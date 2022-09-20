ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Apple’s fixing the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera shake

Apple will release a software update to fix an issue with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max where using the camera in third-party apps like Snapchat, Instagram, or TikTok would lead to a shaking image and grinding or buzzing noises coming from the camera bump. The company is “aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week,” according to a statement emailed to The Verge by Apple spokesperson Alex Kirschner.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Apple rolls out iOS 16 update to fix frustrating camera-shake, paste bugs

Apple has issued a corrective software update that addresses a problem with the phone’s camera that has been troubling some iPhone users, as well as a nagging clipboard warning issue. As per Apple’s update dashboard, iOS 16.0.2 started rolling out on September 22 for all iPhone 8 and subsequent models with a few crucial solutions in tow.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple acknowledges iPhone 14 Pro camera issue; fix coming next week

Just the other day, we told you that some iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max users were experiencing a strange issue when filming videos using third-party apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and TikTok. These phones would make a strange grinding noise while at the same time, they would start shaking. This appeared to be related to the Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) feature that keeps videos looking steady even when recorded with shaky hands.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Users#Unsent#Imessage#Android
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For A Faster Phone

Is it just your imagination or does your phone seem so much more sluggish these days? There are a number of reasons why your phone may not be resembling the device you took home from the Apple store (even if that purchase date wasn’t so long ago). Your charging habits could be causing battery power to dwindle faster. Maybe you’re storing it in places where the temperature is too high for its battery. Or, the most likely culprit of all, the many apps you’ve downloaded over the years include a few that are notorious for draining your phone of resources and slowing it down to a snail’s pace. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Screenshot Snapchat Without Them Knowing?

When you take a screenshot on your Snapchat, you get a message ‘You took a screenshot!‘ And at the same time, the sender also gets notified. What if I tell you that there are few methods to take screenshots, without letting the sender have the slightest clue?. In...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Unsend email with iPhone: How to fix misfires in Mail on iOS 16

The Mail app gets multiple handy upgrades with iOS 16. One of the new features is the ability to stop email from being delivered after hitting the send button. Read along for a hands-on look at how it works to unsend email with iPhone on iOS 16. Apple’s Mail app...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Android Police

How to use Google Lens

Google Lens is a powerful tool that identifies objects in a photo and suggests relevant results or actions. It can perform a wide range of actions, from identifying a flower to translating screenshots. Google Lens was originally exclusive to Pixel phones but is now available for all the best Android phones through the Play Store app (plus iPhones from the App Store).
CELL PHONES
Cult of Mac

Fix for incessant iOS 16 ‘allow paste’ pop-ups in development

A pop-up window in iOS 16 asking iPhone users to approve pasting into an app appears far more often than it should, according to an Apple executive. A fix is on the way. All too many people using iOS 16 quickly became familiar with a pop-up window asking if they will allow one application to receive something pasted from another app. They see the alert constantly. It comes up whenever they attempt to paste text into an app.
CELL PHONES
Parade

iPhone's New iOS 16 Update Will Actually Let You Edit and Unsend Messages—Here's How

Yep, Apple finally did it. With iOS 16, you can now edit iMessages and even unsend them with relative ease. Wondering how to unsend messages on iPhones? We've got you covered. From breaking down how to make sure you're running the brand new iPhone software, to explaining how to edit messages and even unsend messages with iOS 16, we'll make sure you feel comfortable navigating these new features.
CELL PHONES
Engadget

The iPhone 14 Pro camera is shaking and rattling when certain third-party apps are used

Apple released its latest iPhone lineup last week. While many folks were excited to get their hands on a new device, their elation may have been tempered by some problems with the camera system. It seems that several prominent third-party apps have compatibility issues with the iPhone 14 Pro's rear camera unit. Users have reported problems including shaking, rattling and mechanical noises emanating from the device when using apps like Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, as 9to5 Mac reports. It seems there are problems with autofocus and focus too.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

Erase Embarrassing Typos: How to Edit, Unsend Texts on Your iPhone

How many times have you sent a text only to realize too late that it contained a mistake? Have you ever sent a text to the wrong person? If you're wishing there was a way to reverse all those autocorrect fails, Apple's latest version of iOS lets users edit and unsend messages.
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
CELL PHONES
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy