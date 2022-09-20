Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
How you sleep could show when you die, study shows
Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
Ohio Mother Charged In Infant’s ‘Co-Sleeping’ Death
The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office put out a warrant for Hunter’s arrest
Chilling details emerge about mom ‘who drowned three children under 7’ as dad shares heartbreaking message
CHILLING new details have emerged in the case of a mom accused of drowning her three children on a New York City beach. Erin Merdy, 30, has been charged with first and second-degree murder in the deaths of her children Zachary Merdy, seven, Liliana Stephens-Merdy, four, and three month old Oliver Bondarev.
Medical News Today
What are the best medications for sleep?
Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
5-Year-Old With Terminal Brain Cancer Granted Wish Of Early Halloween By Amazing Neighbors
Alexandros Hurdakis might not live to see Halloween. When his neighborhood in Hamilton, Ontario, found out, they brought it to his doorstep.
Your bedtime and DREAMS can predict your dementia risk, scientists say
YOUR sleep habits can actually predict how likely you are to develop brain-wasting condition dementia, experts have said. For years, scientists have believed that a good night's sleep is key to preventing the deadly condition. They also thought dreaming was a sign of good brain health. But now, two new...
Psych Centra
Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders
Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
"This Is Where I Died Before": 32 Parents Shared The Scariest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said, And My Teeth Are Chattering
"My child did not like walking past a local church because he said that there were dead people in the basement. He had never been to a church before, nor did he ever like going to one."
Medical News Today
How to safely medicate for anxiety alongside heart issues
Anxiety and heart issues may occur together due to the impact anxiety can have on the body. Certain lifestyle factors may increase the risk of heart issues, and chronic health conditions may also increase the risk of anxiety disorders. The link between the two conditions may mean people require treatment...
Medical News Today
What to know about behavioral disturbances in dementia
Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation, anxiety, and psychosis are very common among people with dementia. Understanding these behavioral changes can help caregivers cope and provide better care. Dementia is a general term that describes the deterioration of memory, language, and other thinking abilities. Although these are the hallmarks...
4 signs your child could have borderline personality disorder, according to a psychiatrist
If a teen shows self-harm, substance abuse, or reactive moods for more than a year, they may have BPD, Dr. Blaise Aguirre told Insider.
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
getnews.info
Jennifer Rollin explains what it’s like living with an eating disorder
Jennifer Rollin is an eating disorder therapist as well as the founder of The Eating Disorder Center in Rockville, Maryland. Having recovered from her own eating disorder before becoming a therapist, Rollin has agreed to share with readers what it’s like living with an eating disorder, and some things people can do to help someone they know who might be struggling with an eating disorder as well.
What Can A Sleep Study Diagnose?
A sleep study observes a number of body functions and sleep behaviors, but what could a doctor diagnose you with once they receive the results?
verywellhealth.com
Can Mood Swings Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
If you've ever been called "hangry," you can likely understand how your metabolism and mood can be connected. Similarly, a drop in blood glucose (sugar) levels can stir up feelings of uneasiness, anxiety, and irritability, causing mood fluctuations. In addition to managing the more direct symptoms of hypoglycemia (low blood...
ohmymag.co.uk
Woman carried a dead foetus in her womb for 46 years without knowing it
The literature of medical science has only been recorded for about 400 years. This means that we do not have all the medical examples in human history, but there are a number of them. Indeed, the human body never ceases to surprise us. So recently, a pregnant woman discovered that she was allergic to her own foetus.
Psych Centra
Can Hypnotherapy Help with Trauma?
Hypnotherapy induces a state of deep relaxation, which may be useful for healing from trauma. Trauma is a universal human experience. A traumatic event may involve anything from interpersonal abuse to a natural disaster to the sudden death of a loved one. When people struggle to process traumatic events or...
scitechdaily.com
Nightmares in Middle Age Linked to Increased Dementia Risk
Most of us consider nightmares pretty harmless, but apparently, they can be a bad sign. According to research at the University of Birmingham, people who experience frequent bad dreams in middle age are more likely to be diagnosed with dementia later in life. New research suggests nightmares may become common...
