Android Authority
These 10 apps are draining your battery more than any others
Is your phone dying too soon? Your apps could be partially to blame. Smartphones have become the lifeline of our professional and personal lives, and we usually use them for emergencies, too. We understand how frustrating it can be to have smartphones dying in the middle of the day, when you most need them. But did you know some apps are specifically known for being huge battery hogs? Some of them are very common ones, too! In this post, we will go over the top battery-draining apps and how to tackle them to improve battery life. Obviously there are other things besides app that can cause battery drain, so be sure to check out our guide exploring why a smartphone battery might be draining faster than normal.
The simple new iOS 16 feature iPhone users can’t stop talking about
IOS 16 has been out since Monday, and iPhone owners are already picking out their favorite features of the major update. Unsurprisingly, the redesigned Lock Screen is dominating the conversation. There are already countless YouTube videos, tweets, and TikToks showcasing the creativity that the new Lock Screen supports. But other features that are not quite as obvious are making just as big of a splash, including haptic feedback.
Cult of Mac
Set alarms and charge your Apple devices with this $50 6-in-1 dock
Mobile devices have become as commonplace as wallets and car keys, and we’ve come to count on them for everything from listening to music to gaming. While all this access at our fingertips is fantastic, it comes with the caveat: You have to keep your gadgets charged to enjoy them.
Android Authority
Is Prime Video free for Amazon Prime? Prime Video and Freevee prices explained
You can watch for free with a 30-day trial, and some shows and movies are free with ads. Amazon Prime remains one of the best online subscription programs you can get. Even with a price of $14.99 a month or $139 for an annual subscription, Amazon Prime offers features like free shipping for tons of items, access to free music, ebooks, and magazines, discounts at Whole Foods, and more. It also gives users access to Amazon Prime Video, with thousands of streaming movies and TV shows, including acclaimed original series and films, and most recently, the addition of live NFL Thursday Night Football. However, many people who might want to save some money might ask, “is Prime Video free?”.
makeuseof.com
Should You Buy a Curved or Straight Display? Soon It Won’t Matter
Buying a monitor has never been more stressful. Curved screens are in vogue if you are a gamer, but creatives usually need straight panels that give accurate color representation. Even if you feel like you fit perfectly into one of those brackets, watching TV shows on a curved display means sitting directly in the right place.
Android Authority
Get ready to say goodbye to Fitbit accounts
Fitbit will eventually do away with Fitbit accounts and replace them with Google accounts. On its help page, Fitbit addresses its new “Fitbit by Google” branding and future plans it has for Google accounts on Fitbit. In a list of questions and answers, Fitbit announces it will be...
Android Authority
How to back up your WordPress site
Sleep easy at night, knowing all your hard work is protected. The larger it gets, the more important it becomes to back up your WordPress site. If you don’t, you are taking an enormous risk of losing all your website content and hard work — including your themes and other configuration files — to opportunistic hackers, badly coded updates, and server glitches in data centers. This is especially true if you rely on your website to run your business and make a living. With backup options becoming increasingly affordable, there’s no excuse to regularly back up your work to another server or even your own cloud storage account. Here are some of the options available to you.
Android Authority
How to create a new Instagram account
You can have multiple accounts. Instagram is an extremely popular social media platform. It’s an excellent way to share photos and short Tiktok-like videos called Reels, and privately message friends, family, and others. It’s never too late to join the party if you don’t have an account already. Here’s how to create a new Instagram account.
Android Authority
Logitech's cloud gaming handheld finally has a price and release date
During its Logi Play event, Logitech revealed its new cloud gaming handheld. Logitech held a livestream where the company revealed a number of products for gamers, including its Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld. Before the event went live, details on the cloud gaming device leaked on Amazon Canada. According to...
Digital Trends
The future of blood oxygen monitoring lies with your phone’s camera
Smartphones are already capable of some neat health-centric tricks. From step counting and sleep tracking to measuring pulse and respiration rate, the phone in your pocket is quite a powerful-health monitoring machine. Now, a team of scientists from the University of Washington is looking to add blood oxygen level measurement to that bag of tricks.
Android Authority
There's now a fully modular Chromebook: The Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition
The new Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition is the first modular Chromebook. Framework has released a new Chromebook called the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition. The new computer will be the first modular Chromebook. Pre-orders for the US and Canada begin today. Framework released its first modular, repair-friendly laptop in the summer...
Apple’s getting a pass with the iPhone 14 problems, and it doesn’t make sense
Apple's launch of the iPhone 14 lineup might just be the company's worst since the iPhone 4. And we're wondering why it feels like Apple's getting a pass where others wouldn't.
Android Authority
A follow-up to the Samsung Wireless Charger Trio could be in the works
The Wireless Charger Hub could pick up where the Wireless Charger Trio left off. Samsung is purportedly working on a Wireless Charger Hub. This might be a follow-up to the Wireless Charger Trio. Samsung launched the Wireless Charger Trio back in 2020, allowing you to wirelessly charge up to three...
Android Authority
Wallpaper Wednesday: More great phone wallpapers for all to share (Sep. 21)
Here is a weekly selection of Android wallpapers created by our readers and members of the Android Authority team!. Welcome to Wallpaper Wednesday! In this weekly roundup, we’ll give you a handful of Android wallpapers you can download and use on your phone, tablet, or even your laptop/PC. The images will come from folks here at Android Authority as well as our readers. All are free to use and come without watermarks. File formats are JPG and PNG, and we’ll provide images in both landscape and portrait modes, so they’ll be optimized for various screens.
Android Authority
No, YouTube, I will not subscribe to Premium
YouTube's aggressive Premium push is driving me away from the platform. I am a working mom with an 11-month-old baby. What sort of picture does that paint for you? That of an individual who has little to no time to spare? Well, you’re right. I am neck-deep in it right now, and I’m sure there are many other folks, parents or not, who can empathize with an absolute dearth of leisurely time. You know what I’m talking about — those precious few minutes in the day to just lay back and watch a YouTube video or two. Thanks to Google’s aggressive YouTube Premium push, those moments no longer exist for me, and I am not alone.
Apple’s AirPods pro 2nd gen’s noise cancelling is so impressive, I couldn’t hear myself type this review
The latest AirPods release from Apple is an update to its premium in-ear offering – the AirPods pro. This is the second-generation version (Apple’s not calling the new earbuds ‘AirPods pro 2’ as, not least, the earlier model will no longer be produced).The new version offers extra features related to audio quality, noise-cancelling performance and, just as importantly, battery life. What the new earbuds don’t have is a strikingly different design or even extra colours to choose from. Even so, the benefits are significant, and come at the same price as the previous model (£249).The updated processor promises something called...
Android Authority
How to use Siri on your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Mac, and Apple Watch
Looking for a constant companion that never complains? Try Siri. Siri has become the dominant virtual assistant on phones, tablets, and laptops — but only if those devices happen to be made by Apple. As yet, Apple has still not allowed Siri to be used on non-Apple devices, unlike its biggest competitor, Google Assistant. But if you have an Apple device, you should definitely set up and activate Siri, as there are so many upsides and virtually no downsides to doing so. Once it’s set up, here’s how to use Siri on your iPhone, iPad, AirPods, Mac, and Apple Watch.
Android Authority
The OnePlus 11 Pro could be a bare minimum upgrade
A new chipset and faster wired charging seem to be the headline upgrades here. OnePlus 11 Pro specs have apparently leaked via a trusted source. The biggest upgrades could be wired charging speeds and the chipset. You shouldn’t expect the new flagship phone to offer a periscope camera, though.
Android Authority
One UI 5 beta now available for Galaxy S21 devices in the US
If you want to give an early version of Android 13 a try on your Galaxy S21 phone, now's your chance. The first beta of One UI 5 for Galaxy S21 devices is now available in the United States. It appears this could be based on the second beta launched...
Android Authority
US pricing for Pixel 7 series leaks, and it's terrific news
While not totally surprising, it's still great to see. Google Pixel 7 pricing just leaked for the United States. According to the leak, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro could be $599 and $899 respectively. Additionally, Target stores in the US could have a sweet deal for pre-orders. In...
