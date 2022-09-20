Read full article on original website
Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision
The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
Joe Burrow makes big change after rough start to season
The Cincinnati Bengals look like they might be experiencing a bit of an AFC Championship hangover, and Joe Burrow is doing everything he can to refocus after the rough start. Burrow was asked on Wednesday if he has any thoughts on the way people have reacted on social media to the Bengals’ 0-2 start. The star quarterback said that is not an issue for him because he does not have Instagram and Twitter right now.
Byron Murphy Jr. contained Davante Adams, but will he get chance to slow down Cooper Kupp?
As clutch as Byron Murphy Jr’s 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown was for the Cardinals in their 29-23 overtime victory over the Raiders, his suffocating defensive coverage on star wide receiver Davante Adams was almost just as critical. Murphy begged for a chance to shadow Adams, defensive coordinator...
Buffalo Bills dominate Tennessee Titans 41-7, but cornerback Dane Jackson hospitalized after scary-looking injury
The Buffalo Bills continued their electric start to the new season on Monday night -- beating the Tennessee Titans 41-7 -- but the evening was marred by a scary-looking injury to one of their defenders.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10
Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
David Carr's Warning to the Bengals
David Carr, another number one draft pick who was beaten to a pulp behind a weak offensive line, has a warning to Joe B and the Bengals. He wonders at the lack of play action & a movable pocket, plus why Cincy doesn't keep in more blockers. Here's his take at Outkick.
La’el Collins not practicing with Bengals
The Bengals badly need to cut down on the sacks, but this week they may need to do it without offensive tackle La'el Collins. Collins is not on the practice field today, for the second consecutive day, after suffering a back injury on Sunday. With Collins missing his second straight...
The 5 biggest issues with the Bengals’ offense
The Bengals’ offense continues to disappoint. And by “continues,” I don’t mean for the second week in a row. I mean for the second year in a row. Cincinnati is home to a top-five quarterback (Joe Burrow), a top-five wide receiver (Ja’Marr Chase), a top-ten receiver (Tee Higgins), a top-twenty-five receiver (Tyler Boyd), and a top-ten running back (Joe Mixon).
NFL Week 3 TV schedule
We’re now two full weeks through the 2022 NFL season, and the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get their first victory this Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. This week’s primetime action features Browns - Steelers on Thursday Night Football, Broncos - Niners on Sunday Night...
Cincinnati Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jets
The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road, this time to face the New York Jets, which means it is time for some Bengals Week 3 bold predictions. Cincinnati entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. Most of them due to the surprising Super Bowl appearance in Joe Burrow’s first season after his serious knee injury as a rookie. However, things have not gone very well for the Bengals after two games in the season.
Latest on Buckeye DE/LB target includes possibility he attends Ohio State - Wisconsin game
Bucknuts has latest on talented Cincinnati area defensive end/linebacker including the possibility he attends Ohio State - Wisconsin game.
Jets Wednesday injury report: C.J. Uzomah returns to the field
The Jets have begun preparations for Week 3 and the Cincinnati Bengals and they received some good news regarding one of their top tight ends Wednesday. C.J. Uzomah, who missed Week 2 against the Browns with a hamstring injury, returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, an early positive sign that he could be in action against his former team.
Talking Football with Bengal Jim and Friends: WLWT’s George Vogel joins the show!
It isn’t the ideal start for the Cincinnati Bengals, but there is plenty of time to turn things around! Jimmie, James, Jamie and Tom were joined by an iconic figure in Cincinnati sports this week in WLWT’s George Vogel!. They talked about the issues plaguing the Bengals, what...
Cincy Jungle staff picks for ‘Thursday Night Football’ and open thread
Thursday Night Football features one of the NFL’s oldest rivalries when the Cleveland Browns will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is unfortunate that one of these teams will be sitting on top of the AFC North by the end of the night, but it is very early in the season still.
Bengals vs. Jets injury report: La’el Collins, Germaine Pratt DNP; C.J. Uzomah limited
The Bengals held their first Week 3 practice today while preparing for the New York Jets, and there were several key absences for Cincinnati. The big name on offense was starting tight tackle La’el Collins, who’s had a rough start to the season, and he got a DNP today due to a back injury. Collins missed a big chunk of training camp due to a back injury, though it’s unclear if the latest issue is related.
Zac Taylor Reacts To The Bengals' Disappointing Start
The reigning Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2 to start the 2022 NFL season. After a magical run to last year's title game, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have now lost to a Steelers team led by Mitch Trubisky and a Cowboys team led by Cooper Rush. Head coach...
Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star 2024 Center Projected to Sign With UC; Five-Star Guard Teases Commitment
The five-star news is flowing around UC.
Bengals News (9/20): Earning trust
"We know what we have in this locker room. We know what we did last year,' said Reader Monday after the Bengals' brief team meeting sent them into Tuesday's off day. "We know we lost those two games by what? A total of six points? Both on a kick on the last play. It's not like we're not there yet."
New York Jets Flight Plan: Cincinnati Bengals
The New York Jets will host a very angry Bengals team Sunday. During the 2021 season, Mike White and company embarrassed Cincinnati when they came to MetLife Stadium. Then, the Bengals fell short in the Super Bowl. Now, with an allegedly improved offensive line, the team has fallen into a slump. There is no doubt Cincinnati believes New York will be punching above their weight class this weekend, and will try to use a struggling team as an opportunity to get in the win column after dropping 2 straight.
Look: UC Unveils Indiana Uniform Combination
The rare pull has seen plenty of successful outings since 2005.
