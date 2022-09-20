ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

ohmymag.co.uk

How you sleep could show when you die, study shows

Having repetitive short interruptions when you sleep is the ‘strongest predictor of mortality’, a new review of series of studies shows. With the help of artificial intelligence, the researchers developed a system that identifies variations in sleep linked to mortality, The Independent reports. Sleep age. Scientists, including Stanford...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?

Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What are the best medications for sleep?

Several medications can help a person fall asleep, stay asleep, or both. Although these medications can be a good option for people with insomnia or other sleeping problems, many carry risks and cause side effects. This article reviews 10 of the best medications a doctor may prescribe to help a...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Anticonvulsants for Anxiety Disorders

Psychiatrists may prescribe anticonvulsants for people who don’t tolerate or respond to first-line medications, like SSRIs. Though anxiety disorders are common, the primary treatments may not work for everyone. Anticonvulsants may be used for treatment-resistant anxiety, in some instances, under the supervision of an experienced psychiatrist. Researchers believe anticonvulsants...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

How to safely medicate for anxiety alongside heart issues

Anxiety and heart issues may occur together due to the impact anxiety can have on the body. Certain lifestyle factors may increase the risk of heart issues, and chronic health conditions may also increase the risk of anxiety disorders. The link between the two conditions may mean people require treatment...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about behavioral disturbances in dementia

Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation, anxiety, and psychosis are very common among people with dementia. Understanding these behavioral changes can help caregivers cope and provide better care. Dementia is a general term that describes the deterioration of memory, language, and other thinking abilities. Although these are the hallmarks...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?

Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
MENTAL HEALTH
getnews.info

Jennifer Rollin explains what it’s like living with an eating disorder

Jennifer Rollin is an eating disorder therapist as well as the founder of The Eating Disorder Center in Rockville, Maryland. Having recovered from her own eating disorder before becoming a therapist, Rollin has agreed to share with readers what it’s like living with an eating disorder, and some things people can do to help someone they know who might be struggling with an eating disorder as well.
ROCKVILLE, MD
verywellhealth.com

Can Mood Swings Be a Symptom of Diabetes?

If you've ever been called "hangry," you can likely understand how your metabolism and mood can be connected. Similarly, a drop in blood glucose (sugar) levels can stir up feelings of uneasiness, anxiety, and irritability, causing mood fluctuations. In addition to managing the more direct symptoms of hypoglycemia (low blood...
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Woman carried a dead foetus in her womb for 46 years without knowing it

The literature of medical science has only been recorded for about 400 years. This means that we do not have all the medical examples in human history, but there are a number of them. Indeed, the human body never ceases to surprise us. So recently, a pregnant woman discovered that she was allergic to her own foetus.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Hypnotherapy Help with Trauma?

Hypnotherapy induces a state of deep relaxation, which may be useful for healing from trauma. Trauma is a universal human experience. A traumatic event may involve anything from interpersonal abuse to a natural disaster to the sudden death of a loved one. When people struggle to process traumatic events or...
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Nightmares in Middle Age Linked to Increased Dementia Risk

Most of us consider nightmares pretty harmless, but apparently, they can be a bad sign. According to research at the University of Birmingham, people who experience frequent bad dreams in middle age are more likely to be diagnosed with dementia later in life. New research suggests nightmares may become common...
MENTAL HEALTH

