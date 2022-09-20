Read full article on original website
Related
pvtimes.com
Nye County to rely on voting machines in 2022 election, hand-count ballots after
Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf expects that with the new hand-counting and paper ballot process, preliminary election results for the Nov. 8 general election will come in around 10 p.m. on election night, and after volunteers hand count every ballot, official election results will come in between Nov. 10 and Nov. 14, he told the Nye County Commission on Tuesday.
Joey Gilbert sanctioned for 'frivolous' lawsuit over Republican primary loss to Joe Lombardo
A judge ordered sanctions Wednesday against Reno attorney Joey Gilbert for his “frivolous” lawsuit claiming he beat Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary for Nevada governor. Gilbert must pay reasonable attorney fees to Lombardo. The sheriff's legal team has until Oct. 11 to submit a request for fees to the court;...
pvtimes.com
With virus ‘behind us,’ county officials will continue live-meeting streams
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit Nevada in March of 2020, governmental entities all around the state were forced to rethink their operations, particularly how they hosted public meetings, and the answer for Nye County was the implementation of a publicly accessible teleconference system. Since that system was established, the Nye...
2022 Election: Rural Nevada county ditches voting machines for hand-counted paper ballots
A sprawling southern Nevada county that embraced misinformation about electronic voting machines is set to conduct its midterm election this fall using hand-counted paper ballots, a county official confirmed Tuesday. “This is very locked in,” said newly appointed Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf, a 2020 election denier, of his plans to implement the old-fashioned process in a county with roughly 33,000 active registered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RNC sues Clark County for 'failing to provide' poll worker information
The Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit against Clark County on Tuesday morning for allegedly failing to share information about the political affiliation of poll workers.
pvtimes.com
As virus wanes, Nye County schools face some lingering old problems
Nye County School District Superintendent Warren Shillingburg has a lofty goal: making the district No. 1 in the state for education. Growing enrollments, teacher shortages, funding deficits and other problems have long plagued the rural district, which is consistently the lowest-performing in Nevada, a state that lags behind the rest of the nation when it comes to education.
pvtimes.com
100-acre Basin Solar in Pahrump project killed amid public outcry
Representatives of Consolidated Edison Development Inc. in July revealed plans for a 100-acre solar field on private land in the Pahrump Valley, triggering yet another wave of unrest in a community that has boradly opposed large-scale solar projects. Amid public criticism of the Basin Solar project, Nye County commissioners have...
pvtimes.com
Nevada files motion to end ‘zombie-like’ Yucca Mountain project
RENO — Nevada asked the federal government Tuesday to resume a licensing process that will allow state officials to continue their decades-long fight to finally kill the nuclear repository proposed for Yucca Mountain, isolated in Nye County’s desert between Pahrump and Beatty. The motion, which was filed before...
RELATED PEOPLE
KOLO TV Reno
CCSD responds after Nevada Dems call for legislative audit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 2:00 p.m.: The Clark County School District is responding to the Nevada Legislature’s draft request for an audit on them. “As legislators look to review CCSD finances, we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our student-focused spending transparently. Per pupil funding for CCSD schools increased by 25 percent over the last four years. Whether legislators calling for an audit or the public looking to review our accounting, our financial reporting has been and remains available at Open Book (https://openbook.ccsd.net/index-data.php).
culinaryunion226.org
✍🏿 APPLY: Paid poll worker positions available for Midterm Elections!
Scroll down to read this message in Spanish. Vaya hacia abajo para leer este mensaje en español. The Clark County Election Department is looking to hire more poll workers for the Midterms Elections this October and November. The pay is $14 an hour with overtime opportunities, for part-time hourly temporary staff for office work for the 2022 elections. Spanish and/or Filipino (Tagalog) language abilities are desirable, but not required.
Woman recorded in backseat with public administrator transferred to another county office
The woman accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is in jail facing a murder charge, has left the office for another county department, a spokesman confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.
$2 million in legal fees for Badlands golf course fight on council agenda
Legal fees continue to pile up for taxpayers as the City of Las Vegas fights developers over the former Badlands golf course.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pvtimes.com
Nye’s 5.9% unemployment rate highest in Nevada
Nye County posted the highest unemployment rate in Nevada in August, according to numbers released Thursday by the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. Data shows 5.9 percent of the county’s 17,417 workers — or roughly 1,031 people — were without a job. After two months...
As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼
This week’s Indy Environment looks at the impacts of a Lake Mead intake going offline and what it means for the end users who rely on it. The post As Lake Mead drops, a privately operated intake runs dry — and a bankruptcy ensues￼ appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump includes claims about Las Vegas tower
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The New York Attorney’s General’s civil lawsuit filed against former President Donald Trump, the Trump Organization and three of the former president’s children includes allegations of undervaluing or overvaluing properties across the country, including the Trump hotel in Las Vegas. The lawsuit...
Report: Animal Foundation ‘on the brink of a crisis’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary A report authored by the chief operating officer of The Animal Foundation just days before he parted ways with the government-funded shelter paints a picture of dysfunction. The report, obtained by the Current, details problems that include unpaid bills leading to dog food deliveries being cut off, injured animals left untreated and without pain management, […] The post Report: Animal Foundation ‘on the brink of a crisis’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pvtimes.com
Goal of $75k nearly reached to care for dogs seized from Nye County kennel
The 57th Annual Fall Festival kicks off Thursday, Sept. 22 and Petrack Park will soon be inundated with thousands of people, both locals and tourists alike, for what is absolutely one of the most anticipated events of the year. By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times. September 20, 2022 - 11:40...
$120M Project Reimagine underway along Boulder Highway in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Project Reimagine has entered its pre-construction phase in Henderson, along Boulder Highway. The project starts at Wagon Wheel Drive and continues seven and a half miles past Gibson Road. Scot Martin a former police captain with the Nevada Department of Public Safety, now a private investigator, said he is excited to […]
15 wild horses euthanized through first half of ‘Calico Complex’ roundup
A roundup of more than 1,000 wild horses has passed the halfway point in northwest Humboldt County and 15 horses have been euthanized so far.
8newsnow.com
Nevada man convicted of distributing fentanyl out of barbershop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Sparks man has been found guilty by a jury for the distribution of the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. Following a five-day trial, Jamie Collazo Munoz, aka “Chivo,” 36, was found guilty of two counts of distribution of fentanyl, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice. The ruling came on Friday, Sept.16.
Comments / 1