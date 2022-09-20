ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, CO

Summer2021
2d ago

who parks their car on railroad tracks?? honestly who does that? and imagine the terror that girl must have felt seeing the train coming and being stuck in the cop car

joe
2d ago

So the tax payers are on the hook, again. Maybe police should be required to pay for liability insurance like the financial responsibility law for vehicle owners.

Bruce Tran
2d ago

Cops think they are above the law.I used to see them stop their car anywhere they like on the street when they’re giving tickets and now they will have to pay for their stupid thought they are above the law.

IN THIS ARTICLE
