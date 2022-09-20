Sarah Koenig, who over a decade ago brought the story of Adnan Syed to a mainstream audience on Serial, was surprised by the decision to release Syed after overturning his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee. Speaking to The New York Times following Syed being freed on Monday, Koenig said, “I was shocked. I did not see this coming at all. One of the first things I did was call Adnan’s brother and then his mother — they told me they didn’t know either. The prosecutors who filed the motion to release him kept...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO