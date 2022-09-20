Read full article on original website
Adnan Syed: 5 Things To Know About ‘Serial’ Podcast Subject After He’s Freed From Prison
Adnan Syed, 41, was convicted of the first-degree murder of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee in Feb. 2000 and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 22 years after the ruling, he has been set free. Adnan’s conviction was vacated on Sept. 19, 2022 by Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn because she believes the defense team was not given all the evidence they needed for Adnan’s case, per the New York Post. Plus, there are two other suspects connected to the case who were never ruled out of the investigation.
Adnan Syed, Subject of Serial Podcast & HBO's The Case Against Adnan Syed, Has Conviction Overturned
Adnan Syed will be a free man for the first time in 23 years. The 41-year-old, subject of the hit podcast Serial and HBO docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed, was convicted in the 1999 killing of high school girlfriend Hae Min Lee but always maintained his innocence. After serving...
HBO Docuseries ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Will Premiere Follow-Up Episode Following the Subject’s Release From Prison
Three years and one overturned conviction later and The Case Against Adnan Syed is officially getting one more episode, so if you’re curious as to what’s happened with the case in the last few years, you’re in luck. Adnan Syed’s story was first made popular in 2014 by the investigative journalism podcast, Serial, where host Sarah Koenig outlined the case, which followed the 1999 disappearance and murder of 18-year-old high school student Hae Min Lee. Her ex-boyfriend, then-17-year-old Syed, was convicted of the act and handed a life sentence plus 30 years, despite maintaining his innocence through it all. HBO’s four-part docuseries, The Case...
‘Serial’ Host Sarah Koenig on Freed Adnan Syed: “I Did Not See This Coming”
Sarah Koenig, who over a decade ago brought the story of Adnan Syed to a mainstream audience on Serial, was surprised by the decision to release Syed after overturning his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee. Speaking to The New York Times following Syed being freed on Monday, Koenig said, “I was shocked. I did not see this coming at all. One of the first things I did was call Adnan’s brother and then his mother — they told me they didn’t know either. The prosecutors who filed the motion to release him kept...
How the investigation of Adnan Syed became a podcast phenomenon
With more than 300 million downloads and multiple awards, Serial's investigation into Adnan Syed's case paved the way for a veritable cottage industry of true crime podcasts.
'Monster' Jeffrey Dahmer's Real-Life Murders—and How He Got Away With Them for So Long
Jeffrey Dahmer is the subject of the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters in the title role. Dahmer's been the subject of numerous films and TV shows—and even name-dropped in a Kesha song. While his actions were the stuff true crime junkie dreams are made of, the atrocities Dahmer committed were some of the most gruesome and horrific in American history.
How to Watch ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Now That The ‘Serial’ Subject Has Been Released From Jail
After 23 years, Adnan Syed is a free man. His case, which rose to fame in the 2014 investigative journalism podcast Serial and later in the 2019 docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed, was officially overturned by a Baltimore judge yesterday (September 19), freeing him from more than two decades in prison.
New episode of ‘Serial’ coming after Adnan Syed freed from prison
The highly successful true crime podcast Serial will soon see a new episode release, following the release of Adnan Syed from prison. Syed was originally convicted of the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999, but since the launch of the podcast Serial in 2014, the case received renewed attention, now leading to Syed’s early release from a life sentence. Serial’s host Sarah Koenig was present for Syed’s release, and quickly announced a new episode some eight years after the season surrounding the case ended.
