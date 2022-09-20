ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Located at the Foot of the Appalachian Mountains, Abingdon Is Home to a Booming Arts and Culture Scene

By Renee Sklarew
northernvirginiamag.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Harman Ice prepping new HQ in south Johnson City — move will be domino for West Walnut redevelopment

Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Old Post 33 brings new life to iconic Bristol building

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – From 1933 to now, it’s been a long journey for the Bristol, Virginia post office building located on Piedmont Avenue. It was built in 1933, the same year that prohibition ended in the United States. As part of intense investments into downtown Bristol, the ornate building passed from a series of […]
BRISTOL, VA
wcyb.com

More than $2M in federal funds awarded for water projects in Southwest Virginia

More than $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to improve water service in Southwest Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. One million dollars in funding was awarded for Project Jonah water and sewer improvements. Project Jonah will be the world's "largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility," according to an announcement made in 2020. The facility will be located at the border of Tazewell County and Russell County and is expected employ more than 200 people.
VIRGINIA STATE
993thex.com

Fugitive out of Bristol, Virginia taken into custody

A man wanted in Bristol, Virginia was taken into custody in Johnson City on Tuesday, and charged with being a fugitive from justice. According to a report, Terrence Boings was taken into custody after a tip was received regarding him at a residence on Orleans Street. Boings reportedly had outstanding...
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Abingdon, VA
Lifestyle
City
Abingdon, VA
Abingdon, VA
Government
City
Bristol, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Johnson City Press

Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia

ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Covered Bridge Kickoff has great first night

ELIZABETHTON — The biggest festival of the year in Elizabethton got off to an early start on Wednesday evening with the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff, held at the Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School. Wednesday’s concert was one of two that will be held on...
WJHL

2 years in, Bristol Holiday Inn remains in limbo

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two years after a collapse turned the front of the Bristol Holiday Inn Hotel into a pile of scrap and rubble, city leaders say not much has changed as the developer remains embroiled in a legal battle over the incident. The hotel’s remains stand as a purple reminder at the corner […]
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities

The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian Culture#Appalachian Mountains#Local Life#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Arts And Crafts#Travel Info#What To Do#Tavern
Kingsport Times-News

Keep Kingsport Beautiful to conduct stream cleanup

Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with the Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts kayak club, will hold a stream cleanup at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The cleanup will last until noon.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New film with Bristol ties to be released Oct. 21

A movie production team with links to Bristol will bring the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted Arkansas man who later became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South, to theaters in October. “Paul’s Promise,” a Salt Shaker Media production, will hit theaters...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Jonesborough Barrel House closed permanently after fire

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A prominent Jonesborough business will remain closed permanently after a fire on the premises prompted landowners to sell. According to Ben Dean, the owner/operator of Jonesborough Barrel House, the building at 119 East Main Street will soon enter the market. While the fire was contained to a shed behind the building […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
WJHL

Police find man’s body off bank of Southwest Virginia river

UPDATE: Police on Thursday identified the deceased as Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Virginia. Investigators do not suspect foul play, and the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia following a local examination. The case remains under investigation. BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities on […]
BREAKS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday

NORTON — The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920, lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Bristol, Va. abduction, assault suspect arrested in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted on abduction and other charges out of Bristol, Virginia was arrested Tuesday in Johnson City, according to police. The Johnson City Police Department says officers arrested Terrance Boings around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a tip that he was staying in the 500 Block of Orleans Street. Boings […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

11E bridge work set to enter ‘phase 2’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction work on the dual bridges that carry U.S. Highway 11E over Boone Lake near Winged Deer Park is set to enter “phase two.” According to TDOT, “phase one” of the project is expected to be complete by the beginning of next week. “Phase two” will begin immediately, which will […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: The Brunch Box

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brunch isn’t just for Sundays anymore — that’s the motto that the owners of Bristol’s newest food truck live by. The Brunch Box is run by husband and wife duo, Steven and Lo Fiducioso and opened in July. However, the couple said the idea has been brewing for over a year.      “One […]
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy