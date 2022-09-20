Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of robbing bank, leading police on hours-long pursuit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly robbing a bank, fleeing from police then crashing into civilian and police vehicles. Corey Ware, 28, was arrested by police after a car chase throughout the Louisville area, according to court documents. Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Aaron...
WLKY.com
Louisville teen avoids prison time for connection to deadly shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager will not be serving any prison time for his role in a deadly shooting that happened in 2021. Tameron Meadows, 18, was sentenced to five years probation in court on Thursday. Meadows pleaded guilty to the facilitation to murder in the death of...
wdrb.com
'No new leads, no suspects' | Saturday marks 1 year since Louisville father was shot, killed on I-264
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly one year since a Louisville father was shot and killed, there are no suspects and no new leads in his case, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. Terry Smith Jr., 26, was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway on Sept. 24, 2021. His...
Louisville police chase 'violent felony offender' through city, causing delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A police pursuit on Thursday caused Jefferson County Public Schools to delay afternoon bus routes. Louisville Metro Police say they were involved in a pursuit through the city trying to catch a violent felony offender. Details about the pursuit are limited at this time because police...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Kentucky police officer slams pregnant woman to ground after traffic stop for broken taillight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After returning from a trip to Walmart earlier this year, Elayshia Boey was pulled over in her own driveway in McCracken County, Kentucky, for having a broken taillight. Within moments, Boey, a 24-year-old pregnant woman, was "face-planted" into a cruiser and pinned to the ground by...
wdrb.com
Louisville police pursuit of 'violent felony offender' briefly halts JCPS busing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An hour-long car chase through the Louisville area delayed Jefferson County Public Schools buses from getting kids home from school. A spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said police were trying to catch a violent felony offender. The pursuit went nearly all over Louisville and...
wdrb.com
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of Louisville 3-year-old, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has found Kevon Lawless guilty of killing a young father and his 3-year-old daughter in August 2020. After two different deliberations — totaling eight hours — Lawless was found guilty of double murder and burglary just before 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Lawless...
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for 14-year-old autistic boy missing for 9 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who's been missing for nine days. The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Thursday afternoon for Jericho Tinsley, who was last seen in the 2700 of Bank Street on Sept. 13. Jericho, who has autism,...
wdrb.com
LMPD: Several people shot, grazed by 'gel ball type pellet' in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were shot by a "gel ball type pellet" Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around noon to the 600 block of Cedar Street, near 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
wdrb.com
Louisville carjacking with child in vehicle ends in crash and critical injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman from Texas is in custody after she carjacked a Louisville man's car — with his child inside — before crashing it into a business and critically injuring the person inside. According to court documents, 18-year-old Anneyska Garcia was taken into...
wdrb.com
Inmate dies at Metro Corrections despite life-saving attempts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An internal investigation is underway after an inmate died early Thursday morning at Louisville Metro Corrections. According to a news release from Maj. Darrell Goodlett, it happened around 3:10 a.m. Sept. 22. Corrections officers discovered an inmate "had attempted suicide by hanging." Officers immediately began life-saving measures and called for assistance.
wdrb.com
1 'ejected' from crash involving LMPD cruiser in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was involved in a crash where one person was ejected while responding to a 911 call on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said the two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 9th Street and West Broadway around 4:30 p.m. A...
wdrb.com
After losing second son to fentanyl overdose, Louisville family speaks out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 911 call came on a Sunday afternoon in June. Louisville residents Brian and Sally Lawrence found their 18-year-old son Jacob in bed covered with his vomit. They woke him up, and he showered. They made him come down the living room couch to keep an eye on him. The Lawrence's weren't sure what he had done, and it turned out, Jacob didn't know either.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Suspect in fatal Mellwood Avenue shooting arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly two weeks after a man was shot and killed on Mellwood Avenue, Louisville Metro Police Department say they have arrested a suspect. On Monday, LMPD said they arrested Jeffery Way, 37, and are charging him with murder. Watch our coverage of the shooting in the...
wdrb.com
1 injured in shooting at Camp Taylor Park, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after a shooting at Camp Taylor Park on Tuesday evening. According to LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff, officers responded on a report of a shooting at Camp Taylor Park in the area of Poplar Level Road and Lincoln Avenue. Officers then located a...
wdrb.com
ISP arrests 17-year-old on I-65 Seymour for driving 111 miles per hour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police said a pair of teenagers was caught going over 110 miles per hour with alcohol and fake guns in the car. The traffic stop happened on Interstate 65 South near the Seymour exit. That's where police said the 17-year-old driver from Crothersville was going 111 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in wrong-way crash on S. Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist going the wrong way on Hurstbourne Parkway was hit and killed late Monday night. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road. Ruoff said the motorcycle was traveling...
wdrb.com
18-year-old charged with murder in May double homicide near Hikes Lane, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested and charged with murder in a double homicide from May, according to Louisville Metro Police. In May, two men were killed after being shot in a vehicle near Hikes Lanes and Taylorsville Road. Police say that two men were traveling in a vehicle when someone from another vehicle shot them.
wdrb.com
Police say 2 people arrested after fatal overdose in Columbus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are accused in connection to an Indiana man's death after he overdosed. Columbus Police charged Ryan Self, of Seymour, and Tiffany Sculley, of Brownstown, with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. It's a Level 1 Felony. Investigators said police found Ronald Smith,...
WLKY.com
Man arrested in Southside Drive double shooting; victim identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 48-year-old in July. Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested and charged with murder and assault in connection to a double deadly shooting on Southside Drive. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the man who was...
