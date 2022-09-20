Read full article on original website
Related
Beyond Meat Boss Arrested After Trying to Cannibalize Man’s Nose: Cops
If you are what you eat, perhaps Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey was just feeling a little less than human. The 53-year-old was arrested over the weekend after a road rage altercation in an Arkansas parking garage after a college football game, according to KNWA. After a Subaru “inched its way” out in front of Ramsey’s Bronco, connecting with his tire, he came out steaming mad, according to police. Punching through the back windshield of the other vehicle, Ramsey pulled the driver “in close and started punching his body,” a police report stated. The executive then “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip.” Ramsey, who has been the COO of Beyond Meat since last December, also threatened to kill the other driver, according to the man and one other witness. He was arrested on charges of making terroristic threats and 3rd-degree battery. Read it at KNWA
Plant-Based Company Beyond Meat Exec Punches Through Windshield, Bites Man’s Nose During Road Rage Attack: REPORT
Doug Ramsey, the COO of plant-based meat company Beyond Meat, had some major beef with another man in an Arkansas parking garage. So much so that he apparently bit his nose and punched through a windshield. The incident followed a college football game in Fayetteville, Arkansas. When a Subaru allegedly...
Beyond Meat chief accused of biting man’s nose in road rage confrontation
Douglas Ramsey allegedly punched a motorist and bit his nose so hard that it tore flesh, police report says
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald’s customer left ‘disgusted’ after shocking find in her Double Cheeseburger
Whilefood safety guidelines are to be taken extremely seriously under all circumstances, it is definitely more upsetting and shocking when major corporations appear to flout these rules and safety standards. As reported by Birmingham Live, a customer in the UK faced the harrowing experience of opening her McDonald’s burger only to find it crawling with flies and maggots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's customer served 'disgusting' drink with dirt in it
A fast food fan claims he was served a drink filled with bits of dirt from McDonald's. After enjoying an Oasis from a branch of the burger giant, the man said he took the lid off the cup to find dark specks of dirt at the bottom. The customer, who...
Comments / 0