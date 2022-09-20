Read full article on original website
southeastagnet.com
RIPE Awarded $80 Million for Pilot Conservation Program
A big boost for a rural environment project. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Rural Investment to Protect our Environment (RIPE) and its partners have been awarded $80 million for a pilot program by USDA’s Partnerships for Climate-Smart Commodities program. RIPE is a producer-led organization advancing...
southeastagnet.com
North Florida Farmer Selected for Pot License
(NSF/TALLAHASSEE/Sept. 21, 2022) — The owner of a Suwanee County farm is in line to be the state’s newest medical-marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida. The state Department of Health announced it had issued...
