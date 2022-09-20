ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance. A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Joe Burrow makes big change after rough start to season

The Cincinnati Bengals look like they might be experiencing a bit of an AFC Championship hangover, and Joe Burrow is doing everything he can to refocus after the rough start. Burrow was asked on Wednesday if he has any thoughts on the way people have reacted on social media to the Bengals’ 0-2 start. The star quarterback said that is not an issue for him because he does not have Instagram and Twitter right now.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10

Cincy Jungle

David Carr's Warning to the Bengals

David Carr, another number one draft pick who was beaten to a pulp behind a weak offensive line, has a warning to Joe B and the Bengals. He wonders at the lack of play action & a movable pocket, plus why Cincy doesn't keep in more blockers. Here's his take at Outkick.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

La'el Collins not practicing with Bengals

The Bengals badly need to cut down on the sacks, but this week they may need to do it without offensive tackle La'el Collins. Collins is not on the practice field today, for the second consecutive day, after suffering a back injury on Sunday. With Collins missing his second straight...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

The 5 biggest issues with the Bengals' offense

The Bengals’ offense continues to disappoint. And by “continues,” I don’t mean for the second week in a row. I mean for the second year in a row. Cincinnati is home to a top-five quarterback (Joe Burrow), a top-five wide receiver (Ja’Marr Chase), a top-ten receiver (Tee Higgins), a top-twenty-five receiver (Tyler Boyd), and a top-ten running back (Joe Mixon).
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

NFL Week 3 TV schedule

We’re now two full weeks through the 2022 NFL season, and the Cincinnati Bengals will look to get their first victory this Sunday against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. This week’s primetime action features Browns - Steelers on Thursday Night Football, Broncos - Niners on Sunday Night...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Cincinnati Bengals: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Jets

The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road, this time to face the New York Jets, which means it is time for some Bengals Week 3 bold predictions. Cincinnati entered the 2022 season full of high expectations. Most of them due to the surprising Super Bowl appearance in Joe Burrow’s first season after his serious knee injury as a rookie. However, things have not gone very well for the Bengals after two games in the season.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jets Wednesday injury report: C.J. Uzomah returns to the field

The Jets have begun preparations for Week 3 and the Cincinnati Bengals and they received some good news regarding one of their top tight ends Wednesday. C.J. Uzomah, who missed Week 2 against the Browns with a hamstring injury, returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday, an early positive sign that he could be in action against his former team.
NFL
Sports
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Jets injury report: La'el Collins, Germaine Pratt DNP; C.J. Uzomah limited

The Bengals held their first Week 3 practice today while preparing for the New York Jets, and there were several key absences for Cincinnati. The big name on offense was starting tight tackle La’el Collins, who’s had a rough start to the season, and he got a DNP today due to a back injury. Collins missed a big chunk of training camp due to a back injury, though it’s unclear if the latest issue is related.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Zac Taylor Reacts To The Bengals' Disappointing Start

The reigning Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2 to start the 2022 NFL season. After a magical run to last year's title game, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have now lost to a Steelers team led by Mitch Trubisky and a Cowboys team led by Cooper Rush. Head coach...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals News (9/20): Earning trust

"We know what we have in this locker room. We know what we did last year,' said Reader Monday after the Bengals' brief team meeting sent them into Tuesday's off day. "We know we lost those two games by what? A total of six points? Both on a kick on the last play. It's not like we're not there yet."
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

New York Jets Flight Plan: Cincinnati Bengals

The New York Jets will host a very angry Bengals team Sunday. During the 2021 season, Mike White and company embarrassed Cincinnati when they came to MetLife Stadium. Then, the Bengals fell short in the Super Bowl. Now, with an allegedly improved offensive line, the team has fallen into a slump. There is no doubt Cincinnati believes New York will be punching above their weight class this weekend, and will try to use a struggling team as an opportunity to get in the win column after dropping 2 straight.
CINCINNATI, OH

