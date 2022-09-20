ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup

Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
INTERVIEW: ‘Kurios’ by Cirque du Soleil comes to Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cirque du Soleil is coming to Atlanta Oct. 6! Kurios - Cabinet of Curiosities follows an inventor who finds a hidden world in his creations. The show will come to the big top at Atlantic Station and remain there until Dec. 24. Hand balancing artist and...
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic headline BridgeFest Sept. 24

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Funk legends George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will headline BridgeFest at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Sept. 24. The musical lineup will also feature Klymaxx, City Band, Derek Smith and Vintage Vixens. The music will begin at 2 p.m. and run until 11 p.m. George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will take the stage at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn set for Oct. 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fairburn Fall Festival and Taste of Fairburn will return Oct. 1. The yearly parade will be followed by a festival with food and performances by celebrities and marching bands. Raheem the Dream, Sammie and the Stillman College and Creekside High School marching bands will be among the many performers.
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

It’s never too early to start planning your week out, right? Well, let’s do it together! I’ve done the hard work and put together a list of some of the shows you can’t miss this week, so you don’t have to. Treat yourself to one of the shows below:
Michelle Obama announces ‘The Light We Carry’ 6-city book tour

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Michelle Obama announces a six-city tour to promote her upcoming book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times. In a video Wednesday, the former first lady revealed plans to visit six U.S. cities this fall. Obama is set to come to the Fox Theatre in...
Restaurant Report Card: NCG Cinema in Stone Mountain scores 67; Marlow’s Tavern earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Now showing this week at the NCG Cinema on Rockbridge Road in Stone Mountain is a failing health inspection. The movie theatre scored 67 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there were dead roaches found in cabinets and several fruit flies and live roaches crawling in the facility. Popcorn butter was stored in chemical bottles labeled concession cleaner.
Lawrenceville Arts Center reveals October events lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Lawrenceville Arts Center has revealed its October events lineup. Most of the events are in the Halloween spirit in the run-up to the holiday, but there’s plenty to see even if that’s not your thing. The center will screen Hocus Pocus Oct. 22...
secretatlanta.co

Experience The 26th Spooky Season At Atlanta’s Netherworld Haunted House

Spooky season is slowly but surely sneaking up on us! And for all you Halloween fans, we know that you def need a little adrenaline to spice up your life. Fear not, Netherworld never disappoints. This Atlanta institution has ben around for 20+ years. Each year they bring to life all the spooky and scary things you could never imagine.
Willow Smith Performs Back-To-School Concert At Cascade Family Skating

Willow Smith recently performed live for Atlanta area high school students. Held at the legendary Cascade Family Skating, Smith performed songs from her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM. Sponsored by Walmart, the event also helped students to prepare for the new school year. every student in attendance received freebies and a $50...
Oktoberfest 2022 celebrations in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The biggest Oktoberfest celebration is in Munich, but Georgians around the state are giving it their best shot! Below is a list of events celebrating Oktoberfest around metro Atlanta, from Helen’s famous blowouts to a 5K. Remember to celebrate responsibly!. Oktoberfest in Helen, Ga. WHAT:...
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia

There are plenty of great places to stay on Airbnb in Atlanta, Georgia. Most of them are located within 20 minutes from the city center, so you won’t have to worry about traffic or parking. The best Airbnb in Atlanta have nice touches and unique features, and are close...
Hawks release 2022-23 promotional schedule

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hawks released their promotional night schedule for the 2022-23 season, including two Marvel-themed nights, a healthcare appreciation night and Pride night. The schedule kicks off with opening night Oct. 19 where fans will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of State Farm. The season features three...
Atlanta Community Food Bank hosts Fall for Fashion show Nov. 9

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Community Food Bank will host a fashion show fundraiser Nov. 9. The Fall for Fashion show will take place at Greenberg Traurig’s rooftop terrace in Buckhead at 7 p.m. It will feature looks from local retailer Toostie’s and local designer Jane Siskin.
28th Annual Legacy Awards raises $500K for Big Brothers Big Sisters

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta held its 28th Annual Legacy Awards Sept. 15, raising more than $500,000 for its mentoring programs. Guests saw performances by comedian Jose Sarduy, Latin music act The C.O.T. Band and dance performances by Eddie Ares and the Academy Ballroom.
Six Atlanta chefs participating in Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Six Atlanta chefs will create dishes inspired by Georgia peanuts during Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week Oct. 4 to 9. During Georgia Peanut Restaurant Week, each chef will create special Georgia Peanut-inspired dishes with ingredients including raw or roasted peanuts, peanut oil, peanut flour, and more. Bastone...
