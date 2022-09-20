ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

Voxel51 lands funds for its platform to manage unstructured data

Voxel51, a startup developing a platform to analyze unstructured data, such as images and videos, has raised $12.5 million in a Series A round led by Drive Capital, with participation from Top Harvest, Shasta Ventures, eLab Ventures and ID Ventures. Founder and CEO Jason Corso tells TechCrunch that the new capital will be put toward further developing the company’s platform and doubling the size of Voxel51’s team from 13 to 26 employees by year-end.
TECHNOLOGY
solarpowerworldonline.com

Mango Power to display energy storage systems at RE+

Energy storage company Mango Power, which uses CATL lithium-iron phosphorous battery cells, will showcase its Mango Power E and Mango Power M series systems at the RE+ show. The Mango Power E is a 3.5-kWh portable power station. Its capacity can be expanded up to 14 kWh with a pluggable pack in order to cater to the power needs of more demanding environments. It provides 3 kW output capability (expandable to 6 kW) and supports 240-V split phase output to power heavy-duty appliances. Mango Power has incorporated four charging methods as well as 16 output ports. This wide range of connectivity options makes the Mango Power E suitable for RV and EV ports.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Bringing supply chain tech to new heights with cloud-based solutions

Powerhouse logistics companies require powerhouse technology solutions. A company’s core programs and applications are central to its daily business operations, and innovative software can be essential to unlocking new markets and revenue streams. On the other hand, inefficient and outdated systems and software may impede peak operating potential and business growth.
SOFTWARE
freightwaves.com

Shippers think a little less of 3PLs’ value, supply chain report finds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The traditional perception chasm between how shippers and third-party logistics providers view their relationship has widened amid supply chain volatility and ongoing service disruptions, according to a long-running annual study released Monday. About 83% of shipper respondents said their 3PL relationships are successful, according to the...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Associated Press

India’s Homegrown AI-Enabled Network Intelligence Startup Aprecomm Signs a Deal to Go Global

BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Aprecomm, India’s leading network intelligence company, today announced its partnership with Singapore-based Technology Distribution Specialists (TDS) for distribution of its Network Intelligence technology. As a part of the deal, TDS will be empanelled as one of Aprecomm’s official distributor partners. TDS will now be authorized to circulate Aprecomm network intelligence solutions for the communication industry across Asia Pacific region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005704/en/ Pramod Gummaraj, CEO, Aprecomm (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

ServiceNow Unveils the Now Platform Tokyo Release to Help Organizations Drive Business Transformation Amid Complex Macro Environment

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced the Now Platform Tokyo release, designed to help organizations navigate complex business challenges amid an uncertain macro environment. The ServiceNow Tokyo release is purpose-built to deliver better employee and customer experiences, supercharge automation and trust in operations, and accelerate value in ways that are good for people, good for the planet, and good for profits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005370/en/ ServiceNow Vault (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

FedEx is the latest corporate giant to be shocked we’re no longer buying lots of stuff

You may have spent last week freaking out about the rail strike and completely missed the new thing to freak out about: FedEx’s spooky business update. In a report last week, FedEx withdrew its financial guidance for the remainder of its fiscal year, which began June 1, 2022. (I wish fiscal years did not start in the middle of the actual year.)
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

19 retailers committed to zero-carbon shipping fuels by 2040

Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (COZEV) announced Thursday it gained 10 new retailers, bringing the total number of companies committed to switching all of their ocean freight to vessels that use zero-carbon fuels by 2040 to 19. Zero-carbon fuels are expensive, if available at all right now. Building or...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Determiner#Software#Business Industry#Linus Business#Locus#Modern Shipper#Home Delivery World
freightwaves.com

Retention begins at recruitment with CDLLife — Taking the Hire Road

This week on Taking the Hire Road, Jeremy Reymer, founder and CEO of DriverReach and the host of Taking the Hire Road, is joined by two guests — Travis Overton, president and owner of CDLLife, and Charles Gracey, president of Hot Seat Services. With retention rates still at an...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

American Eagle logistics arm Quiet Platforms partners with FourKites

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) continues to deliver on its mission to become a logistics powerhouse. The retailer’s logistics arm, Quiet Platforms, which Chief Supply Chain Officer Shekar Natarajan has dubbed the “anti-Amazon,” on Thursday announced a partnership with supply chain visibility leader FourKites to help customers track the movement of inventory in real time.
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Lifemote at DTW 2022: Next20 Startup Leverages Cloud AI for Instant Wi-Fi Insights

In conjunction with Digital Transformation World 2022 taking place this week in Copenhagen, Ariana Lynn, Senior Editor at The Fast Mode spoke to Lifemote, an AI-driven Wi-Fi analytics solution provider on the company's participation at the event, annoucenments to expect and some of their key showcases and demos. Ariana: Which...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

Could sustainability be another reason to reshore manufacturing?

The pandemic woke companies up to the risks associated with distant, complex supply chains. This has more companies considering reshoring operations to the U.S., something that, along with making supply chains more resilient, may boost sustainability. Reshoring is the process of returning the manufacturing of goods from abroad to the...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
TechCrunch

Leoparda Electric is bringing battery swapping for two-wheelers to LatAm

While LatAm is the second largest two-wheeler market after Southeast Asia, electrification in the region has been slow to develop. That’s in part due to policies, or lack thereof. While several LatAm countries have set some rough targets for zero-emissions sales or internal combustion engine phase-outs, insufficient fiscal incentives, weak regulatory policies, a lack of public awareness and inadequate charging infrastructure have held the region back from adopting EVs in any form, according to a report from the International Council on Clean Transportation.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Singapore’s Arbor Ventures notches $193M toward next early-stage fintech fund

The Singapore-based VC focuses on early-stage financial tech startups, but it operates with a pretty expansive view of what constitutes fintech; its portfolio includes startups working on AI, healthcare, crypto and (of course) several buy now, pay later schemes. Arbor aims to raise nearly $107 million more for its third core fund, which could reach a total of $300 million, per a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Huawei Unveils Upgraded Capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution

Huawei unveiled the upgraded capabilities of its Intelligent Cloud-Network Solution at the summit entitled "Intelligent Cloud-Network, Leading Digital Innovation", held during HUAWEI CONNECT 2022 Bangkok. The capabilities cover three major scenarios — CloudFabric, CloudWAN, and CloudCampus — and were created in an effort to meet customers' changing requirements. Huawei also...
TECHNOLOGY
Reader's Digest

How Robots Could Change the Future

Look to your favorite sci-fi movie and you’ll get a good sense of how Hollywood sees robots of the future: Most communicate with us. Some even look like us. But the future of robots doesn’t just lie in more lifelike, human and helpful drones, droids and automatons, which we’ll increasingly encounter at every turn. It also lies in smaller, smarter and more self-aware high-tech helpers that will aid and assist with nearly every facet of everyday life.
ENGINEERING
freightwaves.com

Selection nears for DHL Express’ US West Coast air hub

WASHINGTON — DHL Express expects to open a new aircraft ramp and package sortation center in Atlanta by mid-October and announce its first major West Coast air hub in January to keep up with growing cargo volumes, said Mike Parra, CEO of the Americas. Construction of the regional hub...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

Estafeta Mexicana turning data into value with Open Pricer

With more than 12,000 employees, Mexican-owned Estafeta Mexicana has been in business for 43 years. It started as a parcel company but now identifies as a logistics integrator offering solutions for companies in Mexico. “We provide a different portfolio of services based on the needs of the customers that currently...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Container shipping lines suddenly a lot less interested in renting ships

The cost to transport containerized goods peaked at unprecedented levels in late 2021. That cost has been falling ever since. In contrast, the cost to rent ships that carry containerized goods held up much longer. Even as freight indexes slid month after month, charter indexes stayed near record highs into this summer.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy