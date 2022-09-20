ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘BMF’ Season 2 Will Premiere in January 2023

By Aramide Tinubu
 2 days ago

Set in Detroit in the late ’80s, BMF follows the real-life story of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi). Due to their impoverished upbringing, the brothers sold drugs before eventually becoming two of the biggest drug traffickers in the country.

Season 1 was a massive hit, and now we know that season 2 will debut in January .

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. as Big Meech and Da’Vinchi as Terry in ‘BMF’ | Starz

‘BMF’ Season 2 will ‘blow’ audiences away

At the end of season 1, Meech and Terry went their separate ways. After getting shot, Terry decided he wanted to focus on a legitimate life. Since he’s the more cerebral brother, it will undoubtedly leave Meech in a bit of a lurch.

However, that’s not going to stop his ambition. A lot of crazy things happen,” Lil Meech told PopSugar . “We’re really just going to blow the audience away. Well, I can’t spoil it, but I can tell you, [it’s about] elevation, Big Meech and his mind, even at 15, 16 [years old], he thought like a grown man . . . He always wanted to take over the world. And to a regular person it [might] sound crazy, but he did everything he said he was going to do.”

Season 2 will premiere in January 2023

The cast of BMF reunited in Atalanta, where the series is shot back in March 2022. Now that filming has wrapped, we know that the new season will debut in January 2023. On the official Instagram account, a photo of Lil Meech, DaVinci, and Miles Truitt, who plays B-Mickie, dressed in character, was added to the feed. The caption said, “We back in business. New season of #BMF drops January on @starz”

There hasn’t been any further information about an exact release date, but we can expect BMF and Power Book IV: Force to run on or around the same time.

‘BMF’ Season 2 will have a larger cast

Though she was seen briefly in season 1, La La Anthony will be reprising her role as Markisha Taylor, the wife of a major Detroit drug dealer, in season 2. According to Deadline , “Markisha is the smart, sophisticated and street-savvy wife of a powerful Detroit dealer. Despite the risk, Terry begins to pursue her relentlessly, and they develop a friendship.”

In addition to Anthony, Leslie Jones and Mo’Nique have joined the cast. The SNL alum will portray federal agent Tracy Chambers. “Smart and calculating, Chambers knows how to maneuver the bureaucracy that comes with carrying a badge,” Deadline reports. “Years on the streets facing the most dangerous drug dealers have shaped her into a formidable hard charger. She suffers no fools and has a wicked wit to back it up.”

Meanwhile, the Academy Award winner will be portraying a woman named Goldie , according to TVLine . She is a “sophisticated Atlanta strip club owner with swagger and street smarts.” Actors Kelly Hu and Christine Horn will also join the cast.

