changed the feature's location – leaving iPhone users confused. Your iPhone has had the ability to hide photos for years. When you do it, the image is placed in a special...
Apple making BIG change to your iPhone after fans moaned about new feature
APPLE is tweaking the iPhone's new battery symbol with a slightly slicker design. It follows Apple fan complaints over the fact that the battery icon didn't deplete as it drained. The new icon – introduced this month with iOS 16 – finally added a number to represent battery percentage....
Cult of Mac
Fix for incessant iOS 16 ‘allow paste’ pop-ups in development
A pop-up window in iOS 16 asking iPhone users to approve pasting into an app appears far more often than it should, according to an Apple executive. A fix is on the way. All too many people using iOS 16 quickly became familiar with a pop-up window asking if they will allow one application to receive something pasted from another app. They see the alert constantly. It comes up whenever they attempt to paste text into an app.
Amazon is selling an amazing iPhone for just £239 – and it can get the iOS 16 update
AMAZON is flogging an impressive Apple smartphone for just under £240. The popular iPhone XS – with its iconic all-screen design – is currently available for a very low price. Apple was flogging the handset for £999 when we reviewed it in late 2018. Now Amazon...
iPhone's New iOS 16 Update Will Actually Let You Edit and Unsend Messages—Here's How
Yep, Apple finally did it. With iOS 16, you can now edit iMessages and even unsend them with relative ease. Wondering how to unsend messages on iPhones? We've got you covered. From breaking down how to make sure you're running the brand new iPhone software, to explaining how to edit messages and even unsend messages with iOS 16, we'll make sure you feel comfortable navigating these new features.
Engadget
The iPhone 14 Pro camera is shaking and rattling when certain third-party apps are used
Apple released its latest iPhone lineup last week. While many folks were excited to get their hands on a new device, their elation may have been tempered by some problems with the camera system. It seems that several prominent third-party apps have compatibility issues with the iPhone 14 Pro's rear camera unit. Users have reported problems including shaking, rattling and mechanical noises emanating from the device when using apps like Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, as 9to5 Mac reports. It seems there are problems with autofocus and focus too.
PC Magazine
Erase Embarrassing Typos: How to Edit, Unsend Texts on Your iPhone
How many times have you sent a text only to realize too late that it contained a mistake? Have you ever sent a text to the wrong person? If you're wishing there was a way to reverse all those autocorrect fails, Apple's latest version of iOS lets users edit and unsend messages.
CNET
How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
komando.com
All the things you can do on Android phones (but still can’t do on iPhones)
IPhones are the pinnacle of smartphone technology. Apple constantly raises the bar on battery life, capability and camera quality, but an iPhone can’t do everything. Tap or click here for four new iPhone features we love from iOS 16. You have a few perks over iPhone users if you’re...
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0