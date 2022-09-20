ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
theapopkavoice.com

Florida Jerk Festival coming to Apopka

The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. The Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida's most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
APOPKA, FL
orangeobserver.com

PDQ opening Sunday in Winter Garden

PDQ, the award-winning fast-casual chicken restaurant, is opening its newest location in Winter Garden at Flamingo Crossings Town Center at 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 25. The location marks the ninth for PDQ in the Orlando area and 62nd overall for the brand. PDQ also has a location inside the Amway...
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

10 Interesting Restaurants in Lake Mary FL

The best restaurants in Lake Mary FL are definitely worth checking out! From Fine Dining to more relaxed and casual options, there’s something for everyone. And of course, with the beautiful lake views, you can’t go wrong!. If you’re ever in Lake Mary, Florida, be sure to check...
LAKE MARY, FL
allears.net

BIG UPDATE on the Orlando Airport Train to Disney World

There’s been a big update on the situation with the Brightline Train that’ll eventually take passengers around Orlando. We’ve been watching for updates on the train for a while. The train’s station at the Orlando International Airport’s NEW Terminal C is set to open in 2023, but where will the train’s path go from there? There had been some debate and Disney World ultimately canceled the plans to have a station in Disney Springs. Now we’ve got some more news on the plan.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandomagazine.com

50 Most Powerful in Orlando 2022

Orlando magazine’s 50 Most Powerful list is back with a familiar face leading the pack, Florida’s own Val Demings. Quickly developing a solid national reputation (did you catch that Vanity Fair story with Val on her Harley?), Ms. Demings was the first female police chief of the Orlando Police Department, Congresswoman, and is now running for Senate. Our list also celebrates the work of educators, politicians, and leaders in the arts, entertainment, sports, business, tourism, transportation, and philanthropy. These are the 50 Most Powerful People who make Orlando the best place in the world.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

10+ Celebrity-Owned Restaurants in Orlando for Date Night

Celebrities dominate the Billboard charts, television screens and sports arenas but, as it turns out, they’re just like us… foodies! That’s right, entertainers of all kinds are whipping up some of Central Florida’s best bites. So grab your leading love interest and take a seat at a table worthy of the stars. Here’s a round-up of Here’s a round-up of celebrity-owned restaurants in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
#Rodeo#Ranching#Cowboy#The Ranch Rodeo Finals
fox35orlando.com

This Florida business will make you extra scary for Halloween

For those of you who need to get your Halloween costume to Hollywood-quality levels, there’s a place in town for that. Good Day Orlando’s David Martin takes you to “Embellish FX” in Ocoee where artists are on standby to make you unrecognizable.
OCOEE, FL
sflcn.com

The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival

CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando ballroom dancer loses legs after severe case of meningitis

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been a whirlwind of a year for Rafael Castellano as he went from a professional dancer in the ballroom to a patient in a hospital bed. As Florida’s health department was monitoring an outbreak of meningitis, a disease that can cause inflammation around the brain and spine, the 32-year-old ended up with a severe case in June that sent him into a coma.
ORLANDO, FL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Kissimmee, FL — 15 Top Places!

As a recreation of a vintage Florida town, old town Kissimmee features distinctive stores, unusual entertainment, and of course, delectable food. The best time to fully enjoy these is at brunch when you can savor the most delightful dishes paired with vibrant and fun cocktails for a boozy morning. There...
KISSIMMEE, FL
realtytimes.com

Best Neighborhoods In and Around Orlando Florida

Orlando ranks among the best places to live in Florida, and for a good reason. It has warm weather, great entertainment options, gorgeous communities, and proximity to major tourist attractions like Universal Studios and Disney World. In fact, Orlando has so much beauty to offer that it can be difficult...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

New tropical depression forms over Central Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Tuesday, the eighth tropical depression of the season formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean. Tropical Depression 8 was 1,110 miles west-southwest of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm was moving north at 10 mph. "A turn to the northeast...
ORLANDO, FL
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Kids Eat Free at Brother Jimmy’s at ICON Park

Kids Eat Free at Brother Jimmy’s at ICON Park – If you want a taste of mouthwatering North Carolina-style BBQ and good ol’ southern hospitality right here in Orlando, you’re in luck! Just like at your mama’s house in the South, kids eat free all day, every day at Brother Jimmy’s at ICON Park.
ORLANDO, FL

