Located at the Foot of the Appalachian Mountains, Abingdon Is Home to a Booming Arts and Culture Scene

Harman Ice prepping new HQ in south Johnson City — move will be domino for West Walnut redevelopment
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
Old Post 33 brings new life to iconic Bristol building
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – From 1933 to now, it’s been a long journey for the Bristol, Virginia post office building located on Piedmont Avenue. It was built in 1933, the same year that prohibition ended in the United States. As part of intense investments into downtown Bristol, the ornate building passed from a series of […]
wcyb.com
More than $2M in federal funds awarded for water projects in Southwest Virginia
More than $2 million in federal funding has been awarded to improve water service in Southwest Virginia. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine made the announcement Thursday. One million dollars in funding was awarded for Project Jonah water and sewer improvements. Project Jonah will be the world's "largest vertically integrated indoor aquaculture facility," according to an announcement made in 2020. The facility will be located at the border of Tazewell County and Russell County and is expected employ more than 200 people.
993thex.com
Fugitive out of Bristol, Virginia taken into custody
A man wanted in Bristol, Virginia was taken into custody in Johnson City on Tuesday, and charged with being a fugitive from justice. According to a report, Terrence Boings was taken into custody after a tip was received regarding him at a residence on Orleans Street. Boings reportedly had outstanding...
Johnson City Press
Bailey takes marketing helm at Friends of Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON – After years of putting Southwest Virginia on camera as a television report, Olivia Bailey hopes to continue that and more to help market the region as a tourism and heritage destination. Bailey, who became marketing director for Friends of Southwest Virginia in September, is getting acquainted with...
Johnson City Press
Covered Bridge Kickoff has great first night
ELIZABETHTON — The biggest festival of the year in Elizabethton got off to an early start on Wednesday evening with the Covered Bridge Days Kickoff, held at the Citizens Bank Stadium on the campus of Elizabethton High School. Wednesday’s concert was one of two that will be held on...
2 years in, Bristol Holiday Inn remains in limbo
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two years after a collapse turned the front of the Bristol Holiday Inn Hotel into a pile of scrap and rubble, city leaders say not much has changed as the developer remains embroiled in a legal battle over the incident. The hotel’s remains stand as a purple reminder at the corner […]
supertalk929.com
2022 Fall and Halloween events in the Tri-Cities
The 2022 fall season is upon us, and whether you celebrate with pumpkin patches and sweet treats, or scary haunts and nighttime thrills, events of all sorts are happening across the Tri-Cities. Below is a list of both family-friendly and spooky/scary fall-time events this season:. Brand new in 2022: The...
q95fm.net
Officials Investigate Discovery Of Deceased Human Male In Buchanan County
Police in southwestern Virginia are attempting to uncover details surrounding the discovery of a man’s body on Wednesday morning. Deputies were called to the fork of the Levisa River in Buchanan County at around 7:30 AM. The body is said to have been found in the area of Six...
Kingsport Times-News
Keep Kingsport Beautiful to conduct stream cleanup
Keep Kingsport Beautiful, in partnership with the Kingsport Stormwater Department and the Appalachian Paddling Enthusiasts kayak club, will hold a stream cleanup at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The cleanup will last until noon.
Kingsport Times-News
New film with Bristol ties to be released Oct. 21
A movie production team with links to Bristol will bring the true story of Paul Holderfield, a bigoted Arkansas man who later became a pastor and started one of the first integrated churches in the South, to theaters in October. “Paul’s Promise,” a Salt Shaker Media production, will hit theaters...
Jonesborough Barrel House closed permanently after fire
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A prominent Jonesborough business will remain closed permanently after a fire on the premises prompted landowners to sell. According to Ben Dean, the owner/operator of Jonesborough Barrel House, the building at 119 East Main Street will soon enter the market. While the fire was contained to a shed behind the building […]
Police find man’s body off bank of Southwest Virginia river
UPDATE: Police on Thursday identified the deceased as Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Virginia. Investigators do not suspect foul play, and the cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia following a local examination. The case remains under investigation. BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities on […]
Kingsport Times-News
Lynching remembrance ceremony at Kent Junction Saturday
NORTON — The second in a planned series of markers about the history of lynching in Wise County will be dedicated Sept. 24. The Wise County Community Remembrance Coalition will host Saturday’s unveiling of an educational marker relating the story of the Nov. 12, 1920, lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction community between Norton and Appalachia.
wjhl.com
“Song of the Mountains” sets great line-up for October 1st show
Song of the Mountains Host Tim White, previews the next LIVE taping of the Song of the Mountains at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Virginia on October 1st!. For more information call 276-783-6092 or go to songofthemountains.org.
Bristol, Va. abduction, assault suspect arrested in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man wanted on abduction and other charges out of Bristol, Virginia was arrested Tuesday in Johnson City, according to police. The Johnson City Police Department says officers arrested Terrance Boings around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a tip that he was staying in the 500 Block of Orleans Street. Boings […]
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Beautiful, Spacious home in Johnson City
(WJHL) Amanda Evans-Westbrook, realtor with Evans & Evans Real Estate shows us inside this beautiful home now on the market in Johnson City. Amanda Evans-Westbrook shows us around the outside property of this beautiful home now on the market in Johnson City. For more information or to take a tour...
11E bridge work set to enter ‘phase 2’
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Construction work on the dual bridges that carry U.S. Highway 11E over Boone Lake near Winged Deer Park is set to enter “phase two.” According to TDOT, “phase one” of the project is expected to be complete by the beginning of next week. “Phase two” will begin immediately, which will […]
Food Truck Friday: The Brunch Box
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Brunch isn’t just for Sundays anymore — that’s the motto that the owners of Bristol’s newest food truck live by. The Brunch Box is run by husband and wife duo, Steven and Lo Fiducioso and opened in July. However, the couple said the idea has been brewing for over a year. “One […]
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Carousel named one of the 'Nicest Places in America'
The Kingsport Carousel is one of the nicest places in America.
Comments / 0