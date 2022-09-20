ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nye County, NV

Comments / 1

Related
pvtimes.com

Nye County to rely on voting machines in 2022 election, hand-count ballots after

Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf expects that with the new hand-counting and paper ballot process, preliminary election results for the Nov. 8 general election will come in around 10 p.m. on election night, and after volunteers hand count every ballot, official election results will come in between Nov. 10 and Nov. 14, he told the Nye County Commission on Tuesday.
NYE COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

With virus ‘behind us,’ county officials will continue live-meeting streams

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Nevada in March of 2020, governmental entities all around the state were forced to rethink their operations, particularly how they hosted public meetings, and the answer for Nye County was the implementation of a publicly accessible teleconference system. Since that system was established, the Nye...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

2022 Election: Rural Nevada county ditches voting machines for hand-counted paper ballots

A sprawling southern Nevada county that embraced misinformation about electronic voting machines is set to conduct its midterm election this fall using hand-counted paper ballots, a county official confirmed Tuesday.  “This is very locked in,” said newly appointed Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, a 2020 election denier, of his plans to implement the old-fashioned process in a county with roughly 33,000 active registered...
NYE COUNTY, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pahrump, NV
Government
County
Nye County, NV
City
Pahrump, NV
Local
Nevada Elections
Nye County, NV
Government
Local
Nevada Government
pvtimes.com

As virus wanes, Nye County schools face some lingering old problems

Nye County School District Superintendent Warren Shillingburg has a lofty goal: making the district No. 1 in the state for education. Growing enrollments, teacher shortages, funding deficits and other problems have long plagued the rural district, which is consistently the lowest-performing in Nevada, a state that lags behind the rest of the nation when it comes to education.
NYE COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

100-acre Basin Solar in Pahrump project killed amid public outcry

Representatives of Consolidated Edison Development Inc. in July revealed plans for a 100-acre solar field on private land in the Pahrump Valley, triggering yet another wave of unrest in a community that has boradly opposed large-scale solar projects. Amid public criticism of the Basin Solar project, Nye County commissioners have...
PAHRUMP, NV
pvtimes.com

Nevada files motion to end ‘zombie-like’ Yucca Mountain project

RENO — Nevada asked the federal government Tuesday to resume a licensing process that will allow state officials to continue their decades-long fight to finally kill the nuclear repository proposed for Yucca Mountain, isolated in Nye County’s desert between Pahrump and Beatty. The motion, which was filed before...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
KOLO TV Reno

CCSD responds after Nevada Dems call for legislative audit

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 2:00 p.m.: The Clark County School District is responding to the Nevada Legislature’s draft request for an audit on them. “As legislators look to review CCSD finances, we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our student-focused spending transparently. Per pupil funding for CCSD schools increased by 25 percent over the last four years. Whether legislators calling for an audit or the public looking to review our accounting, our financial reporting has been and remains available at Open Book (https://openbook.ccsd.net/index-data.php).
NEVADA STATE
culinaryunion226.org

✍🏿 APPLY: Paid poll worker positions available for Midterm Elections!

Scroll down to read this message in Spanish. Vaya hacia abajo para leer este mensaje en español. The Clark County Election Department is looking to hire more poll workers for the Midterms Elections this October and November. The pay is $14 an hour with overtime opportunities, for part-time hourly temporary staff for office work for the 2022 elections. Spanish and/or Filipino (Tagalog) language abilities are desirable, but not required.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midterm Election#Ballots#Election Fraud#Election Local#The Pahrump Town Office
pvtimes.com

Nye’s 5.9% unemployment rate highest in Nevada

Nye County posted the highest unemployment rate in Nevada in August, according to numbers released Thursday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Data shows 5.9 percent of the county’s 17,417 workers — or roughly 1,031 people — were without a job. After two months...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Report: Animal Foundation ‘on the brink of a crisis’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary A report authored by the chief operating officer of The Animal Foundation just days before he parted ways with the government-funded shelter paints a picture of dysfunction.  The report, obtained by the Current, details problems that include unpaid bills leading to dog food deliveries being cut off, injured animals left untreated and without pain management, […] The post Report: Animal Foundation ‘on the brink of a crisis’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
8 News Now

$120M Project Reimagine underway along Boulder Highway in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Project Reimagine has entered its pre-construction phase in Henderson, along Boulder Highway. The project starts at Wagon Wheel Drive and continues seven and a half miles past Gibson Road. Scot Martin a former police captain with the Nevada Department of Public Safety, now a private investigator, said he is excited to […]
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
SPARKS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy