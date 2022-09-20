Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
New York Rangers announce 2022-23 Training Camp roster and schedule
New York Rangers Training Camp for the 2022-23 season will commence on Wednesday beginning with player medicals. Head coach Gerard Gallant will really get things going with his first press conference of the season scheduled for 3 PM ET. The team announced that they have invited 66 players to attend...
Yardbarker
Canadiens Fans Get Closure as Ex-Hab Subban Retires
Ex-Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban has admittedly not been with the team for over a half-decade. Subban’s retirement announcement this week still hit the organization and its fans pretty hard, though. What else would one expect, based on the impact he had while he was still in a Habs uniform?
NBC Sports
Report: Bruins sign veteran defenseman to PTO contract
The Boston Bruins had room to invite one more player to 2022 training camp, and it appears they're doing so. The Bruins are adding veteran defenseman Anton Stralman on a professional tryout contract, or PTO, 98.5 The Sports Hub's Ty Anderson reported Thursday. PTOs aren't standard NHL contracts, but allow...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Pierre Engvall, Timothy Liljegren out for start of training camp
At this moment, the Leafs haven’t released specific details on the injuries to either player. However, what we do know at the moment is that Engvall is a possibility to return, but might also miss some of the regular season, while all signs point to Liljegren missing the start of the season. More information will be revealed on Wednesday, as the team will address their statuses when camp opens.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Keefe, Milk, Engvall & Galchenyuk
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll take a look at what oddsmakers think Sheldon Keefe’s chances of surviving the season as the Maple Leafs head coach might be – not good, it seems. Second, I’ll look at the first ever corporate sponsorship that will find its way onto the Maple Leafs’ game jerseys this season.
Yardbarker
Yandle speaks highly of Flyers’ locker room on ‘Chiclets
On Tuesday, defenseman Keith Yandle announced his retirement from professional hockey while on the “Spittin’ Chiclets” podcast. Yandle, 36, owns the NHL’s ironman streak with 989 consecutive games played. His ironman streak won’t stand for long, as Phil Kessel sits in second place with 982 consecutive games to his name. Nonetheless, what Yandle achieved is nothing short of amazing.
FOX Sports
Training camps open around NHL after another short offseason
Training camps open around the NHL on Thursday after another short offseason, a third in a row squeezed by the pandemic. That doesn’t bother Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon one bit. For one of hockey's best players and his teammates, it's already time to get back on the ice...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ DeAngelo, Anisimov ready to work at Camp Tortorella
‘Camp Tortorella’ has begun. After a day of heavy skating with no pucks involved, players spoke to the media about their first taste of the 2022 Philadelphia Flyers Training Camp. Tony DeAngelo. Tony DeAngelo was the big acquisition in the offseason. With Ryan Ellis likely to miss the entire...
Yardbarker
Flyers News & Rumors: Training Camp, Couturier, Anisimov & More
The Philadelphia Flyers will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Vorhees, NJ on Thursday morning. Before camp even convened, they got bad news about a potential long-term injury to Sean Couturier . General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and head coach John Tortorella will now face an even steeper uphill battle getting the team back into contention in 2022-23.
markerzone.com
FLYERS GM CONFIRMS THE WORST REGARDING DEFENSEMAN RYAN ELLIS
On Tuesday, Frank Seravalli reported that Ryan Ellis was not expected to play in the 2022-23 season for Philadelphia, in a huge blow to the Flyers' defense. Today, GM Chuck Fletcher confirmed that Ellis would not play this season, and he dove into detail regarding the defender's full injury. Ellis' injury was to his hip but has been dubbed in the past as 'multi-layered,' which cannot be a positive thing.
theScore
Report: Avalanche add Galchenyuk on PTO
The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Alex Galchenyuk to a professional tryout, according to The Athletic's Peter Baugh. Galchenyuk totaled six goals and 21 points in 60 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season. He averaged 13:09 of ice time while playing on a one-year, league-minumum contract. A veteran of...
NHL
Isles Day to Day: 2022 Training Camp Opens
News, notes and photos from the first day of Islanders training camp. The New York Islanders opened the on-ice portion of training camp on Thursday. Fifty-nine players, including 34 forwards, 18 defensemen and 7 goalies, were invited to the 2022 camp. The team will play six preseason games, with the...
Yardbarker
Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov to get first crack at Rangers top 6
Sammy Blais is going to get the first crack at playing with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider according to Gerard Gallant. “Sammy is 100%,” he said. “We got good news on him about a month ago. He looks lean. He’s skated, worked out, he’s tired of doing that and he’s ready to play hockey.”
NHL
Avalanche 2022-23 Training Camp Roster
Full list of players in attendance at the 2022-23 Avalanche Training Camp. See below for the full list of players in attendance at the Colorado Avalanche's 2022-23 training camp roster. Click here for full details on the skaters. Landeskog to Miss Start of Season with Lower-Body Injury. Avalanche captain Gabriel...
