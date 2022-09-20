Read full article on original website
Lockheed’s newest high-energy weapon is multiple lasers in one
On September 15, defense giant Lockheed Martin announced that it had delivered a 300-kw laser to the Department of Defense. Developed for a program called the High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative, or HELSI, this laser was delivered to the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research & Engineering (OUSD) in early August. Since August 14, it has been with the Army in Huntsville, Alabama, where it is undergoing further testing. The laser component is designed to be integrated into laser weapon systems on ground vehicles or ships.
americanmilitarynews.com
China is building a robot army – here’s the video
The Chinese technology company Unitree Robotics is producing dozens of menacing four-legged robot dogs, according to a video showing the robots moving in unison. ALERT: China to launch space drone swarm attack satellite – it’s like something out of ‘Star Wars’. According to Unitree, the AI-powered robot...
nationalinterest.org
Russia Stands No Chance Against the Enhanced B-2 Stealth Bomber
The upgrades to the B-2 are multifaceted and span a wide range of technological advancements to include more secure high-frequency radio communications, a new computer processor that is 1,000 times faster, and upgrades to the B-61 nuclear bomb. As the U.S. Air Force B-21 Raider prepares for its first flight,...
USAF Eyeing MQ-28 Ghost Bat For Next Gen Air Dominance Program
BoeingThe U.S. Air Force secretary has confirmed that the service could buy the Australian drone as part of the NGAD tactical air combat program.
nationalinterest.org
The Air-Dropped B61-12 Nuclear Bomb Can Totally Destroy Any Target
Given its vast capabilities, Air Force officials have begun referring to the upgraded B61-12 as the “All Up Round.”. The Air Force and Northrop Grumman are integrating a cutting-edge crypto modernization and Radar Aided Targeting System (RATS) into its stealthy B-2 bomber as part of an intense, wide-ranging series of upgrades to the aircraft. Once completed, it will ensure that the bomber can sustain operational functionality in modern, high-threat environments against technologically sophisticated adversaries.
Business Insider
Why the US Air Force decided to buy new versions of a 50-year-old fighter jet
In July 2020, the US Air Force contracted with Boeing for a new F-15 fighter jet, the F-15EX. The jet is meant to replace the Air Force's aging F-15s and supplement its fleet of stealth fighters. Unfortunately, this simple and straightforward project has predictably run into roadblocks. In July 2020,...
The not-quite-aircraft-carriers that the US Navy and other militaries use to carry jets, tanks, and troops into battle
Amphibious assault ships and helicopter carriers allow smaller navies to flex muscles that usually only larger naval powers have.
Swarm Of 40 Drones Over Fort Irwin An Ominous Sign Of What’s To Come
US Army video screencap via TwitterThe commander of the Army's National Training Center posted a video of a simulated 40-drone swarm attack on a visiting unit at dawn.
The US Navy’s Newest Ships and Submarines
The strongest militaries throughout history have always been bolstered by a strong navy. And throughout the years, as newer technologies have led to advancements in propulsion and weapons systems and ever increasing naval strength, this old idea has only been reinforced. The British Empire more or less ruled the world in the 18th century as […]
Cold Water Poured On Navy’s Unmanned Surface Vessel Ambitions By Veteran Lawmaker
USNThe Iran's capture of two U.S. Navy unmanned surface vessels has spurred questions about the service's unmanned future.
Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie says U.S. has “very limited” intelligence capability in Afghanistan
Retired Gen. Frank McKenzie, who led U.S. Central Command, says the intelligence community's abilities in Afghanistan have been "very limited" since the withdrawal of U.S. forces.
americanmilitarynews.com
Multibillion engine deals show Air Force wants to maintain three future warplane makers
The Air Force plans to invest billions of dollars to develop new combat fighters—and the military engines to power them—over the next decade. The plan shows Air Force leaders’ desire to keep its three large airplane makers—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and Northrop Grumman—as well as engine makers General Electric and Pratt & Whitney, viable to build aircraft for years to come.
Navy wants new destroyer with lasers, hypersonic missiles
The U.S. Navy’s workhorse destroyer went into production more than 30 years ago, when Tom Stevens was a young welder. Now, the Navy is getting ready to turn the page as it looks to a future ship brimming with lasers that can shoot down missiles and attack enemies with hypersonic missiles topping 3,800 mph.Stevens, 52, said the warship provides an opportunity to build something new after a historic production run of the Arleigh Burke class.“It will be an impressive destroyer that will absolutely launch us into the next generation of ships,” said Stevens, director of ground assembly at Navy...
Secret Competition For Air Force Loyal Wingman Drone Coming Soon
Lockheed Martin concept art showing an F-35 Joint Strike Fighter flying with various types of unmanned aircraft. Designs shown here could be among those that the Air Force will consider as part of a planned competition to acquire advanced drones to work collaboratively with manned aircraft. Lockheed MartinThe Air Force's manned-unmanned teaming future is finally coalescing around a major classified aircraft competition set to begin in Fiscal Year 2024.
MilitaryTimes
See the US Air Force test launch a nuclear missile
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force launched an unarmed intercontinental ballistic missile at 1:13 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Wednesday. The Minuteman III took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, with the base confirming the test of the Air Force Global Strike Command weapon. According to Farrah...
New Look At Air Force’s Ship-Killing Smart Bomb In Action, Seeker Details Revealed
USAF captureAir Force's new Quick Sink weapon uses a low-cost seeker that turns Joint Direct Attack Munition bombs into all-weather anti-ship weapons.
Navy’s Stealth Destroyer May Be On Its First Operational Deployment
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter BurghartThe USS Zumwalt is now operating as part of the Navy's forward-deployed 7th Fleet and the service says its conducting "fleet operations."
US Navy thwarts Iran’s attempt to steal one of their sea drones
The US Navy have thwarted an Iranian attempt to steal one of their sea drones.A patrol boat and helicopter were dispatched by American forces Tuesday (30 Aug) to prevent a support ship from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) from capturing an unmanned surface vessel.While transiting international waters in the Arabian Gulf around 11pm (local time), US 5th Fleet observed IRGCN support ship Shahid Baziar towing a Saildrone Explorer unmanned surface vessel in an attempt to detain it.US Navy patrol coastal ship USS Thunderbolt was operating nearby and immediately responded.US 5th Fleet also launched an MH-60S Sea Hawk from...
Our Best Look Yet At Kratos’ Air Wolf ‘Loyal Wingman’ Drone
KRATOSAir Wolf could prove attractive on cost and expendability grounds as procurement of unmanned 'collaborative combat aircraft' heats up.
CNET
These Daring Aircraft Designs Paved the Way for the US Air Force
This year marks two aviation anniversaries. One is the 75th anniversary of the US Air Force, born when President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of 1947, which on Sept. 18 of that year separated the Air Force out of the US Army. The other is the 115th anniversary of the very first Army unit dedicated to flying machines: the Aeronautical Division of the US Signal Corps, which came into being on Aug. 1, 1907.
