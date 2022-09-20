Read full article on original website
More consumers buying organic, but farmers still wary
CHURDAN, Iowa — In the 1970s when George Naylor said he wanted to grow organic crops, the idea didn't go over well.Back then organic crops were an oddity, destined for health food stores or maybe a few farmers markets."I told my dad I wanted to be an organic farmer and he goes, 'Ha, ha, ha,'" Naylor said, noting it wasn't until 2014 that he could embrace his dream and begin transitioning from standard to organic crops.But over the decades, something unexpected happened — demand for organics started increasing so fast that it began outstripping the supply produced in the U.S.Now...
Agriculture Online
Using Cover Crops with Fall Manure Applications
Corn silage harvest is in process, and this will free up farm fields for manure application. Livestock producers and commercial manure applicators have started the fall manure application season which will continue through soybean and corn harvest next month. To best capture the nutrients in manure, manure should be incorporated during application or as soon as possible afterwards. Livestock producers should also consider using cover crops to capture more of the manure nutrients, especially the nitrogen, and also prevent soil erosion.
modernfarmer.com
New Census of Agriculture to Survey Internet Access, Precision Agriculture and More
Historically, the USDA’s Census of Agriculture has looked at the value of agriculture across the US. Starting in 1840 and conducted every five years since, the census has collected information on land use and ownership, production practices and farm income. That data is then put together and analyzed by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS).
Food Beast
USDA Provides $2 Billion in Funding to Food Banks and Schools Amidst Rise in Hunger
Hunger in America is on the rise due to factors like inflation, food supply chain delays and the impending end of pandemic-era social safety net programs. In response, families have turned to food banks, which unfortunately has pushed programs nationwide to ration supplies and reduce services. Hoping to stave off...
Agriculture Online
Increasingly, ‘farm’ and ‘rural’ are not synonymous
More and more of America’s farmers rely on off-farm income at the same time that agriculture accounts for a smaller share of rural employment nationwide, said a University of Missouri study on Monday. The analysis, commissioned by agricultural lender CoBank, said the majority of principal farm operators worked off the farm and off-farm income accounted for 82% of farm household income.
beefmagazine.com
Feeding cattle in a drought
Grazing pastures that don't have adequate rain are not able to meet the nutritional needs of the cow herd without supplementation, say the experts at the Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute. Speaking on a recent Cattle Chat podcast, Phillip Lancaster, beef cattle nutritionist; Brad White and Bob Larson, veterinarians;...
USDA dropping rabies vaccines from sky in 13 states for wildlife
PITTSBURGH (AP/CBS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has begun scattering millions of packets of oral rabies vaccine from helicopters and planes over 13 states from Maine to Alabama. The major aim is to keep raccoons from spreading their strain of the deadly virus to states where it hasn't been found or isn't widespread, said field trial coordinator Jordona Kirby. The USDA is also continuing tests of a vaccine approved in Canada to immunize skunks as well as raccoons, said Kirby of Wildlife Services, which is part of the agriculture department's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Rabies is spread...
Lanternflies from China causing millions of dollars in damage to US agriculture: expert
The invasive spotted lanternfly that has been popping up across the United States has been killing grapevines and destroying other crops, causing millions of dollars in damage to the U.S. agriculture industry, an expert told Fox News on Tuesday. Forrest Galante, outdoor adventurer and expert on the inch-long, polka-dotted insect...
U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources
CHICAGO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock.
Farmland Rental Rates Expected To Increase Further In 2023
Commodity prices have been seesawing since February, in part because of the Russia-Ukraine war. Food prices have been the worst affected so far, with average grocery prices up 12.2% year-over-year this summer. According to August federal data, food prices sparked the highest rise in 43 years in 2022. As Russia continues to weaponize commodities in response to Western sanctions, food prices are poised to rise further in the near term.
modernfarmer.com
Rice Growers Continue to Battle Weedy Enemy
Agriculture technology is a double-edged sword. In some ways, it has made food production more efficient, boosting yields, reducing the time farmers and farmworkers spend in fields and allowing inputs to be more precise. But, as is the case in rice production, a farming innovation can sometimes backfire. One of...
beefmagazine.com
Heifer and cow slaughter in 2022
Increased cull cow slaughter and number of heifers in the feedlot mix have been key factors to watch in 2022. Each have implications for beef production and cattle supplies both this year and moving forward. Beef cow slaughter has been stronger throughout 2022. During August, beef cow slaughter was up...
beefmagazine.com
Farming: The most dangerous job in the U.S.
Each year, more people die while farming than while serving as police officers, firefighters, or other emergency responders. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a rate of 23 work-related deaths per 100,000 workers in the agricultural industry. That is seven times higher than the national average for workers. Fall...
beefmagazine.com
Ask.. Before you buy hay
Winter is coming. Drought, deteriorating pasture conditions and short hay inventories in Oklahoma and the surrounding states of Texas, Missouri and Kansas, has most cow-calf operations scrambling to secure hay supplies for the coming winter. Given the current situation it can come as a relief to just find hay to purchase. That being said, it is still important to ask for a FEED ANALYSIS REPORT of the hay before you agree to buy. Among the consequences of wide scale lack of moisture is fields planted to produce a cereal grain crop become drought stressed and are reduced to a hay crop. The hay resulting from these intended cereal grains is potentially of excellent quality and feed value but sorghum (corn or milo) hay needs to be evaluated for nitrate levels. OSU Cooperative Extension Service Fact Sheet PSS-2903 offers a closer look at Nitrate Toxicity in Livestock. This fact sheet explains the levels of nitrates that are considered safe or dangerous, as well as feeding strategies for forage and hay supplies of varying nitrate levels.
beefmagazine.com
Wheat: To graze or grain?
Drought conditions are still a major factor right now as producers strategize when and how much wheat to sow over the next few weeks. A current lack of subsoil moisture limits wheat’s potential to sprout and germinate, and some farmers may decide to “dust in” wheat. The Oklahoma State University Extension fact sheet on planting dual purpose wheat explains dusting it in as a technique that plants seeds in shallow soil (less than 1 inch) in the hopes of rainfall later this fall.
Agriculture Online
Rural broadband projects get $500 million in USDA funding
The Biden administration announced a half a billion dollars in grants and loans for high-speed internet projects in rural areas from Alaska to Alabama on Thursday, with more awards expected soon. The 2021 infrastructure bill set aside billions of dollars for broadband access, and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said, “We now have, genuinely, an opportunity to cover all of rural America.”
TechCrunch
InnovaFeed nabs $250M to extend its vertical insect farms to the US
While countless companies are developing alternative and more sustainable ways for humans to get their protein fixes such as through lab-grown meat, others are tackling the underlying problem from a different angle by exploring new ways of fostering the traditional meat and fish populace through insect protein. InnovaFeed is one of several biotechnology companies to emerge with a focus specifically on harnessing insects and transforming them into nutrients for animals — this includes aquaculture (fish farming), poultry and swine, and pet food. On top of that, InnovaFood creates organic fertilizers out of insect poop to boost plant and crop growth.
USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will send more than $500 million in loans and grants to telecommunications providers to bring high-speed internet to rural areas across 20 states, Secretary Tom Vilsack said Wednesday. The department will spend $360 million in grants and $141 million in loans through its ReConnect Program to benefit sparsely populated communities, […] The post USDA to spend $500 million extending high-speed internet to rural America appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
beefmagazine.com
Cattlemen concerned with biotechnology executive order
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on advancing biotechnology, which although welcomed by some of the agricultural sector was met with concerns from cattle industry groups which view statements on cultured cell-meat contrary as a way to address food security. The White House executive order on Advancing Biotechnology and...
beefmagazine.com
Feed price implications for fall
As we move into fall, we have a pretty good feel for the size of the 2022 corn crop. Acreage is down significantly from last year and yield projections were reduced by almost 3 bushels this month to 172.5 per acre. After spending some time below $6 per bushel this summer, CME© December corn futures are in the upper $6 per bushel range. Barring a major shock on the demand side, feed prices are going to be a challenge for cattle operations this winter. So, I wanted to briefly talk through some implications of high feed prices on feeder cattle marketing and management.
