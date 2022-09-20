ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville man accused of robbing bank, leading police on hours-long pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly robbing a bank, fleeing from police then crashing into civilian and police vehicles. Corey Ware, 28, was arrested by police after a car chase throughout the Louisville area, according to court documents. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron...
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of Louisville 3-year-old, father

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has found Kevon Lawless guilty of killing a young father and his 3-year-old daughter in August 2020. After two different deliberations — totaling eight hours — Lawless was found guilty of double murder and burglary just before 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Lawless...
Inmate dies at Metro Corrections despite life-saving attempts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An internal investigation is underway after an inmate died early Thursday morning at Louisville Metro Corrections. According to a news release from Maj. Darrell Goodlett, it happened around 3:10 a.m. Sept. 22. Corrections officers discovered an inmate "had attempted suicide by hanging." Officers immediately began life-saving measures and called for assistance.
After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
ISP arrests 17-year-old on I-65 Seymour for driving 111 miles per hour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police said a pair of teenagers was caught going over 110 miles per hour with alcohol and fake guns in the car. The traffic stop happened on Interstate 65 South near the Seymour exit. That's where police said the 17-year-old driver from Crothersville was going 111 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.
Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash on S. Hurstbourne Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist going the wrong way on Hurstbourne Parkway was hit and killed late Monday night. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road. Ruoff said the motorcycle was traveling...
Police say 2 people arrested after fatal overdose in Columbus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are accused in connection to an Indiana man's death after he overdosed. Columbus Police charged Ryan Self, of Seymour, and Tiffany Sculley, of Brownstown, with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. It's a Level 1 Felony. Investigators said police found Ronald Smith,...
Man arrested in Southside Drive double shooting; victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 48-year-old in July. Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested and charged with murder and assault in connection to a double deadly shooting on Southside Drive. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man who was...
