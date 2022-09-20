ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Blake Snell, Padres send Cards to third straight shutout loss

Blake Snell took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and Austin Nola singled home the only run in the second as the San Diego Padres beat the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 1-0 on Wednesday. The Padres blanked the Cardinals for a second straight night. St. Louis took a third consecutive...
MLB Odds: Cardinals vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/20/2022

The St. Louis Cardinals (87-61) travel west tonight to take on the San Diego Padres (81-66) in the first of a three-game series. Adam Wainwright (11-9) is projected to start for the Cardinals, while Mike Clevinger (5-7) will take the bump for the Padres. First pitch is slated for 9:40 ET. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Padres prediction and pick.
Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
Cubs' Esteban Quiroz on bench Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Esteban Quiroz is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Zach McKinstry will move to second base in place of Quiroz and bat leadoff for the Cubs. Michael Hermosillo will replace Quiroz in the lineup to play center field and bat eighth.
Josh Bell hitting sixth for Padres Tuesday night

San Diego Padres first baseman/designated hitter Josh Bell is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. What It Means:. Bell will work as the Padres' designated hitter and bat sixth. Manny Machado will be on third base and Brandon Drury...
