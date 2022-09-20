Read full article on original website
Related
atlantafi.com
Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup
Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: ‘Kurios’ by Cirque du Soleil comes to Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cirque du Soleil is coming to Atlanta Oct. 6! Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities follows an inventor who finds a hidden world in his creations. The show will come to the big top at Atlantic Station and remain there until Dec. 24. Hand balancing artist and...
CBS 46
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic headline BridgeFest Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Funk legends George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will headline BridgeFest at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Sept. 24. The musical lineup will also feature Klymaxx, City Band, Derek Smith and Vintage Vixens. The music will begin at 2 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will take the stage at approximately 9:30 p.m.
CBS 46
Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn set for Oct. 1
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn will return Oct. 1. The yearly parade will be followed by a festival with food and performances by celebrities and marching bands. Raheem the Dream, Sammie and the Stillman College and Creekside High School marching bands will be among the many performers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
CBS 46
Michelle Obama announces ‘The Light We Carry’ 6-city book tour
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Michelle Obama announces a six-city tour to promote her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. In a video Wednesday, the former first lady revealed plans to visit six U.S. cities this fall. Obama is set to come to the Fox Theatre in...
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: NCG Cinema in Stone Mountain scores 67; Marlow’s Tavern earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Now showing this week at the NCG Cinema on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain is a failing health inspection. The movie theatre scored 67 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there were dead roaches found in cabinets and several fruit flies and live roaches crawling in the facility. Popcorn butter was stored in chemical bottles labeled concession cleaner.
CBS 46
Lawrenceville Arts Center reveals October events lineup
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Lawrenceville Arts Center has revealed its October events lineup. Most of the events are in the Halloween spirit in the run-up to the holiday, but there’s plenty to see even if that’s not your thing. The center will screen Hocus Pocus Oct. 22...
RELATED PEOPLE
secretatlanta.co
Experience The 26th Spooky Season At Atlanta’s Netherworld Haunted House
Spooky season is slowly but surely sneaking up on us! And for all you Halloween fans, we know that you def need a little adrenaline to spice up your life. Fear not, Netherworld never disappoints. This Atlanta institution has ben around for 20+ years. Each year they bring to life all the spooky and scary things you could never imagine.
Atlanta Daily World
Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating
Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
CBS 46
Oktoberfest 2022 celebrations in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The biggest Oktoberfest celebration is in Munich, but Georgians around the state are giving it their best shot! Below is a list of events celebrating Oktoberfest around metro Atlanta, from Helen’s famous blowouts to a 5K. Remember to celebrate responsibly!. Oktoberfest in Helen, Ga. WHAT:...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia
There are plenty of great places to stay on Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia. Most of them are located within 20 minutes from the city center, so you won’t have to worry about traffic or parking. The best Airbnb in Atlanta have nice touches and unique features, and are close...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eater
That Extremely Realistic White Castle on Edgewood Continues to Fake People Out
The White Castle that materialized last month next door to Joystick Gamebar on Edgewood Avenue is neither permanent, nor real. It’s part of a TV series set that, despite being widely reported as such by various news outlets over the summer, continues to fake people out driving by it on Edgewood.
fox5atlanta.com
Archbishop Desmond Tutu's life and legacy to be honored at Atlanta event
Community leaders will gather next week at the Woodruff Arts Center to honor the legacy of human rights activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Retired Coca-Cola Executive Vice President Carl Ware speaks with Good Day's Joanne Feldman with more on the special tribute.
CBS 46
Hawks release 2022-23 promotional schedule
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hawks released their promotional night schedule for the 2022-23 season, including two Marvel-themed nights, a healthcare appreciation night and Pride night. The schedule kicks off with opening night Oct. 19 where fans will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of State Farm. The season features three...
Kenny Rogers’ estate putting up several items from Sandy Springs home on the auction block
ATLANTA — You could own a piece of country music history!. The estate of long-time Georgia resident and country music superstar Kenny Rogers is holding an auction!. You can check out 1,200 lots on the website for Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles. The auction goes live in person...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Atlanta Community Food Bank hosts Fall for Fashion show Nov. 9
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Community Food Bank will host a fashion show fundraiser Nov. 9. The Fall for Fashion show will take place at Greenberg Traurig’s rooftop terrace in Buckhead at 7 p.m. It will feature looks from local retailer Toostie’s and local designer Jane Siskin.
CBS 46
28th Annual Legacy Awards raises $500K for Big Brothers Big Sisters
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta held its 28th Annual Legacy Awards Sept. 15, raising more than $500,000 for its mentoring programs. Guests saw performances by comedian Jose Sarduy, Latin music act The C.O.T. Band and dance performances by Eddie Ares and the Academy Ballroom.
CBS 46
Six Atlanta chefs participating in Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Six Atlanta chefs will create dishes inspired by Georgia peanuts during Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week Oct. 4 to 9. During Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week, each chef will create special Georgia Peanut-inspired dishes with ingredients including raw or roasted peanuts, peanut oil, peanut flour, and more. Bastone...
CBS 46
Heart transplant recipient honors donor by attending Elton John concert
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Steve Hilfiker calls it the power of the gift of life. Hilfiker is a heart transplant recipient who is sharing his story with others, while also honoring his donor. On Thursday, Hilfiker will attend Elton John’s concert in Atlanta with his donor’s sister, Vannessa.
Comments / 1