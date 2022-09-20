ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

WNBA stars shun Russia, 7-figure salaries amid Brittney Griner's detention, Ukraine invasion

WNBA stars have for years spent their offseasons playing in Russian pro leagues, lured by seven-figure paydays that trump their salaries back home. With Brittney Griner detained in a Russian prison and the war in Ukraine still raging, WNBA players are sitting this season out. Breanna Stewart, a four-time WNBA All-Star and a former teammate of Griner's on Russia's UMMC Ekaterinburg, explained her decision to the Associated Press.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Team USA's Brittney Griner Decision

On Tuesday, USA Basketball's roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup was announced. The roster will be headlined by Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. Brittney Griner won't be able to suit up for the United States due to her detainment in Russia. Nonetheless, USA Basketball will honor her throughout the FIBA World Cup.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

WNBA Players Make Decision On Brittney Griner Situation

Over a dozen WNBA players will not return to play in Russia this winter due to the Brittney Griner situation. Three who played on the same Russian team with Griner--Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot-- are among those who will play elsewhere in the coming months, according to the Associated Press.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Spun

Team USA Makes Opinion On Missing Brittney Griner Clear

The United States Women's Basketball Team is preparing for the upcoming FIBA World Cup without an important teammate. Brittney Griner, who has been imprisoned in Russia since February, will not be joining the team this year. She's currently serving a nine-year prison sentence after being found with cannabis oil at a Russian airport.
BASKETBALL
ESPN

Ski jumping World Cup slated for Lake Placid in February, returning to U.S. for 1st time since 2004

Ski jumping's top circuit is returning to the United States for the first time in nearly two decades. The International Ski and Snowboard Federation men's ski jumping World Cup will be held in February in Lake Placid, New York. Ski jumping's last World Cup in the U.S. was in 2004 in Park City, Utah. The circuit has not been in North America since 2009 in Vancouver.
LAKE PLACID, NY
Yardbarker

Liberty's Ionescu, Laney Rep USA's World Cup Roster

Those expecting to see New York Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney collaborate at the height of their basketball powers are appearing to get their wish before 2022 lets out. The metropolitan pair was part of the 12-woman roster released by USA Basketball on Monday as the program prepares...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Chelsea Gray
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Brittney Griner
Person
Sue Bird
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To WNBA Players' Russia News

In years past, WNBA players would compete in Russia during the offseason because of the high salaries that are offered to him. That will no longer be the case. Top WNBA players are no longer willing to play in Russia due to Brittney Griner's legal situation. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil on her. She was then sentenced to nine years in prison.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy