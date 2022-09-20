Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Bus garage project delayed
NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen Local School District Board of Education learned the school bus garage completion has been delayed. The board learned about the delay at its Wednesday, Sept. 21, meeting that. Superintendent Jason Schrader said the construction of the 50- by 109-foot Bus & Maintenance Facility...
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Sidney Daily News
Edison State Student PTA Club donates to local Rehabilitation Center
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College Student Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Club recently made a $735 donation to the Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development in Piqua. The donation was presented by Edison State PTA students Stephanie Mitrousis and Caitlyn Roberson, along with Sara Young, director of the PTA...
Sidney Daily News
State of the college address to be held at Edison
PIQUA — Edison State Community College President Dr. Doreen Larson and President Designate Chris Spradlin will hold a State of the College address at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus. The event is held annually to inform community members and regional...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Recovery event getting people help they need on the spot
Every year in September, RAMCO holds a Healthy Recovery Celebration. This year it will take place on Saturday, September 24, at Triangle Park in Dayton from noon to 5 p.m. Not only will there be free food, music, and entertainment, but the event also gets people the resources and help they need on the spot.
Sidney Daily News
Logan County: SR 47/SR.235 roundabout opens
LOGAN COUNTY – The Ohio Department of Transportation opened a single-lane, modern roundabout at the state Route 47 and state Route 235 intersection in Logan County this week. The new design improves safety and transportation in that area. The intersection, which is on Gov. Mike DeWine’s Top 150 list...
Sidney Daily News
Edison State Diversity Committee seeks readers for November production
PIQUA — The Diversity Committee at Edison State Community College will present a readers’ theater production titled “Dispatches: The Battle of Angel’s Wing” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. in the Robinson Theater at Edison State’s Piqua Campus. “Dispatches” is a true...
wktn.com
Domestic Situation Resolved, KHS Off Lock Down
The domestic situation on West Columbus Street in Kenton has been resolved. The Kenton High School was placed on lock down starting around 11 this morning out of an abundance of caution due to the situation. The lock down was put in place to prevent students from leaving without a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
SAFY of Sidney has desperate need for more foster families
SIDNEY — SAFY is looking for the community’s help in recruiting foster families for Shelby County. SAFY, Specialized Alternatives for Family and Youth, is a nonprofit foster care agency that recruits, trains and licenses foster parents in the area. The organization also offers on-site mental health services to the children and foster parents which include trauma healing, parent skills building, school success mentoring and teaching coping skills. Currently SAFY of Sidney works with 25 foster families in Shelby, Miami, Auglaize, Mercer, Logan, Champaign and Darke counties, 10 of the families are located in Shelby County.
Sidney Daily News
Edison State adjunct faculty honored at banquet
PIQUA — Twenty-two employees were recognized for instructing a combined total of 4,125 semester hours, or approximately 1,375 classes, in their careers at Edison State Community College’s annual adjunct faculty recognition banquet on Wednesday, Aug. 24. William Loudermilk, President of Academic Senate and Professor of English, served as...
Lima News
Colon: Suicide rates among our communities
While we are concluding September’s Suicide Prevention Awareness Month for 2022, the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize, and Hardin Counties is continually working to prevent suicide. The Board funds many local resources and initiatives for suicide prevention. The Hopeline is a local helpline available 24/7...
Sidney Daily News
Area Agency on Aging to host continuing education workshop
DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging presents this 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshop 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, online via Zoom. The cost is $40 to earn CEUS or $20 to attend without CEUs. Advance registration is requested by Oct. 21. More information and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Police: 3 siblings found safe in northwest Ohio
The Greenville Police Department said three missing children were found safe Wednesday. According to police, an Amber Alert was issued after three siblings did not show up for school Wednesday. Police believed the kids were abducted by their father, 29-year-old Kirt Kiser around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from...
Sidney Daily News
OSU-Lima to host Power of Pen
NORTH CANTON — Creative writing program Power of the Pen has moved its district tournament to Allen County with the opening of a new site at The Ohio State University at Lima for 2023. The new site offers a convenient location for schools in Allen and surrounding counties to participate in the competitive writing program.
Allen East looks to strengthen security
HARROD — Allen East school board met at their regularly scheduled meeting in the auditeria at the school, looking to address an issue that is likely close to the heart of every parent in that district. The school board took a major step to increase school security. Allen East...
UPDATE: Power mostly restored to AES Ohio customers after outage
MORAINE — UPDATE 6:12 A.M. Power has been mostly restored to AES Ohio customers, according to the AES Ohio website. There is less than 100 customers without power this morning, mainly in Montgomery County. At one point, there was close to 2,000 AES Ohio customers without power. INITIAL REPORT.
Sidney Daily News
Food for local food pantries
The Kiwanis Club of Sidney recently donated food items to four foodbanks in Sidney: FISH, Agape, the Salvation Army and the Alpha Community Center (Holy Angels Soup Kitchen). The club purchased a total of $2,500 worth of food from the club’s donation and $1,250 from a grant from the Ohio District Kiwanis Foundation. Items purchased included canned goods, saltines, mac and cheese and spaghetti. More than 1,800 were donated to the four agencies this year. The club started the food project in 2007. On hand for delivery day were, left to right, Kiwanis members Rick Lunsford, Lori Humphrey, Bob Anthony, Scott Smith and Jake Romaker, and Lonnie Miller, manager of Sidney Foodtown.
Fox 19
Amber Alert for 3 abducted Ohio children canceled
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday’s Amber Alert for three children allegedly abducted from Greenville, located around 35 miles northwest of Dayton, is over. The alert was canceled around 6:15 p.m., some two hours after it was issued. The children were located and are safe, according to the Greenville Police Department.
Sidney Daily News
Nurse practitioner opens new practice
SIDNEY — Looking for an alternative to seeing a doctor or visiting an urgent care? Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP-BC) Frances Yantis recently opened FLY Family Health in Sidney and is ready to serve the surrounding community. Yantis opened her own practice on Aug. 1 after an expansive...
Task force to operate OVI checkpoint in Dayton today
DAYTON — The Combined Agency OVI Task Force of Montgomery County will operate a sobriety checkpoint in Dayton this evening. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., in the area of East Third Street at Terry Street, followed by South Keowee Street at East Fifth Street, a spokesperson for the City of Dayton said in a release.
Comments / 0