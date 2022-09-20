Read full article on original website
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Lions
The Minnesota Vikings will look to bounce back in Week 3 after getting humbled by the Philadelphia Eagles on a national stage during Monday Night Football. With a clash against the Detroit Lions looming, the Vikings will be eager to show that last week was a fluke and that they are true contenders out of the NFC North. It’s time to dive into this matchup with some Minnesota Vikings Week 3 predictions for their matchup vs. the Lions.
Yardbarker
Power Rankings: Detroit Lions Are a Top 15 NFL Team
Let’s explore what the media that covers the NFL had to say about the Detroit Lions, after they defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 2. "They've scored at least 35 points in three consecutive games for the first time since 1952, a year before owner Sheila Ford Hamp was born."
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Lions, Packers, Vikings
It’s been a nice start to the season for the Lions and QB Jared Goff, as Detroit is No. 2 in the NFL in scoring offense. Goff admitted he takes some satisfaction in that after he was written off last year and shipped to what at the time at least was the NFL equivalent of Siberia. He adds, however, that he tries not to make that his only source of motivation.
NFL World Reacts To Hilarious Dan Campbell News
Over the weekend, the Detroit Lions got their first win of the season with a 36-27 victory over the Washington Commanders. After getting the first win of the season, the Lions could relax for the rest of the Sunday slate and two games on Monday night. So, how did head coach Dan Campbell unwind after the win?
Minnesota at Michigan State preview: Will the Gophers stay undefeated?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers travel to East Lansing to battle the Michigan State Spartans Saturday in both teams' conference opener. The Gophers are 2.5 point favorites.Minnesota is undefeated on the season with all three wins coming at home. Michigan State has won two of three, but the loss came last week at Washington, 39-28. It was only the third loss for the Spartans in the last 16 games. The Gophers have scored 149 points on the year, their fourth-biggest output in school history through the first three games of a season. However, the three teams they defeated are a...
Detroit Lions' Week 2 Rookie Report Card
All Lions grades the performance of Detroit Lions' rookies, after the team's victory in Week 2.
USA TODAY Sports' Week 3 NFL picks: Will Packers finally beat depleted Buccaneers?
Green Bay is looking for first win against Tampa Bay since TB12 signed with Bucs in 2020. Aaron Rodgers is 1-3 all-time against the GOAT.
Yardbarker
Green Bay Packers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Buccaneers
In Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Both teams are coming off tremendous wins in Week 2, and it will be interesting to see who gets another win this week. Here we will discuss our Packers Week 3 predictions for their game against the Buccaneers.
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings
After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
Packers: Grades for Week 2 performance in win vs. Bears
Packers offense: B- It was all about Aaron Jones on Sunday night. He dominated the Bears’ defense with 170 total yards and two touchdowns. Whether on the ground or as a receiver, Chicago couldn’t stop him. The Packers found the end zone three times, two from the arm...
Yardbarker
Bakhtiari Misses First Packers-Buccaneers Practice
Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari did not practice on Wednesday. It’s possible Bakhtiari’s long-and-winding comeback has hit another snag. Or, it’s possible the plan was to hold him out on Wednesday – the lone padded practice of the week – practice him on Thursday and Friday, and have him in the lineup for Sunday’s big game at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
AthlonSports.com
Green Bay Packers Are Releasing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are making a roster decision this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC North franchise is releasing a veteran wide receiver. That player is Travis Fulgham. The Packers are releasing veteran wide receiver Travis Fulgham from their practice squad this Tuesday afternoon. The 27-year-old is now a free agent and should soon find a new home.
Ben Johnson Discusses 'Huge Issue' with Lions' Offense
Detroit Lions have had offensive lulls in the first two weeks of the season.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh provides awesome behind-the-scenes look at Michigan's impressive training facilities
Michigan football is synonymous with elite talent. But, have you ever wondered what the facilities look like for the team? It’s quite similar to an NFL team. WXYZ’s sports director, Brad Galli, interviewed Jim Harbaugh to get a more inside look at the football program’s facilities. Harbaugh...
