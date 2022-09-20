ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Adnan Syed: 5 Things To Know About ‘Serial’ Podcast Subject After He’s Freed From Prison

Adnan Syed, 41, was convicted of the first-degree murder of his former girlfriend Hae Min Lee in Feb. 2000 and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 22 years after the ruling, he has been set free. Adnan’s conviction was vacated on Sept. 19, 2022 by Baltimore Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn because she believes the defense team was not given all the evidence they needed for Adnan’s case, per the New York Post. Plus, there are two other suspects connected to the case who were never ruled out of the investigation.
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

HBO Docuseries ‘The Case Against Adnan Syed’ Will Premiere Follow-Up Episode Following the Subject’s Release From Prison

Three years and one overturned conviction later and The Case Against Adnan Syed is officially getting one more episode, so if you’re curious as to what’s happened with the case in the last few years, you’re in luck. Adnan Syed’s story was first made popular in 2014 by the investigative journalism podcast, Serial, where host Sarah Koenig outlined the case, which followed the 1999 disappearance and murder of 18-year-old high school student Hae Min Lee. Her ex-boyfriend, then-17-year-old Syed, was convicted of the act and handed a life sentence plus 30 years, despite maintaining his innocence through it all. HBO’s four-part docuseries, The Case...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Serial’ Host Sarah Koenig on Freed Adnan Syed: “I Did Not See This Coming”

Sarah Koenig, who over a decade ago brought the story of Adnan Syed to a mainstream audience on Serial, was surprised by the decision to release Syed after overturning his conviction for the 1999 murder of high school student Hae Min Lee. Speaking to The New York Times following Syed being freed on Monday, Koenig said, “I was shocked. I did not see this coming at all. One of the first things I did was call Adnan’s brother and then his mother — they told me they didn’t know either. The prosecutors who filed the motion to release him kept...
ENTERTAINMENT
Distractify

Tracy Edwards Helped Police Catch Jeffrey Dahmer – How Is He Doing Now? Details

Tracy Edwards wasn't close friends with Jeffrey Dahmer. When he first met the serial killer, Dahmer told Edwards and his friends that he was a professional photographer. Dahmer asked Edwards and his friends if they were interested in making some money posing for photos. It was the night police finally caught the killer, ending his terrifying killing streak once and for all.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: How the Serial Killer Was Caught

Netflix's new true crime series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters details Jeffrey Dahmer's gruesome murders and how he was caught Netflix is telling the terrifying true story of Jeffrey Dahmer with its new Ryan Murphy series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Starring Evan Peters as the titular serial killer, the true crime drama follows Dahmer's numerous murders through the lens of his victims.  The series was first announced in March 2021 with the American Horror Story alum attached to lead, and is the latest in a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and many viewers have already found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through this...
TV SERIES
Parade

'Monster' Jeffrey Dahmer's Real-Life Murders—and How He Got Away With Them for So Long

Jeffrey Dahmer is the subject of the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story starring Evan Peters in the title role. Dahmer's been the subject of numerous films and TV shows—and even name-dropped in a Kesha song. While his actions were the stuff true crime junkie dreams are made of, the atrocities Dahmer committed were some of the most gruesome and horrific in American history.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

New episode of ‘Serial’ coming after Adnan Syed freed from prison

The highly successful true crime podcast Serial will soon see a new episode release, following the release of Adnan Syed from prison. Syed was originally convicted of the first-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee in 1999, but since the launch of the podcast Serial in 2014, the case received renewed attention, now leading to Syed’s early release from a life sentence. Serial’s host Sarah Koenig was present for Syed’s release, and quickly announced a new episode some eight years after the season surrounding the case ended.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ on Netflix, Ryan Murphy and Evan Peters’ Thriller About the Notorious Serial Killer

One of television’s kings of the crime drama has taken on a real American horror story with Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, this 10-episode Netflix miniseries attempts to retell the Dahmer murders from the victims’ point of view.  DAHMER — MONSTER: THE JEFFREY DAHMER STORY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A woman (Niecy Nash) tries to watch the news in her apartment, but her nighttime routine is interrupted by this sound of metallic whirring. Instead of looking confused or frustrated by the noise, she looks afraid. It’s an ominous sign of...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Sins Of Our Mother’ On Netflix, A Docuseries About A Mother Who Became Obsessed With The Apocalypse And Turned To Murder

No Rent, Buy, Subscribe, or Free Streaming Services Found Get Notified When It's Available, Watchlist it on Reelgood. Sins Of Our Mother is a 3-part docuseries, directed by Skye Borgman, that details how Lori Vallow went from a woman who was a member of the LDS church and a doting mother of three to someone who spewed apocalyptic prophesies and is now awaiting trial on murder charges in conjunction with the deaths of her 16 year old daughter, Tylee Ryan, and 6-year-old son, JJ Vallow.
TV & VIDEOS

