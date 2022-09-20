Read full article on original website
Outer Banks Forever to livestream sea turtle nest excavation this evening
Local non-profit Outer Banks Forever invites you to join them on their Facebook page at 6 p.m. tonight, Thursday, September 22, to watch biological science technicians from Cape Hatteras National Seashore excavate a sea turtle nest on Ocracoke Island via livestream. During the excavation, technicians will count empty eggshells, collect...
Dare County Extension Master Gardeners to present “Color Without Flowers – Foliage Takes the Stage”
Flowers come and go, but foliage plants provide long-lasting color throughout the seasons. Learn more about using foliage plants to enhance your landscape during this Dare County Library presentation being held on Wednesday, September 28, at 11 a.m. in the Kill Devil Hills Library Meeting Room (and virtually via Zoom).
Wesley Jarvis Payne, Sr.
Wesley Jarvis Payne, Sr., 89, of Wanchese, NC passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Mr. Payne was born in Wanchese and was a former employee of the North Carolina Department of Transportation. He was the son of the late Wesley Corbett Payne, Sr. and...
Beach nourishment efforts progress in Southern Shores, Weeks Marine to pause work until Fiona passes
Crews with Weeks Marine began laying the dredge discharge pipe, or sub-line, near 60 Ocean Blvd on Tuesday, September 20th. The dredges will come close to shore and hook up to this line and pump sand onto the beach which was collected from the borrow area further offshore. They will continue to work their way south to tie in with the northern end of the Kitty Hawk project.
Alice M. Griffith
Alice May Pritchard Griffith, age 76, of Elizabeth City, NC died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her son’s home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on March 11, 1946 to the late Horace Pritchard and Gladys Burgess Pritchard, she was the widow of Virgil Griffith, Jr. A loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, she loved spending time with her family. Her daughter’s nickname for her was “Doodlebug.” Alice enjoyed crocheting, quilting, reading, and bowling. She was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
Angel Gift Program sponsors, applicants sought for upcoming holiday season
The Outer Banks Woman’s Club is seeking sponsors and donors for their Angel Gift Program, now in its 35th year. The club partners in a collaborative effort with the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services, whose role is the screening of applicants. Residents interested in applying for...
Ray Burnette
Raymond “Ray” Burnette, age 75, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on June 30, 1947 to the late Douglas Allen Burnette and Violet Anderson Rushe. He is survived by his wife Mary Colson Burnette of 53 years. Raymond was a pipefitter in the manufacturing industry. He loved the outdoors, especially golf, hunting, archery, and fishing. He has received over 50 golfing trophies. Raymond also enjoyed wood crafting, painting, playing pool, cards, chess, old westerns, and NASCAR races. He was a very hard worker.
2022-2023 COA Star Nights set for November 4 at Currituck campus
College of The Albemarle (COA) will hold its second 2022-2023 Star Nights event on Friday, November 4, 2022, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. at COA – Currituck, 107 College Way, Barco. The rain date for this event is Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Announcements...
Cape Hatteras/Outer Banks KOA Resort to celebrate Kampgrounds of America’s 60th birthday this weekend
The world’s largest system of privately-owned campgrounds, Kampgrounds of America, Inc. (KOA), is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2022. To commemorate the event, Cape Hatteras/Outer Banks KOA Resort is planning a special birthday celebration. Beginning on Saturday, September 24 and taking place throughout the weekend, the event is open to camping guests.
Save the Nation Prayer Rally to be held September 24
Please join us for a “Save the Nation Prayer Rally”. This very important rally will be held on Saturday, September 24 at 12 noon, on the Dare County Justice Center steps, 962 Marshall C Collins Drive, Manteo. Our nation is facing challenges on many fronts, and is in...
First annual Northeast North Carolina Niche Agriculture Conference set for November 18
The first annual Northeast North Carolina Niche Agriculture Conference will be held at the Currituck County Extension Center in Barco, NC on November 18, 2022. A full day of education and networking is planned. Horticultural topics including ginger production in high tunnels and fields, cut flower production, growing microgreens, and...
Duck Jazz Festival presented by PNC Bank returns to Duck Town Park in October
The Duck Jazz Festival presented by PNC Bank returns to Duck Town Park with live jazz music featuring regional, national and international artists, October 8-9, 2022. This annual event is free, non-ticketed and open to the public thanks to generous support from presenting sponsor PNC Bank, grant organizations and sponsor support from local businesses.
Temporary road closure planned for Neptune Drive in KDH on Friday
The Town of Kill Devil Hills will have a temporary road closure beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022 for Neptune Drive at the west side of its intersection with S. Memorial Blvd. for wastewater utility repairs by Basnight Construction. Through traffic on Neptune Drive at the intersection...
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to hold book signing for ‘We Are the Majority’ on October 2
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be signing his newly released book We Are the Majority in Dare County on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The event will take place at Patriot Outpost/Dare GOP Volunteer Center, 5000 S. Croatan Highway. Suite N-8, Nags Head, NC. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Dina Sample Lane Etheridge
Dina Sample Lane Etheridge, age 76, of Nags Head, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with Dementia. Dina was born in Richmond, Virginia on March 2, 1946, to Roy Winfred Lane and Ina Brothers Lane of Tappahannock, Virginia. Dina was preceded in death by her parents.
Patricia Reynolds-Denny
Being confident of this very thing, that he which has begun a good work in you will perform it until the day of Jesus Christ. – Philippians 1:6. Patricia Reynolds-Denny, formerly “Patsy Faye Thompson” has completed her journey on this earth and stepped into her eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 19, 2022.
Rally for Our Freedoms set for September 25 at Dowdy Park
A Rally for Our Freedoms will be held on Sunday, September 25, 2022, beginning at 5:00 p.m. at Dowdy Park in Nags Head. This critically important event will focus on taking action to defend our freedom to make our own choices about our bodies and our futures; our children’s freedom to learn; our freedom to love who we want to love; our freedom to be who we want to be; and our freedom to cast our vote and have it count. With the general election just around the corner on Tuesday, November 8, now more than ever is the time to speak out, turn out, and vote.
