Sioux Falls, SD

FOXBusiness

Delaware port operator owes $21M in damages related to buyout dispute

The company that privatized operations at the port of Wilmington several years ago owes more than $21 million in damages for breaching an agreement to buy the port’s former stevedoring firm, a Delaware judge ruled Monday. Vice Chancellor Lori Will also found GT USA Wilmington in contempt for violating...
WILMINGTON, DE
KELOLAND TV

State employees in Sioux Falls to get new facilities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The State of South Dakota is in the process of soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing new or renovated office space for a number of state agencies in the Sioux Falls area, according to a request for proposals (RFP) filed by the Bureau of Administration (BOA) on September 15, 2022.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Stopped fake IDs; Louisiana officer arrested in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy first day of Fall! It’s Thursday, September 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A box of over 50 fake IDs was stopped by border patrol on its way to...
RAPID CITY, SD
Mix 97-3

Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in South Dakota Might Surprise You

When it comes to Flavortown, this Sioux Falls eatery just topped the list in South Dakota. The surprising part? Its food is actually good for you. Eating healthy isn't typically the determining factor on the hit television show, Diners Drive-Ins, and Dives but this local restaurant is proving that healthy food can hold its own in Flavortown.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WHYY

Gopuff marks 10 million order milestone and a new facility in Philadelphia

Gopuff celebrated 10 years and 10 million orders. The Philadelphia-based company cut the ribbon on a new distribution facility in Spring Garden near the Ben Franklin Bridge Tuesday. The new location will help Gopuff make deliveries of everything from groceries to home goods quicker. The brightly-lit facility has aisles like a grocery store with quick pick items that can be delivered swiftly to customers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Gas price drop slows and may be coming to an end

Delaware gas prices fell by less than a penny between Tuesday as signs continue to point to the long-running decline coming to an end, AAA reported. The nation’s average gas price rose slightly on Wednesday for the first time in more than three months. The price at the pump at one point approached $5 a gallon in Delaware earlier in the year. The current average price is about a quarter more than during the same period last year.
DELAWARE STATE
Milford LIVE News

Harbor Freight coming to Milford

Milford Plaza will soon be home to Harbor Freight when the tool giant opens a new store in the former Peebles building. Although details are not finalized, the company did confirm they plan to open in Milford. “I can confirm that we are actively looking to open a new store in Milford, but it is still early in the process ... Read More
MILFORD, DE
KELOLAND TV

What led Smith to challenge for governor?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Early voting opens Friday in South Dakota’s general election. KELOLAND News asked Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, the House Democrat leader, about his decision to challenge the Republican incumbent, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. Here are his answers. When did you make the decision...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Large police presence in eastern Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large police presence can be seen in the area of 18th Street and Joiliet Ave. Wednesday afternoon. Officer Sam Clemens told KELOLAND News that he believes officers are searching for a man who has a warrant and is a suspect in an assault case.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 southeast Sioux Falls businesses fail alcohol compliance check, police say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two businesses in the southeast area of Sioux Falls failed alcohol compliance checks, Sioux Falls Police said. The businesses that failed are the Walmart Supercenter at 5521 E. Arrowhead Parkway and the Hy-Vee food store at 1601 S. Sycamore Ave., according to police. The two sold alcohol to a person under 21.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pentatonix coming to Sioux Falls this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Grammy-award winning vocal group is hoping to kick off the holiday spirit in Sioux Falls with a show this November. Acapella group Pentatonix will be joined by vocalists Girl Named Tom for A Christmas Spectacular at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. The concert will be on Sunday, November 27.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
chesterspirit.com

Marvin Smith again!? Darby Twp. commish nabbed for unpaid child support

Darby Township Commissioner Marvin Smith has again found himself in a legal hot seat, this time for failure to pay child support. Last week, a Delaware County Family Court judge ordered Smith into custody after convicting him for not paying back child support for a 16-year-old daughter he shares with his former partner, Lakiea Griffin, according to a source familiar with the matter.
DARBY, PA
amazingmadison.com

Walburg retiring as Lake County Sheriff

Lake County will soon have a new Sheriff. Sheriff Tim Walburg is retiring from the position, effective January 8th of 2023. Lake County Commissioners voted to accept Walburg’s retirement after an executive session held at the end of their regular county commission meeting. Walburg has served as Lake County’s Sheriff since 2012, and was Chief Deputy for several years before that.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
