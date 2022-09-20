Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job
Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
Nebraska Reportedly Has 3 Favorites For Next Head Coach
Nebraska became the first high-profile college football job to open up when the Huskers fired Scott Frost earlier this month. There have been several coaches speculated for the position, and college football insider Bruce Feldman is now saying three men are standing out. "Ten days into Nebraska's coaching search, sources...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers WR Cole Beasley: 'I've been wanting to play with (Tom) Brady for a long time'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' wide receivers room is starting to resemble a hospital ward given the number of players who are currently nursing injuries. Add on Wednesday's news that Pro Bowl wideout Mike Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld, and the team could be severely shorthanded when it takes on the Green Bay Packers in Week 3.
NBC Sports
Former teammate calls out Brett Favre’s involvement in alleged welfare fraud
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been mired for months in a welfare-funds controversy in his home state of Mississippi. Whether the situation has received sufficient attention elsewhere is a matter for fair debate; we’ve covered it extensively here. And we will continue to do so. Here’s an interesting...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NBC Sports
Why rumor about Kuminga's attitude shocked Kerr and Myers
The Warriors have been impressed with Jonathan Kuminga’s offseason work and an early report questioning his attitude left Steve Kerr and Bob Myers confused. On an episode of “First Take” on Aug. 23, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith expressed that he was concerned about Kuminga entering his second season and claimed that he was hearing rumblings about his lack of discipline off the court and was “shortchanging” the Warriors.
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes explains why he attends KC area high school football games
The Chiefs quarterback has been spotted at area high school football games.
NBC Sports
Browns place former Patriots DE on injured reserve
Chase Winovich's debut season with the Cleveland Browns has hit a snag. The former New England Patriots defensive end was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss at least the next four games. He reaggravated a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for most of the preseason and limited him in the regular-season opener.
Yardbarker
A scenario for rookie QB Malik Willis to become Titans' starter
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis got garbage minutes in a 41-7 loss on Monday to the Bills, becoming the first of his draft class to get regular-season action. If the Titans can't pull things together after an 0-2 start, he might get more. The former Liberty QB didn't fare...
Browns quick hits: Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin expected to play vs. Steelers
BEREA − The Browns received good news on the injury front when the team announced Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio and Jack Conklin are all expected to play Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jadeveon Clowney was the only active player ruled out with an ankle injury, which had occurred on Monday. Clowney suffered...
Yardbarker
Ravens Hosting LB Blake Martinez For Visit
Martinez was expected to start for the Giants before he was surprisingly released, funny enough by former Ravens DC Don Martindale. If signed, he’d be a big boost to Baltimore’s depth at inside linebacker. Martinez, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He...
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers thought Jimmy G to Commanders likely pre-surgery
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo surely has paid off, but it might not have been the perfect outcome for San Francisco, had Garoppolo landed with another team. One team who showed major interest in Garoppolo was the Washington Commanders. It was set to become a reality until the 30-year-old QB underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder back in March, ESPN reported, citing sources.
Richard Sherman and K.J. Wright accuse Pete Carrol of having double standard with Russell Wilson
The world is beginning to learn more about what was going on inside the Seattle Seahawks locker room
NBC Sports
Warner hilariously flattens Bosa in funny exchange on field
No one is safe from Fred Warner, not even his own teammates -- as Nick Bosa surely can attest. Chasing after Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III during the 49ers' Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Bosa was caught in the crossfire and was pancaked by Warner.
Bills’ Bobby Hart Suspended for Striking Titans Coach After MNF
Buffalo will be without its veteran offensive lineman for its upcoming game against the Dolphins.
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks
The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Patriots...
NBC Sports
Browns defensive players have players-only meeting
The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
NBC Sports
Ahead of matchup with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers reiterates he won’t play until he’s 45
The two oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL will face off in Tampa this weekend and that leads to questions about how much longer Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be fixtures in the NFL. Brady is 45 and Rodgers said over the summer that he won’t be playing until...
NBC Sports
What Warriors fans can expect from Wiseman in 2022-23 season
The Warriors hoped James Wiseman would be ready to suit up for games in November. Didn’t happen. In December, he was back on the surgeon’s table for the second time in eight months. Arthroscopic procedure. Not until March – 11 months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn...
NBC Sports
Why Aiyuk says 49ers' QB storyline is non-issue in locker room
SANTA CLARA -- There has been nonstop media discussion regarding the 49ers’ Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo quarterback situation since the beginning of the NFL offseason, but Brandon Aiyuk claims those are only big storylines to those outside team headquarters. The 49ers' wide receiver spoke to NBC Sports Bay...
