In years past, WNBA players would compete in Russia during the offseason because of the high salaries that are offered to him. That will no longer be the case. Top WNBA players are no longer willing to play in Russia due to Brittney Griner's legal situation. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil on her. She was then sentenced to nine years in prison.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO