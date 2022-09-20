ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

Bear gives man high-five in viral video

In a viral video with 5.5 million views, a group of three bears are gathered together on the side of the road. One of the bears tentatively walks up to a car where a man is holding out his hand for a high-five. The bear keeps coming closer and closer until he gives him a high-five! The bear then walks away calmly and rejoins his group.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alaska Man Stumbles Upon Absolutely Massive Moose in His Garage

You know how it goes. Early morning, you’re just waking up. Go out to the garage and there’s a moose taking up about half the space. Just Alaska things. The great outdoors will sometimes make its way indoors if you aren’t too careful. Then again, it might just happen regardless of how careful you try to be. You might have a three-ton truck or whatever, but what happens when a half-ton moose comes walking in?
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moose#Wildlife#This Man#Moosefoto#Tiktok
pethelpful.com

Video of Cat Capturing a Squirrel Has Us Absolutely Laughing Out Loud

One man must've been in for the surprise of a lifetime when he walked outside one day and saw that his cat had a surprise in its mouth. It was a squirrel — eek! We have no idea how Clough managed to catch it, but watching his dad try to get him to drop the animal has us laughing.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mama Warthog Goes Into Full Sprint Rescue Mode to Chase Off Leopard Trying to Take Her Piglet

A viral video featuring a fighting mad mama warthog defending her piglets from a leopard has racked up over 170,000 views. The Instagram account Nature is Metal is famous for showcasing grim footage of the brutality of nature. The account has over 4 million subscribers and boasts celebrities like Joe Rogan buzzing over its candid clips and photos. Nature is Metal never shies away from the reality of animals in the wild. This video Nature is Metal posted of a warthog fighting off a leopard while protecting its piglets is no exception.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover Wildly Rare ‘Folded Diamond’ That Arrived on Earth From Outer Space

Diamonds are the hardest naturally occurring stone on the planet. However, now, girls’ best friend might see some serious competition. A new variety of diamond from outer space is challenging the hardness of the diamond found on earth. Identified by a unique hexagonal pattern, the “folded diamond,” or lonsdaleite, has been discovered by scientists in a Northwest region of Africa.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Pets
New York Post

Man claims ‘giant eel-like shapes’ of Loch Ness Monster shown on cam

He’s loch-ed in to finding the truth. An Irish man who monitors newly installed, high resolution webcams around the Loch Ness in Scotland believes he’s captured the “giant eel-like shapes” that make up the infamous Loch Ness Monster. Eoin O’Faodhagain, who posts the most evidential footage...
SCIENCE
Whiskey Riff

Mamma Warthog Attacks Leopard To Save Her Piglets

For all you Lion King fans out there, this video is a must-see. I often find myself playing imaginative wildlife games:. Who would win? A hawk or an eagle? A great white shark or an orca whale?. A leopard or a… warthog?. A no-brainer right?. So you would think…
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Incredibly Rare Albino Moose Spotted Crossing River in Sweden

Back in August, a local Swedish politician captured the footage of a lifetime: an all-white moose. Recorded in the Värmland region of southwest Sweden, the video recently went viral for the moose’s incredibly white coat and antlers. Outsider recently posted the video on social media, so take a look and see the majesty for yourself.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Rescuers' Tender Care for Terrified Dog Saved From Chinese Meat Trade Is So Beautiful

Every animal rescue story is worth sharing, but there are some that truly stand out--including Levi's story. The tiny pup was rescued mere moments before being killed at China's Yulin meat festival, but he's still only beginning to trust people again. Luckily, @tianacalx and her amazing team of rescuers in Vancouver, BC have been there to show Levi love and kindness every step of the way.
PUBLIC SAFETY
pethelpful.com

Story of Traumatized Rescue Dog Falling in Love With Mom's Human Baby Is Pure Magic

Unfortunately, some dogs are the victims of abuse and traumatic environments. It can be a big challenge to rehabilitate these dogs and many people don't have the time and resources to devote to a dog who needs close care and attention. However, one woman is showing us how rewarding it can be to adopt a dog with these challenges.
PETS
Futurity

Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall volcano held a huge surprise

Recent findings from Iceland’s Fagradalsfjall eruptions change what we know about how volcanoes work. While sampling magma from the Fagradalsfjall volcano in Iceland, earth scientist Matthew Jackson of the University of California, Santa Barbara and his collaborators uncovered a process far more dynamic than anyone had assumed in the two centuries scientists have been studying volcanoes.
EARTH SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy