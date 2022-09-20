If you are what you eat, perhaps Beyond Meat COO Doug Ramsey was just feeling a little less than human. The 53-year-old was arrested over the weekend after a road rage altercation in an Arkansas parking garage after a college football game, according to KNWA. After a Subaru “inched its way” out in front of Ramsey’s Bronco, connecting with his tire, he came out steaming mad, according to police. Punching through the back windshield of the other vehicle, Ramsey pulled the driver “in close and started punching his body,” a police report stated. The executive then “bit the owner’s nose, ripping the flesh on the tip.” Ramsey, who has been the COO of Beyond Meat since last December, also threatened to kill the other driver, according to the man and one other witness. He was arrested on charges of making terroristic threats and 3rd-degree battery. Read it at KNWA

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO