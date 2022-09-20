National Take a Child Outside Week is Sept. 24-30, and Pebble Hill Plantation is participating by offering fun, nature-based activities for children from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. This event is free to the public and will be held at the Learning Center at Pebble Hill, located in Thomasville, Ga., at 1251 U.S. Hwy. 319 S.

