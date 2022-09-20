Around 200 volunteers are expected to come out for a project aimed at cleaning up Patoka lake. It's happening Saturday, September 24, 2022 - 8:00 am until 11:00 am. According to organizers, the goal of the day is to help restore Patoka Lake’s shoreline to its natural state of beauty and cleanliness for wildlife safety and water quality.

DUBOIS COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO