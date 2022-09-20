Read full article on original website
Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Wrike, the most powerful work management platform, today announced the addition of two new members to its executive team, better positioning the company to handle substantial growth over the coming years. The work management category is growing rapidly, as organizations face increasing work complexities while trying to ramp up efficiency and productivity. To broaden market reach and handle the demand, Wrike brings on Thomas Scott as Chief Financial Officer. Scott will be responsible for driving Wrike’s next stage of growth as more businesses turn to the platform to transform their workflows in a digital era. Brian Clark was appointed Chief Revenue Officer to help double Wrike’s annual recurring revenue and expand its sales strategy globally to reach organizations across new industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005638/en/ Wrike Expands Leadership Team With Strategic Hires Focused On Customer Growth, New Markets (Photo: Business Wire)
DTCP Raises $300M to Invest in Digital Transformation Firms
Independent investment management firm Digital Transformation Capital Partners (DTCP) has raised $300 million for its Growth Equity III Fund (GE III) to invest in companies focused on cloud-based enterprise software and business Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). DTCP launched the fund in March and aims to close fundraising in 2023, according to a...
Financial Super App Revolut Adds Pay Later Product in Ireland
Global financial super app Revolut has launched its Pay Later product in Ireland, a country in which it has 1.9 million accountholders. The launch of the installment product comes after it was offered to a select group of customers in the country in June, and after more than 1,000 of those customers purchased products and services with Revolut Pay Later, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS.
B2B Supply Chain Platform actyv.ai Adds BNPL, Insurance Options
Global B2B supply chain management platform actyv.ai has added an embedded B2B buy now, pay later (BNPL) option and insurance to its artificial intelligence (AI)-based platform, saying this will help make business transactions faster and easier. By linking enterprises, their business partners and financial institutions (FIs), all parts of business...
InvoiceCloud, Intellagents Integrate Tools for Insurance Carriers
Online bill payment services solution InvoiceCloud and insurance software supplier Intellagents have a new relationship in which they will provide “a premier billing and payments experience” to insurance carriers and their policyholders. With the integration of InvoiceCloud and Intellagents, insurance companies can implement InvoiceCloud’s solution for handling inbound...
JCPenney Partners with Revieve to Become the First Department Store to Offer Digital Makeup and Skincare Experiences Through the Power of AI and AR
CHICAGO & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- JCPenney continues to strengthen its offering as the go-to inclusive in-store and online shopping destination for diverse, working American families with the announcement of a partnership with Revieve, a personalized digital brand experience company working with global brands, retailers, and digital services providers in the beauty, skin, health, and wellness categories. As a part of this collaboration, JCPenney is launching a collection of digital makeup and skincare experiences to not only serve all customers better, but meet their diverse needs and help them experience retail in innovative ways. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005665/en/ (Graphic: Revieve)
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
Indian B2B InsurTech Zopper Raises $75M to Expand Internationally
Solvy Tech Solutions, the parent company of Indian B2B InsurTech firm Zopper, has reportedly raised $75 million, which will be used to help Zopper expand internationally, develop its technology and make acquisitions. Zopper’s application programming interface (API)-based platform connects insurers and banks with third-party platforms and includes modules for policy...
Bluefin, Sunmi Partner on Payments Technology
Integrated payments company Bluefin has partnered with Sunmi, which provides Internet of Things (IOT) devices and intelligent solutions, to add more payments capabilities at the point of sale. Sunmi’s devices and solutions combine software and hardware for business improvements, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 20) press release, while Bluefin works...
Suuchi, Bankamoda Team on Supplier Financing in LatAm
Supply chain company Suuchi GRID has partnered with alternative bank Bankamoda in order to provide supplier finances to Suuchi GRID’s vendors and suppliers in Latin America, the companies announced Tuesday (Sept. 20). According to the release, GRID is the “modern standard” for supply chain operations built for apparel, cosmetics,...
Zenchef Secures $50M Equity Investment to Fuel Growth
The French restaurant tech firm Zenchef Tuesday (Sept. 20) announced in a press release that it had secured an investment of over €50 million from PSG Equity. Founded in 2011, Zenchef provides software solutions for restaurants that aim to enhance the customer experience and front-of-house operations. The company said that in 10 years it had managed nearly 50 million reservations for more than 7,000 restaurants.
Galileo, DataVisor Debut Payments Risk Mitigation Platform
Galileo Financial Technologies has expanded its Galileo Payment Risk Platform with a partnership with DataVisor, which works in fraud and risk management, to offer more fraud solutions, a press release said. Payment card fraud transactions will likely rise 20% and hit $38.5 billion by 2027. Fraudsters, especially since the pandemic...
PSCU Expands Partnership With ValleyStar to Provide Debit Processing
PSCU, the payments credit union service organization (CUSO), has expanded a partnership with ValleyStar Credit Union to provide debit processing support in addition to the credit services already provided, a press release emailed to PYMNTS said Tuesday (Sept. 20). ValleyStar, which has more than $650 million in assets and works...
Today in the Connected Economy: DoorDash Delves Deeper Into Groceries
Today in the connected economy, DoorDash continues a string of partnerships with retailers outside the restaurant sphere by teaming up with Sprouts Farmers Market. Also, Lowe’s introduces its virtual store concept, and Spotify makes its bibliophile customers happy by adding audiobooks to its offerings. DoorDash is continuing its expansion...
Report: VC Investors Urge Tech Firms to Continue ‘Innovation’
Venture partners are trying to encourage tech startups to accommodate the current economic downturn by continuing to innovate, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote Tuesday (Sept. 20). They say they’ve seen startups that have been innovating even amid the worse economy, as there’s been demands fearing that underinvestment in tech...
Alameda to Return $200M Voyager Digital Loan
Alameda Research, which is owned by crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, is set to return $200 million in cryptocurrency borrowed from bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital. According to court documents filed Monday (Sept. 19), Alameda will pay about 6,500 bitcoin and roughly 51,000 ether by Sept. 30. Voyager, meanwhile, will return the collateral tied to the loan.
FinTech Lender Uses Novel Risk Model to Challenge Aggregator Rollups
Some people build businesses, others buy them. And some people build companies, sell them and buy other firms. But regardless of the strategy, there’s a simple commonality and necessity underpinning it all: capital. It’s the lifeblood that gets new business off the ground, that sustains operations … and it’s the lifeblood of mergers and acquisitions too.
At-Home Service Platforms Reshape Healthcare in Emerging Markets
In emerging markets like Nigeria, a generation of tech-driven healthcare innovators is disrupting the local health system by providing alternative ways to increase access while moving the emphasis away from a hospital-centric treatment model. One such firm, Famasi Africa, is taking a multipronged approach to healthcare delivery by integrating a...
Pie Secures $315M to Grow Workers’ Comp InsurTech Platform
Workers’ compensation InsurTech startup Pie Insurance raised $315 million in a Series D funding round that will be used to support the company’s expansion into new business lines and other growth initiatives. The fresh capital will also go toward its transition to a full-stack carrier, further innovating upon...
Taulia Collabs With Standard Chartered to Foster Working Capital Finance
Working capital manager Taulia and international banker Standard Chartered are collaborating to advance working capital finance solutions and will initially target supply chain finance and dynamic discounting. The companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to extend the reach of their working capital finance solutions across both existing and new...
