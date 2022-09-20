ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, DE

Joe Blue
2d ago

Plz don’t send to Sussex county Delaware it’s mainly a Republican send up to Greenville the richest section of De where Biden lives n it’s a blue zone

Support LEO
2d ago

Democrats instead of fixing the problem of illegal immigrants and Terrorist invaded America as they complain about they are getting exactly what they wanted

Elle Mezick
2d ago

Maybe they can all go to the Biden home and picnic around the fence?

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Ocean City Today

Strict rules anchor first-ever Ocean City gun show

OC AdventureFest underway with array of activities. “Sun’s out, gun’s out” is taking on a more literal meaning this weekend in Ocean City at the inaugural kick-off of OC AdventureFest. Big, or ironically small, arm muscles popping out of tank tops will take a back seat to...
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawaretoday.com

Enjoy Historic Festivals and Museums in Sussex County This Fall

History reenactments, stories of seafaring adventurers and a plethora of festivals await you in Sussex County during the fall season. Autumn in southern Delaware means history tours, events and festivals that will keep you entertained well into the shoulder season. Devon Filicicchia of the Zwaanendael Museum in Lewes is most...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Proves Relocation to Martha's Vineyard was Voluntary

Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration continues to battle allegations of human trafficking after relocating 50 illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard. Bexar County, Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar announced he would conduct a criminal investigation into DeSantis. A class-action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of the migrants by Lawyers for Civil Rights and Alianza Americas. However, DeSantis has thought ahead.
WDEL 1150AM

Wilmington Trail Club preparing to 'Hike Across Delaware'

Delaware has one of the narrowest necks of any state in the country, and this Fall you'll have the opportunity to trek across the entire state in just a few hours. The Wilmington Trail Club is preparing to host the 27th "Hike Across Delaware", where it will use the Mike Castle Trail on the banks of the C&D Canal at roughly the shortest point from west to east in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
wjbr.com

Mutt Monday With Brandywine Valley SPCA And WJBR

Every week with Deanna and Justin, you can tune into Mutt Monday with Brandywine Valley SPCA and WJBR. BVSPCA was founded in 1929 as Pennsylvania’s first No Kill and open admission shelter. The BVSPCA exists to end animal suffering and to involve the entire community in the welfare and well-being of animals.
GEORGETOWN, DE
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Bikefest delivers good times and tragedy

Another OC BikeFest is in the books, and along with the thundering financial success the event usually brings to town, it also delivered some tragedy. Area police also responded to two fatal motorcycle crashes during the event. The first occurred on Sept. 14 when Ocean City Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Nicholas Ramirez, 32, of Deltona, Florida.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Pennsylvania that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are popular for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, are highly praised by both locals and travellers and have outstanding online reviews. Here is what made it on the list.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBOC

Dover Hosts Governor's Central Delaware Career Expo

DOVER, Del.- The Governor’s Central Delaware Career Expo was held on Sept. 21 at the Blue Hen Corporate Complex in Dover. The one day event gave community members the opportunity to explore a wide range of career fields. Delaware has been dealing with a labor shortage driven by the...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

We hope everyone is getting outside and enjoying this year's Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches. It's been a great start to this year's season and that continues this weekend with more than a dozen more events and festivals to tell you about throughout the region.
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Rhode Island seizes 9-foot tuna from Massachusetts boat

A giant bluefin tuna measuring over 9 feet long was seized by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management last week from a Massachusetts charter boat. DEM officials took the fish and issued a criminal summons for the charter boat's captain. Authorities determined the captain was both being paid by...
WBOC

Curbing Unsanctioned Events in Worcester County

OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The town of Ocean City made a few changes to the way they enforce unsanctioned pop up rallies. In particular, the enforcement for the pop up car rally that has caused a lot of trouble over the past few years. According to Rick Meehan, Ocean Cities...
OCEAN CITY, MD
delawaretoday.com

Two Family Homes in Delaware Perfect for Raising Kids

With open-concept living spaces and abundant outdoor recreation, these homes on quiet cul-de-sacs are great places to raise kids. A flowing first-floor layout facilitates togetherness in this family home. The recently remodeled kitchen is an inviting hub, open to a family room and breakfast room. Turn left at the basketball hoop at the end of the drive and enter an outdoor oasis with hot tub and pool. Located in the Appoquinimink School District.
NEWARK, DE
WBOC

Public Transportation Urged During Oceans Calling Festival

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City is welcoming the first-ever Oceans Calling Festival, which will be held Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2. Residents and visitors should expect alternate traffic patterns, heavy pedestrian traffic, and vehicle traffic delays. Limited parking and congestion are expected in the downtown area from the Route 50 Bridge to 33rd Street from 11 a.m. through midnight.
OCEAN CITY, MD

