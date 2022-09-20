ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Conner day-to-day with ankle injury

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals must deal with an injury to another offensive starter. The latest is running back James Conner. He exited the Cardinals’ 29-23 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders early in the third quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.

Of the three running backs who played in the game on offense, he had the fewest snaps, logging only 18 for the game.

He was seen after the game moving around well but his practice load this week will likely be affected.

“He’ll be day to day,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Monday. “He’s a tough guy. We just wanted to make sure he was a hundred percent if we were going to put him back in.”

It sounds like he has a decent chance of playing. He didn’t go back into the game on Sunday because they were getting good production from Darrel Williams and Eno Benjamin in his absence.

Williams essentially took over Conner’s role and finished with a team-high 59 rushing yards and a touchdown on eight carries, including a 30-yard run.

The Cardinals rushed for 143 total yards in the win.

They will hit the practice field Wednesday and will release their first injury report that afternoon.

We will see how much he practices to start the week then.

