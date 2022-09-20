Read full article on original website
Drive-through flu and COVID vaccine clinic planned in Evansville
The Vanderburgh County Health Department is planning to host a drive-through influenza and COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Saturday, Oct. 1. From 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 1, the drive-through style vaccination clinic will take place in the large parking lot on the north side of Ivy Tech Evansville. Anyone attending the drive-through event behind Ivy Tech should enter off of Tremont Drive.
Feed Evansville: Free fruit available at Center of Hope Church
Officials with Feed Evansville say there's currently free fruit available at a church downtown. Around 1:30 p.m., Feed Evansville said fruit was available at the Center of Hope Church, at 808 SE 3rd St. in Evansville. They say there are halo mandarin oranges, organic nectarines, peaches, and plums available. Feed...
Venue for next Tri-State Food Bank giveaway is changing
The Tri-State Food Bank in Evansville has announced a new location for their upcoming mobile food distribution. Officials say, the event will now take place at Bosse Field next Wednesday, September 28. The giveaway is set to begin at 10:00 A.M. Click on the link here to find out more...
KWC in Owensboro receives a donation to help beef up its theatre department
The Kentucky Wesleyan Theatre Department announced today they got a huge donation of new and gently used tools from the Home Builders Association of Owensboro on behalf of Kight Home Store. KWC will use the donated materials to improve the department’s theatrical productions. KWC will be holding its first...
New workforce development center opens in Webster County
The Webster County Fiscal Court held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for a brand new workforce development center. New workforce development center opens in Webster County. The Webster County Fiscal Court held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday for a brand new workforce development center.
Downtown Evansville celebrates the arrival of fall with a Wine Walk
Downtown Evansville is ushering in the fall season with their annual Wine Walk. Adam Trinkle from Downtown Evansville joined 44News This Morning to explain the event, and what it means for local businesses. The event happens Friday, September 30 from 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M along Main Street. Twelve wine...
Princeton Police Department hosting Coffee With a Cop in October
Community members in Princeton, Indiana, are invited to join local law enforcement for a hot cup of coffee in October. The Princeton Police Department is inviting the community to attend its Coffee With a Cop event on Wednesday, Oct. 5. They say the event will happen from 8 a.m. to...
Demolition underway on homes in area of Weinbach Avenue explosion
Demolition is underway for several homes that were destroyed in the deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville, Indiana. Our 44News crew at the scene Tuesday saw workers using construction equipment to tear down remnants of structures destroyed in the blast. Officials said that as many as 39 homes total...
Evansville Police Department gifted 75 comfort bags from 'Be Kind for Ollie'
The Evansville Police Department received 75 comfort bags from the founder of "Be Kind for Ollie", Jamie Dill and volunteers. "These bags will be kept in our squad cars and utilized when officers are trying to comfort children during accidents and other dispatched runs," the Evansville Police Department said on social media.
Owensboro elementary school gets new book vending machine
Students at a local elementary school received a new book vending machine on Wednesday thanks to a generous donation. Independence Bank donated the book vending machine to Foust Elementary School in Owensboro, Kentucky, to reward students for the books they read. The only way students can get a book from...
Hopkins County teacher gets warm welcome home after receiving statewide recognition
An educator in Hopkins County, Kentucky, received a warm welcome from students and fellow staff members on Wednesday morning at school. Students at Pride Elementary School in Madisonville cheered with hand-made signs on display to welcome teacher Kelly Gates, after Gates received statewide recognition on Tuesday. "Kelly Gates received an...
Patoka Lake cleanup happening this weekend in Dubois County
Around 200 volunteers are expected to come out for a project aimed at cleaning up Patoka lake. It's happening Saturday, September 24, 2022 - 8:00 am until 11:00 am. According to organizers, the goal of the day is to help restore Patoka Lake’s shoreline to its natural state of beauty and cleanliness for wildlife safety and water quality.
Driver narrowly avoids large falling tree on Evansville's west side
Authorities were at the scene of an incident involving a large fallen tree on the west side of Evansville. Crews were called to an area of Upper Mt. Vernon Road between Harmony Way and North Barker Avenue around 11 a.m. Thursday after receiving reports of a large tree falling in the roadway.
Body discovered near riverfront in Tell City
Police in Tell City, Indiana, say a body was discovered near the Tell City Riverwalk on Thursday morning, just north of Sunset Park. A news released from the Tell City Police Department says that officers were called to a report of a body found around 9 a.m. on Thursday. They...
Posey County family in need of community support after house fire
A Posey County, Indiana family is now in the process of recovering after a house fire. We first told you about the fire on Monday, after multiple departments responded to the Cynthiana home where it started. A post shared Wednesday by the Poseyville Volunteer Fire Department says that the family...
Coroner identifies Evansville man as victim in fatal crash near Twin Bridges
We now know the name of a victim in the fatal crash that happened near the Indiana-Kentucky line on Thursday. The Henderson County Coroner's Office says 74-year-old Thomas Boyer of Evansville was the man who died in Thursday morning's crash near the Twin Bridges. The Henderson Fire Department said that...
Evansville plastics company shutting down for good, impacting 62 employees
An Evansville plastic fabrication company is closing up shop after more than seven decades in business. Officials with Crescent Plastics, Inc. say that the facility on East Diamond Avenue in Evansville will cease production on Dec. 2, and permanently close on Dec. 31, 2022. Crescent started manufacturing operations in Evansville...
Demolition begins on homes affected by August house explosion
Construction crews were at the scene of the August house explosion as they began demolition on the two houses where the blast occurred. Demolition underway on homes in area of Weinbach Avenue explosion. Demolition is underway Tuesday for several homes that were destroyed in the deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue...
Police investigating suspicious death in Pike County
Authorities say they're currently investigating a suspicious death in Pike County's Petersburg, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says it's looking into a suspicious death that happened on Tuesday night in the 600 block of East Main Street. Few details have been released surrounding the investigation, but ISP says the person...
Ohio County authorities asking for help finding missing woman
Authorities in Ohio County, Kentucky, are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman. The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says it's currently looking for Magan Elizabeth Baize Howard after being contacted by her family. According to OCSO, Howard's family says they haven't seen or talked to her since the...
