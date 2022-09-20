Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Voxel51 lands funds for its platform to manage unstructured data
Voxel51, a startup developing a platform to analyze unstructured data, such as images and videos, has raised $12.5 million in a Series A round led by Drive Capital, with participation from Top Harvest, Shasta Ventures, eLab Ventures and ID Ventures. Founder and CEO Jason Corso tells TechCrunch that the new capital will be put toward further developing the company’s platform and doubling the size of Voxel51’s team from 13 to 26 employees by year-end.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Mango Power to display energy storage systems at RE+
Energy storage company Mango Power, which uses CATL lithium-iron phosphorous battery cells, will showcase its Mango Power E and Mango Power M series systems at the RE+ show. The Mango Power E is a 3.5-kWh portable power station. Its capacity can be expanded up to 14 kWh with a pluggable pack in order to cater to the power needs of more demanding environments. It provides 3 kW output capability (expandable to 6 kW) and supports 240-V split phase output to power heavy-duty appliances. Mango Power has incorporated four charging methods as well as 16 output ports. This wide range of connectivity options makes the Mango Power E suitable for RV and EV ports.
freightwaves.com
Bringing supply chain tech to new heights with cloud-based solutions
Powerhouse logistics companies require powerhouse technology solutions. A company’s core programs and applications are central to its daily business operations, and innovative software can be essential to unlocking new markets and revenue streams. On the other hand, inefficient and outdated systems and software may impede peak operating potential and business growth.
freightwaves.com
Shippers think a little less of 3PLs’ value, supply chain report finds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The traditional perception chasm between how shippers and third-party logistics providers view their relationship has widened amid supply chain volatility and ongoing service disruptions, according to a long-running annual study released Monday. About 83% of shipper respondents said their 3PL relationships are successful, according to the...
India’s Homegrown AI-Enabled Network Intelligence Startup Aprecomm Signs a Deal to Go Global
BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Aprecomm, India’s leading network intelligence company, today announced its partnership with Singapore-based Technology Distribution Specialists (TDS) for distribution of its Network Intelligence technology. As a part of the deal, TDS will be empanelled as one of Aprecomm’s official distributor partners. TDS will now be authorized to circulate Aprecomm network intelligence solutions for the communication industry across Asia Pacific region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005704/en/ Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm (Photo: Business Wire)
ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
freightwaves.com
FedEx is the latest corporate giant to be shocked we’re no longer buying lots of stuff
You may have spent last week freaking out about the rail strike and completely missed the new thing to freak out about: FedEx’s spooky business update. In a report last week, FedEx withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of its fiscal year, which began June 1, 2022. (I wish fiscal years did not start in the middle of the actual year.)
freightwaves.com
19 retailers committed to zero-carbon shipping fuels by 2040
Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (COZEV) announced Thursday it gained 10 new retailers, bringing the total number of companies committed to switching all of their ocean freight to vessels that use zero-carbon fuels by 2040 to 19. Zero-carbon fuels are expensive, if available at all right now. Building or...
freightwaves.com
Retention begins at recruitment with CDLLife — Taking the Hire Road
This week on Taking the Hire Road, Jeremy Reymer, founder and CEO of DriverReach and the host of Taking the Hire Road, is joined by two guests — Travis Overton, president and owner of CDLLife, and Charles Gracey, president of Hot Seat Services. With retention rates still at an...
freightwaves.com
American Eagle logistics arm Quiet Platforms partners with FourKites
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) continues to deliver on its mission to become a logistics powerhouse. The retailer’s logistics arm, Quiet Platforms, which Chief Supply Chain Officer Shekar Natarajan has dubbed the “anti-Amazon,” on Thursday announced a partnership with supply chain visibility leader FourKites to help customers track the movement of inventory in real time.
thefastmode.com
Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights
In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
freightwaves.com
Could sustainability be another reason to reshore manufacturing?
The pandemic woke companies up to the risks associated with distant, complex supply chains. This has more companies considering reshoring operations to the U.S., something that, along with making supply chains more resilient, may boost sustainability. Reshoring is the process of returning the manufacturing of goods from abroad to the...
TechCrunch
Leoparda Electric is bringing battery swapping for two-wheelers to LatAm
While LatAm is the second largest two-wheeler market after Southeast Asia, electrification in the region has been slow to develop. That’s in part due to policies, or lack thereof. While several LatAm countries have set some rough targets for zero-emissions sales or internal combustion engine phase-outs, insufficient fiscal incentives, weak regulatory policies, a lack of public awareness and inadequate charging infrastructure have held the region back from adopting EVs in any form, according to a report from the International Council on Clean Transportation.
TechCrunch
Singapore’s Arbor Ventures notches $193M toward next early-stage fintech fund
The Singapore-based VC focuses on early-stage financial tech startups, but it operates with a pretty expansive view of what constitutes fintech; its portfolio includes startups working on AI, healthcare, crypto and (of course) several buy now, pay later schemes. Arbor aims to raise nearly $107 million more for its third core fund, which could reach a total of $300 million, per a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
thefastmode.com
Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution
Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
How Robots Could Change the Future
Look to your favorite sci-fi movie and you’ll get a good sense of how Hollywood sees robots of the future: Most communicate with us. Some even look like us. But the future of robots doesn’t just lie in more lifelike, human and helpful drones, droids and automatons, which we’ll increasingly encounter at every turn. It also lies in smaller, smarter and more self-aware high-tech helpers that will aid and assist with nearly every facet of everyday life.
freightwaves.com
Selection nears for DHL Express’ US West Coast air hub
WASHINGTON — DHL Express expects to open a new aircraft ramp and package sortation center in Atlanta by mid-October and announce its first major West Coast air hub in January to keep up with growing cargo volumes, said Mike Parra, CEO of the Americas. Construction of the regional hub...
2022's holiday delivery challenge: softening e-commerce demand
LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 (Reuters) - FedEx (FDX.N), United Parcel Service (UPS.N) and other delivery firms that struggled with too much pandemic-fueled demand from online retailers like Amazon and Walmart, now have the opposite problem - too much delivery capacity.
freightwaves.com
Estafeta Mexicana turning data into value with Open Pricer
With more than 12,000 employees, Mexican-owned Estafeta Mexicana has been in business for 43 years. It started as a parcel company but now identifies as a logistics integrator offering solutions for companies in Mexico. “We provide a different portfolio of services based on the needs of the customers that currently...
freightwaves.com
Container shipping lines suddenly a lot less interested in renting ships
The cost to transport containerized goods peaked at unprecedented levels in late 2021. That cost has been falling ever since. In contrast, the cost to rent ships that carry containerized goods held up much longer. Even as freight indexes slid month after month, charter indexes stayed near record highs into this summer.
