JP Morgan Chase expands presence in Wyo

JACKSON, Wyo. — Recent years have brought visible growth to the Cowboy State as more and more people recognize the draw of Wyoming’s access to the great outdoors, friendly residents and untapped possibilities. As the state’s local communities grow, there’s exciting energy among area businesses from Cheyenne to Jackson Hole.
Enrollment, tuition up at UW

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Both first-time student enrollment and tuition have increased at the University of Wyoming (UW) this year. According to the university, the number of first-time students attending UW has grown by 10.2 percent this fall. This is the second year in a row that UW’s incoming class has topped the previous year’s enrollment.

