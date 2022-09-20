Read full article on original website
WPMI
Mobile Police: Large police response for disorderly runaway who assaulted officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A number of police responded Thursday morning at Wagner St. and Stanton Rd, near University hospital after a fight was reported. According to Mobile Police, officers responded to the 2000 block of Wagner Street involving a report of a 16-year-old female juvenile runaway. While officers...
WPMI
Mobile Police issue reminder of downtown curfew
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have issued a reminder about the city's downtown curfew:. The month of October will be very busy in the Mobile downtown area. Officers will strictly enforce the curfew for minors under the age of 18 in the Downtown Entertainment District. As a reminder, those hours are from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following day. Police will be checking IDs, and any minor found violating the curfew law will be taken into police custody. A parent or legal guardian must accompany minors after curfew hours.
WPMI
Mobile native shot and killed outside Biloxi casino, suspect's car spotted in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile native was shot and killed outside a Biloxi casino Tuesday morning. Police say 36 year old Nicholas Craig lived in California, but he's originally from Mobile. They say he was celebrating his birthday at the Scarlet Pearl Casino when he was shot and...
WPMI
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Mother-in-law suite on Fowl River catches fire overnight
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — A mother-in-law suite on Fowl River caught fire overnight. The Fowl Rive Volunteer Fire Department says fire fighters were called shortly after one this morning. No one was inside and no one was hurt. The cause is unknown.
WPMI
Orange Beach pedestrian fatality victim identified, driver was a juvenile
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Orange Beach Police, on 19 Sep 2022, at approximately 10:30 PM Orange Beach Police Responded to the 25000 block of Canal Rd. for a traffic fatality in which a vehicle struck and killed 55 year old Kathleen Sullivan of Plymouth, MA. Ms....
WPMI
ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
WPMI
Charges upgraded to attempted murder for man accused of shooting into Mobile Police car
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. Detectives with the Mobile Police Department were able to identify Valeido L. Davidson, 32, as the suspect involved. He is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and two counts of shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. Davidson, according to jail records, has also been...
WPMI
Mobile Co Sheriff's Office: Warrant nets AR-15, more guns, and drugs, 3 arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotic search warrant at 903 Dickinson Avenue in Mobile, Alabama. MCSO Deputies report that they recovered marijuana, large sums of US Currency, drug paraphernalia, and firearms. Three subjects were arrested and taken...
WPMI
Foley man suffers gunshot to the forehead in sports bar, suspect charged with two felonies
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Foley Police, just after 2am on September 17th, 2022, Officers and Detectives from the Foley Police Department and Deputies with the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office responded to the 3rd Base Sports Bar located in the 12000 block of US Hwy 98 in Foley for a report of a shooting.
WPMI
Officer of the Month says police kept him on the right path while growing up
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officer Jahaven Williams was named police officer of the month at the Mobile City Council Meeting today. Tomorrow will be his two-year anniversary with the police department, and he has been out on the streets with the force since February of last year. Not only was he recognized for his can-do attitude, but his other accomplishments as well. During the month of August, he made 13 felony arrests, 28 misdemeanor arrests, recovered 3 stolen vehicles, and recovered 3 stolen guns.
WPMI
Ambulance companies try to block competitor from operating in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Kenneth Hughes says his Medevac Alabama ambulances that come from Baldwin and Clarke Counties can drop off patients at Mobile hospitals, but they can't leave with patients because they can't operate in Mobile. "They come here, drop off a patient and then they leave empty,"...
WPMI
Mobile Co. Commission works on raise, bonus for county employees
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday's Mobile County Commission work session agenda are items to provide a one-time bonus of $2,500 to full-time county employees and $1,250 to part-time employees including employees in their working test period and on military leave. County employees would see a bonus, a...
WPMI
Orange Beach building new $5M fire station on Canal Road
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Millions of dollars in public safety improvements are underway in Orange Beach as the city moves forward with the construction of a new fire station on Canal Road. Orange Beach Fire Department’s new Station 3 will be a state-of-the-art building, and the first of...
WPMI
Homeless Undercover: "I don't want the police to know, I don't want the church to know!"
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — This once was a homeless camp in a patch of woods in Tillman's Corner until complaints from several local business owners lead to the clearing of the property. Where once were tents and sleeping bags, now stumps and sawdust. That homeless camp no longer exists,...
WPMI
Several stolen service seals returned to Spanish Fort Veterans Memorial Cemetery
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Several U.S. military service seals stolen from the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort in early August have reportedly been returned. Seals for the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps were delivered by the Alabama Highway Department on Sept. 16 after...
WPMI
Baldwin County's new program protects against rogue volunteers after disasters
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Volunteers are often a critical part of recovery after a natural disaster, like a hurricane, but Baldwin County leaders are stepping up to prevent unorganized help, which can help more than it helps. We often see the best of humanity in the days after...
WPMI
Chickasaw Fire Dept. receives hefty grant for critical rescue gear and more
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The Chickasaw Fire Department will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades to it's critical safety equipment thanks to a hefty grant. "They are several generations behind the newest stuff and significantly heavier than the newest stuff as well. So, there's more work involved in using them and there's less air in it," Chickasaw Firefighter and Paramedic Noah Wilson said.
WPMI
Satsuma woman sentenced to 2 years for embezzlement
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Satsuma woman was sentenced this week to two years in prison for stealing money from her former employer. According to court documents, Angela Clifton, 43, was the chief financial officer for a manufacturing company in Satsuma. In this role, Clifton had authorization to use...
WPMI
LendingTree Bowl presents donation check to Mobile teacher
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A big ol' check and an unexpected surprise for a Mobile cCounty teacher. Officials with the lending tree bowl surprisedTanner Williams elementary teacher Kelly Parker with a thousand dollar donation in front of her second grade class. It's a part of the "big day of...
WPMI
Mobile Co. Health Officer offers updated COVID-19 guidance
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, has shared thi message on COVID-19 with the community:. The number of COVID-19 cases in our community has continued to decline from high to low transmission. Please stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. We have...
