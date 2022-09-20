Read full article on original website
3 Florida roads among worst traffic spots in US
Three Florida roadways made it on a list of worst places to be stuck in traffic in the country. The worst cuts through Orlando.
theapopkavoice.com
Florida Jerk Festival coming to Apopka
The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
orangeobserver.com
PDQ opening Sunday in Winter Garden
PDQ, the award-winning fast-casual chicken restaurant, is opening its newest location in Winter Garden at Flamingo Crossings Town Center at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The location marks the ninth for PDQ in the Orlando area and 62nd overall for the brand. PDQ also has a location inside the Amway...
floridaing.com
10 Interesting Restaurants in Lake Mary FL
The best restaurants in Lake Mary FL are definitely worth checking out! From Fine Dining to more relaxed and casual options, there’s something for everyone. And of course, with the beautiful lake views, you can’t go wrong!. If you’re ever in Lake Mary, Florida, be sure to check...
allears.net
BIG UPDATE on the Orlando Airport Train to Disney World
There’s been a big update on the situation with the Brightline Train that’ll eventually take passengers around Orlando. We’ve been watching for updates on the train for a while. The train’s station at the Orlando International Airport’s NEW Terminal C is set to open in 2023, but where will the train’s path go from there? There had been some debate and Disney World ultimately canceled the plans to have a station in Disney Springs. Now we’ve got some more news on the plan.
orlandomagazine.com
50 Most Powerful in Orlando 2022
Orlando magazine’s 50 Most Powerful list is back with a familiar face leading the pack, Florida’s own Val Demings. Quickly developing a solid national reputation (did you catch that Vanity Fair story with Val on her Harley?), Ms. Demings was the first female police chief of the Orlando Police Department, Congresswoman, and is now running for Senate. Our list also celebrates the work of educators, politicians, and leaders in the arts, entertainment, sports, business, tourism, transportation, and philanthropy. These are the 50 Most Powerful People who make Orlando the best place in the world.
10+ Celebrity-Owned Restaurants in Orlando for Date Night
Celebrities dominate the Billboard charts, television screens and sports arenas but, as it turns out, they’re just like us… foodies! That’s right, entertainers of all kinds are whipping up some of Central Florida’s best bites. So grab your leading love interest and take a seat at a table worthy of the stars. Here’s a round-up of Here’s a round-up of celebrity-owned restaurants in Orlando.
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County to Host its Hispanic Heritage Celebration this Thursday at Osceola Heritage Park
Osceola County is inviting the community to take part in a free event in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month on Thursday, September 22, beginning at 6 p.m. at Osceola Heritage Park’s Events Center in Kissimmee. It will be fun for the whole family and will feature the sights, sounds...
fox35orlando.com
This Florida business will make you extra scary for Halloween
For those of you who need to get your Halloween costume to Hollywood-quality levels, there’s a place in town for that. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to “Embellish FX” in Ocoee where artists are on standby to make you unrecognizable.
New-to-market restaurant headed to Disney; all the details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A new-to-market, upscale Mexican restaurant concept is headed to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, with plans to open in February. Jim Dunn, the...
sflcn.com
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival
CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
WESH
Orlando ballroom dancer loses legs after severe case of meningitis
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Rafael Castellano as he went from a professional dancer in the ballroom to a patient in a hospital bed. As Florida’s health department was monitoring an outbreak of meningitis, a disease that can cause inflammation around the brain and spine, the 32-year-old ended up with a severe case in June that sent him into a coma.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Kissimmee, FL — 15 Top Places!
As a recreation of a vintage Florida town, old town Kissimmee features distinctive stores, unusual entertainment, and of course, delectable food. The best time to fully enjoy these is at brunch when you can savor the most delightful dishes paired with vibrant and fun cocktails for a boozy morning. There...
realtytimes.com
Best Neighborhoods In and Around Orlando Florida
Orlando ranks among the best places to live in Florida, and for a good reason. It has warm weather, great entertainment options, gorgeous communities, and proximity to major tourist attractions like Universal Studios and Disney World. In fact, Orlando has so much beauty to offer that it can be difficult...
WESH
New tropical depression forms over Central Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, the eighth tropical depression of the season formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Depression 8 was 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving north at 10 mph. "A turn to the northeast...
Locally Owned and Operated Lounge to Debut in Melbourne
T Club will offer all kinds of teas, coffees, kombucha, kava, and kratom, and specifies that the establishment will not serve food.
fox35orlando.com
Florida woman, deputy save abandoned dog near Orange County bridge
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman rescued an abandoned dog while she was walking her own dog on Wednesday. The woman said she found the dog near a bridge in Orange County and flagged down an Orange County deputy for help. The deputy spent the next 30 minutes climbing...
Hurricane Fiona to bring rough surf, strong rip currents to Volusia County beaches
VOLUSAI COUNTY, Fla. — Rough surf and strong rip currents from Hurricane Fiona are expected. Volusia County Beach Safety is expecting up to 9-foot surf through Friday, and lifeguards want swimmers to be aware. Beach officials flew the red flag on Thursday, and that should continue through the weekend...
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez...
mycentralfloridafamily.com
Kids Eat Free at Brother Jimmy’s at ICON Park
Kids Eat Free at Brother Jimmy’s at ICON Park – If you want a taste of mouthwatering North Carolina-style BBQ and good ol’ southern hospitality right here in Orlando, you’re in luck! Just like at your mama’s house in the South, kids eat free all day, every day at Brother Jimmy’s at ICON Park.
