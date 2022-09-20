Read full article on original website
WNBA stars shun Russia, 7-figure salaries amid Brittney Griner's detention, Ukraine invasion
WNBA stars have for years spent their offseasons playing in Russian pro leagues, lured by seven-figure paydays that trump their salaries back home. With Brittney Griner detained in a Russian prison and the war in Ukraine still raging, WNBA players are sitting this season out. Breanna Stewart, a four-time WNBA All-Star and a former teammate of Griner's on Russia's UMMC Ekaterinburg, explained her decision to the Associated Press.
Sports World Reacts To Team USA's Brittney Griner Decision
On Tuesday, USA Basketball's roster for the upcoming FIBA World Cup was announced. The roster will be headlined by Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. Brittney Griner won't be able to suit up for the United States due to her detainment in Russia. Nonetheless, USA Basketball will honor her throughout the FIBA World Cup.
WNBA Players Make Decision On Brittney Griner Situation
Over a dozen WNBA players will not return to play in Russia this winter due to the Brittney Griner situation. Three who played on the same Russian team with Griner--Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot-- are among those who will play elsewhere in the coming months, according to the Associated Press.
ESPN
In light of Brittney Griner's legal situation, WNBA players skipping Russia in offseason
SYDNEY -- Brittney Griner's highly publicized legal woes in Russia and the country's invasion of Ukraine has the top WNBA players opting to take their talents elsewhere this offseason. For the past few decades, Russia has been the preferred offseason destination for WNBA players to compete because of the high...
NBC Sports
2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup: How to watch, Team USA storylines and schedule
Team USA takes aim at a fourth consecutive FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup title when the tournament kicks off Wednesday in Sydney, Australia. This is the 19th edition of FIBA’s flagship women’s event, which began in 1953 and was won by the U.S., the nation’s first of 10 World Cup gold medals to date.
Team USA Makes Opinion On Missing Brittney Griner Clear
The United States Women's Basketball Team is preparing for the upcoming FIBA World Cup without an important teammate. Brittney Griner, who has been imprisoned in Russia since February, will not be joining the team this year. She's currently serving a nine-year prison sentence after being found with cannabis oil at a Russian airport.
ESPN
Yardbarker
Liberty's Ionescu, Laney Rep USA's World Cup Roster
Those expecting to see New York Liberty stars Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney collaborate at the height of their basketball powers are appearing to get their wish before 2022 lets out. The metropolitan pair was part of the 12-woman roster released by USA Basketball on Monday as the program prepares...
ESPN
FIFA・
Sports World Reacts To WNBA Players' Russia News
In years past, WNBA players would compete in Russia during the offseason because of the high salaries that are offered to him. That will no longer be the case. Top WNBA players are no longer willing to play in Russia due to Brittney Griner's legal situation. The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested for having vape cartridges containing cannabis oil on her. She was then sentenced to nine years in prison.
ESPN
U.S. women's basketball team not likely to have full roster for FIBA World Cup opener
SYDNEY -- U.S. national team coach Cheryl Reeve said Wednesday it's "not likely" the team will have its full roster available for its 2022 FIBA World Cup opener Thursday morning, as the remaining members of the squad are still making their way to the country after concluding their WNBA seasons.
'That's our sister': WNBA players vow to keep Brittney Griner in spotlight
Former WNBA star Brittney Griner remains "wrongfully detained" in Russia. That doesn't mean her league and friends have forgotten her.
