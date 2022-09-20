ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spain arrests 32 allegedly linked to Italy's 'ndrangheta mob

By Associated Press
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago

MADRID — (AP) — Spain has arrested 32 members of an organized crime group linked to the Italian ’ndrangheta mafia for alleged ties to large-scale drug trafficking and money laundering, Europol said Tuesday.

The criminal gang, whose members are described as very violent, is believed to be linked to cocaine and cannabis trafficking between Spain and Italy, transporting the drugs hidden in speedboats and reinvesting the criminal profits in Spanish real estate, the police agency said.

Those arrested included Italians, Albanians and Hungarians.

The authorities seized 18 kilos (40 pounds) of amphetamine, 4.5 kilos (10 pounds) of cocaine, firearms, 300,000 euros in cash (about $300,000) and 600 cannabis plants.

The operation took place on two different days last week on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza and involved 500 law enforcement officers from the Spanish Civil Guard, Italy's Carabinieri and Guardia de Finanza, supported by the European bodies for police and justice, Europol and Eurojust.

Some 40 properties were also searched in the coastal Spanish cities of Barcelona, Málaga and Tenerife.

The Calabrian 'ndrangheta mafia is considered by Italian prosecutors to be the most important criminal organization in the Western world. Some of those arrested are linked to a number of murders in Italy, prosecutors say.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

The Associated Press

Long a haven for wealth, Dubai will enforce UK court rulings

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has called on its courts to begin enforcing the judgements of British courts, in a move that could affect the city of Dubai’s status as a haven for the world’s wealthy. The decision, which affects all noncriminal civil, financial and marital cases, is already in effect and does not need to be drafted into law. “After the new decision … the UAE will not be a safe haven for anyone trying to smuggle their money,” said Hassan Elhais, legal consultant at Alrowad Advocates. “If a person was sentenced in a civil case in the UK and they fled to the UAE, they were previously able to keep their money without it being confiscated, their money was protected,” he added.
MIDDLE EAST
TheDailyBeast

Miami Judge Awards $73M for Venezuelan Opposition Official’s Death

A Miami federal judge has awarded $73 million to the family of an opponent of Venezuela’s ruling socialists who died while in custody in what the judge called a “murder for hire.” Judge Darrin P. Gayles said that a “criminal enterprise” led by Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro was to blame for the untimely death of Fernando Albán four years ago. Albán—a former Caracas councilman—was arrested in the Venezulan capital when he landed at the airport on a flight from New York in 2018. He’d been in the U.S. as part of a delegation which criticized Maduro’s government from the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly. He died three days after being arrested in what authorities initially considered a suicide fall from the 10th floor of a building owned by Venezuela’s intelligence services. “Mr. Albán’s murder was a murder for hire because members of the Maduro Criminal Enterprise who committed the murder received payment (in the form of salaries) from the Maduro regime,” the Miami court said in a ruling last week.Read it at Associated Press
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Bolsonaro tries red scare tactics in Brazil election by raising spectre of Nicaragua

More than 4,000km and an ideological abyss separate the capitals of Nicaragua and Brazil, where an acrimonious race for the presidency is under way. But the Central American country has found itself at the centre of Brazil’s election debate as its far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro seeks to weaponise Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian crackdown on the Catholic church to attack his leftist challenger, the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
POLITICS
BBC

Dozens of migrants killed as boat sinks off Syrian coast

At least 34 migrants have died after the boat they were travelling in sank off Syria's coast. Twenty survivors are being treated in a hospital in the southern Syrian city of Tartus, the country's health ministry said. Quoting survivors, officials said the boat was carrying between 120 and 150 people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

The politicians vying to lead Italy's next government

ROME (AP) — The main candidates in Italy’s general election Sunday to elect a new Parliament and determine who next governs the country include some familiar names and some lesser-known ones. They range from from three-time Premier Silvio Berlusconi to far-right opposition leader Giorgia Meloni, who is ahead in opinion polls and intent on becoming Italy’s first woman to hold the premiership. Here are the main players in the Sept. 25 election: GIORGIA MELONI Riding high in voter opinion surveys for weeks now, Meloni might become Italy’s first far-right premier since the end of World War II, and its first ever female leader. Her Brothers of Italy party has enjoyed a meteoric rise in popularity since the vote in 2018, when it polled just over 4%.
ELECTIONS
CBS News

Families of 43 missing students protest outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City, demanding extradition of suspect

Relatives of the 43 Mexican students who disappeared in 2014 protested outside Israel's embassy, demanding the extradition of a former top investigator wanted in connection with the case. Hundreds gathered outside Israel's embassy in Mexico City on Wednesday, with no visible police presence. Some carried pictures of the missing students...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Fire in Argentina refinery kills three

A fire at an oil refinery in southwestern Argentina killed at least three people early Thursday, according to local authorities.Firefighters worked throughout the morning to extinguish the blaze that started at a storage tank at the New American Oil refinery, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) from the provincial capital of Neuquen, .The fire quickly spread throughout the refinery and local media outlets published video showing a massive explosion followed by dark clouds of smoke rising from the facility. Three workers at the refinery died, said Mayor Gustavo Suárez of the nearby town of Plaza Huincul,The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Neuquen provincial government said. The fire quickly “took over the entire refinery,” said Roberto Bello, a law enforcement officer with the Neuquén Police Department.The Private Oil Workers’ Union of the Río Negro, Neuquén and La Pampa provinces called for a workers’ strike, saying it is “fed up with the lack of commitment to the life of workers.” Read More Mourners warned of overnight queues to view Queen’s coffin - live
PUBLIC SAFETY
