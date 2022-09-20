ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Hawaii Magazine

Southwest Airlines Offers $39 Interisland Hawaiʻi Tickets for Rest of Year

Southwest Airlines has dropped the price of its interisland tickets to the low, low cost of just $39 for a special sale in late July. That’s like, a dozen coffees from Starbucks. But better yet, the airline just announced that what was once a short, limited-time offer will now be available to flyers for the rest of the year.
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
Daily Mail

American vs Delta vs United: From 'bizarre food' to 'well-designed' seats, travel experts test the business class cabins of the three biggest U.S airlines on flights from Heathrow to New York

They're America's three biggest airlines and all offer services between London and New York, the biggest money-spinning airline corridor in the world. But how are American Airlines, Delta and United ensuring they reel in the big business-class bucks for this route?. Travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK)...
msn.com

Air fares will drop in the fall, but not for long

It's been a tumultuous travel season as Americans broke free of COVID restraints and took to the skies -- only to find that airfares have soared... and so have flight delays. You might say airlines and airports weren't quite ready for the first big surge in air travel since the pandemic. Millions of travelers this summer had to deal with flight delays, cancellations, and high ticket prices. Now airfares are falling, and travel is smoother. But will it last?
BoardingArea

Hyatt bastelt an Ryokan Marke

Und Hyatt hat noch eine Marke. Jetzt japanische Ryokans …. Nachdem Hyatt bei den großen Übernahmen nicht punkten konnte, kauft man gerade wie am Flohmarkt die Restposten ein. Wir sehen eine halbherzige Partnerschaft mit Small Luxury Hotels. Mit Alila wollte man Park Hyatt aufpeppen. Irgendwelche Jugendmarken sind auch am Start. Neuerdings gibt es auch riesige All-inclusive Burgen unter der Dachmarke Hyatt.
TheStreet

Delta Hopes Better Seats Will Draw Travelers

Now that the worst of the pandemic seems to be behind us and the world gets back to normal, air travel is having an impressive rebound. Despite the fact that airline industry was given more than $50 billion in pandemic relief money, service over the past couple of years has dropped off the map as airlines repeatedly stranded thousands of passengers during some of the busiest travel weekends.
liveandletsfly.com

United Airlines Will Restore Duvets In Business Class On Select Domestic Flights

In a welcome move, United Airlines will be re-introducing duvets and large pillows in business class on premium trasconintiental as well as select flights to Hawaii and Alaska. United Airlines Duvets, Large Pillows Return To Business Class On Many Routes. United’s Saks Fifth Avenue branded bedding is well regarded, particularly...
BoardingArea

Air France unveils new Business and Premium Economy Amenity Kits

With its La Premier amenity kit renewed, Air France is working down the cabin – this time taking focus on amenity kits in Business class and Premium Economy. Like most amenity kits, these will be offered in Business Class and Premium Economy on the airline long-haul segments. With reusability an important point, the kits have been developed with an eco-friendly approach so they can be kept, collected and reused after the flight.
BoardingArea

Finally! Japan is fully reopening October 11th, 2022 – travel discounts to be offered as well

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
BoardingArea

BoardingArea

