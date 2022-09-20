ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Cardano’s Vasil Hard Fork Now Supported by Binance.US. What About Coinbase?

Binance.US, the American subsidiary of cryptocurrency giant Binance, has become the latest cryptocurrency trading platform to add support for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork. The exchange will temporarily suspend deposits and withdrawals of the ADA token on Thursday. According to the most recent update posted by Cardano builder Input Output,...
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
tipranks.com

Crypto Plunge Sends Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Down With It

Coinbase fell in Monday’s trading session, as a conflicted picture of positive corporate news and negative macroeconomic conditions leaves investors uncertain going forward. It’s been a bad day for Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the leader in cryptocurrency exchanges, as the stock is down in today’s session. The overall decline in cryptocurrencies sent Coinbase lower, as values on the leading coins slipped to lows not seen in the last several months. Given the overall state of the last several months, that’s a pretty substantial drop indeed. A slate of other developments, like one particularly large bitcoin investor moving coin off Coinbase, also contributed to the drop.
ambcrypto.com

Crypto is a ‘decentralized Ponzi scheme’- This CEO has bitter stance

Jamie Dimon, the man at the helm of United States’ largest bank J.P Morgan Chase, made some rather controversial statements at 21 September’s congressional hearing called “Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America’s Largest Consumer Facing Banks.”. The United States House Committee on Financial Services heard the...
cryptoglobe.com

Interest in $ADA, $SHIB, $XRP, and Others Surges as Crypto Markets Plunge

While the prices of most cryptoassets have been plunging over the past week, a few cryptocurrencies have seen social interest in them surge as traders are seemingly looking to get involved. According to data from crypto analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum ($ETH), $XRP, Cardano ($ADA), Shiba Inu ($SHIB), and Polygon ($MATIC)...
EWN

Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License

Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
dailyhodl.com

Trading App Giant Robinhood Adds Stablecoin US Dollar Coin (USDC) to Roster

Retail trading giant Robinhood just added top stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) to its list of supported digital assets as the platform sees reduced trading activities due to the crypto winter. In a new announcement via Twitter, the company says that the second largest dollar-pegged stablecoin is now included in its...
ambcrypto.com

Dubai grants Binance the ‘Minimal Viable Product’ license- Here’s why

Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) has granted the Minimal Viable Product (MVP) license to the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, following which it can offer crypto-related services to both retail and institutional investors in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from now onwards. Binance was issued a provisional...
ambcrypto.com

Bankrupt lender Voyager gets top bids by these heavyweights

According to those with knowledge of the situation, FTX and Binance have offered the highest offers for the assets of defunct cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital Ltd., VYGVQ -5.89%, but neither offer has yet been approved, Wall Street Journal reported. As per the sources, the current offer from Binance is around...
ambcrypto.com

Cardano: Surges, supports, and everything untold amid upcoming Vasil upgrade

With the Cardano [ADA] Vasil hard fork billed for 22 September, quite a few interesting things have been happening. Few weeks after its launch, Aada, a lending protocol on the Cardano mainnet, increased in a way no one could have predicted. According to DeFiLlama, Aada had contributed a whopping $219...
u.today

Shiba Eternity Launched in Australia, XRP Suddenly Jumps 8%, President Who Lost $56 Million in BTC Seeks Reelection: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past weekend. Long-awaited Shiba Inu game launched in Australia, fans say it would just make money on SHIB name. According to an official announcement by the Shiba Inu Twitter account, Shiba Eternity game has been successfully launched in Australia. The game will not have a burn feature, but, as stated in the SHIB lead dev’s tweet from Dec. 30, "There is a reason for that.” However, some members of the SHIB army opined that the game will hardly be useful due to the lack of the feature in question and assumed that it could be an attempt to make money using the SHIB brand. Earlier this year, users in Vietnam had the opportunity to participate in early testing of Shiba Eternity, and the game saw great popularity in the country.
ambcrypto.com

Can Ronin gain trust of crypto-community and make a comeback

Ronin, a layer 1 solution largely created for the game-to-earn movement, has seen some impressive growth over the past year. After recovering from its recent hack, Ronin has set its sights on its future goals. In an elaborate roadmap that they shared on their website, Ronin provided a brief on developing their ‘Land Gameplay Community: Alpha’ and their AXS ecosystem in the remainder of 2022.
ambcrypto.com

Utopia crypto owners can make anonymous purchases at 1,800+ online stores

Fully decentralized privacy currency Utopia transforms the e-commerce payment landscape. It solves issues for customers for merchants alike, enabling anonymous online purchases across over 1,800 online shops. The role of privacy in the online payment space needs to change. In today’s landscape, neither consumers nor merchants can benefit from any...
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $39M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $39,131,506 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1FWuop1wjyc6dcUo8JFvtSB78Amh2xCgN8. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH] traders going long must know these Q3 stats

Cryptocurrency research platform Messari, in a new report, assessed the performance of Ethereum [ETH] in Q3 2022. Titled “State of Ethereum Q3 2022,” Messari found that the blockchain witnessed an uptick in activity on the network in Q3 over the last quarter. However, the network also logged some sectoral declines and suffered a general drop in revenue due to the activities of Layer 2 scaling solutions.
