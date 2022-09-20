Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Proud to be a Farmer: Southwest Georgia Academy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Agribusiness is the number one industry in Georgia; having a $74 billion economic impact each year. Southwest Georgia Academy in Damascus recognized how important agriculture is to the peach state and, with a new program, hopes to foster young farmers to continue the trade. Assistant headmaster...
valdostatoday.com
Wiregrass student receives first registered apprenticeship with Whidden Gunworks
NASHVILLE – Whidden Gunworks recently signed a the first Registered Apprenticeship agreement with Wiregrass student. Third-generation technical college student, Garyson Scheller, signed a Registered Apprenticeship agreement with Whidden Gunworks. Garyson is a Precision Machining and Manufacturing student on Wiregrass Tech’s Valdosta campus. He began working at Whidden Gunworks as...
fox5atlanta.com
2 companies granted licenses to produce medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA - A major development in the cannabis industry in Georgia. Medical cannabis will soon start growing in Georgia. Two companies were awarded class one production licenses: Trulieve and Botanical Sciences LLC. For registered patients, this means they will soon be able to buy cannabis oil products here in Georgia.
southgatv.com
Missing Cairo teen found deceased
CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
Gadsden inmates provided with new career opportunity
The Florida Department of Corrections partnered with Tallahassee Community College to provide inmates at Gadsden Re-Entry Center with another chance.
WALB 10
Doerun leaders hoping to bring more development to town
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - Doerun now has a new city manager, and she’s planning to bring more major developments to the town. City Manager Alyssa Blakely said the city’s new mural is just the start of plans for new development projects. The mural was done as a beautification...
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. residents get water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County residents are getting some help after some hardships paying bills. Coastal Plain EOA has partnered with Lowndes County leaders to provide residents assistance with their water bills. Something people said came right on time. “Lowndes County wanted to take the opportunity to help citizens...
Valdosta, September 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wfxl.com
State Road 133 widening/reconstruction continues in parts of Colquitt County
State Route 133 is a major north-south corridor in South Georgia and provides a vital connection between Valdosta to the south and Albany to the north. Georgia Department of Transportation recently released photos photos of a recent deck pour for another span of the new Ochlockonee River bridge in Colquitt County, part of the SR 133 widening/reconstruction.
WCTV
Greenville to celebrate Ray Charles’ birthday with musical tribute Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - North Florida and South Georgia residents are invited to celebrate the musical icon, Ray Charles, at his statue in Greenville, Florida, on his birthday, Friday, September 23. Ray Charles lived in Greenville until he was 15 years old, and the residents of the town beam with...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
WALB 10
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
ecbpublishing.com
Pebble Hill Plantation offering free “Take a Child Outside” nature program
National Take a Child Outside Week is Sept. 24-30, and Pebble Hill Plantation is participating by offering fun, nature-based activities for children from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. This event is free to the public and will be held at the Learning Center at Pebble Hill, located in Thomasville, Ga., at 1251 U.S. Hwy. 319 S.
Interim president to deliver Albany Tech State of College address
ALBANY — Interim Albany Technical College President Emmett Griswold will deliver a State of the College address on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the college’s Kirkland Conference Center. Griswold plans to highlight Albany Technical College’s graduation and job placement rates for academic year 2021-2022. Information will be presented...
WALB 10
Concerns raised over cemetery cleanliness in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several people in Tifton and one city leader are not happy with the upkeep and cleanliness of two cemeteries in Tifton. One of those cemeteries is Oak Ridge Cemetery. Renee Cannady said she’s lived in Tifton for more than 20 years. “Absolutely disgusting to see...
WALB 10
GBI investigating death of Cairo 18-year-old
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an 18-year-old Cairo man that happened on Wednesday, according to the agency. Around 1:30 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Cairo Police Department to assist in an investigation into the death of Lewis Herring, Jr., 18.
WALB 10
3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System Police Department is asking for help identifying three men connected to lawn mower thefts. Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four lawnmowers worth more than $30,000 from the school system. The suspects cut...
'Black Jack & Black Rhinos" casino night coming to Albany to help aid animal conservation efforts
ALBANY — Chehaw Park & Zoo’s Creekside Center will be transformed into a casino on Thursday, but there will be no gamble on how money raised at the event will be used. The Black Jack & Black Rhinos event is the first of what is hoped to be many to come in the future.
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in Georgia
If you're looking for a new place to grocery shop in Georgia, you'll be pleased to know that a leading discount supermarket chain will soon open another new location in the peach state. The store is set to open later this month, so keep an eye out.
