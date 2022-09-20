ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPMI

Mobile Police issue reminder of downtown curfew

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police have issued a reminder about the city's downtown curfew:. The month of October will be very busy in the Mobile downtown area. Officers will strictly enforce the curfew for minors under the age of 18 in the Downtown Entertainment District. As a reminder, those hours are from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. the following day. Police will be checking IDs, and any minor found violating the curfew law will be taken into police custody. A parent or legal guardian must accompany minors after curfew hours.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
WPMI

ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
FOLEY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Tennis Shoes
WPMI

Officer of the Month says police kept him on the right path while growing up

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Officer Jahaven Williams was named police officer of the month at the Mobile City Council Meeting today. Tomorrow will be his two-year anniversary with the police department, and he has been out on the streets with the force since February of last year. Not only was he recognized for his can-do attitude, but his other accomplishments as well. During the month of August, he made 13 felony arrests, 28 misdemeanor arrests, recovered 3 stolen vehicles, and recovered 3 stolen guns.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Ambulance companies try to block competitor from operating in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Kenneth Hughes says his Medevac Alabama ambulances that come from Baldwin and Clarke Counties can drop off patients at Mobile hospitals, but they can't leave with patients because they can't operate in Mobile. "They come here, drop off a patient and then they leave empty,"...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Co. Commission works on raise, bonus for county employees

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday's Mobile County Commission work session agenda are items to provide a one-time bonus of $2,500 to full-time county employees and $1,250 to part-time employees including employees in their working test period and on military leave. County employees would see a bonus, a...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPMI

Orange Beach building new $5M fire station on Canal Road

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Millions of dollars in public safety improvements are underway in Orange Beach as the city moves forward with the construction of a new fire station on Canal Road. Orange Beach Fire Department’s new Station 3 will be a state-of-the-art building, and the first of...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WPMI

Chickasaw Fire Dept. receives hefty grant for critical rescue gear and more

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The Chickasaw Fire Department will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades to it's critical safety equipment thanks to a hefty grant. "They are several generations behind the newest stuff and significantly heavier than the newest stuff as well. So, there's more work involved in using them and there's less air in it," Chickasaw Firefighter and Paramedic Noah Wilson said.
CHICKASAW, AL
WPMI

Satsuma woman sentenced to 2 years for embezzlement

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Satsuma woman was sentenced this week to two years in prison for stealing money from her former employer. According to court documents, Angela Clifton, 43, was the chief financial officer for a manufacturing company in Satsuma. In this role, Clifton had authorization to use...
SATSUMA, AL
WPMI

LendingTree Bowl presents donation check to Mobile teacher

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A big ol' check and an unexpected surprise for a Mobile cCounty teacher. Officials with the lending tree bowl surprisedTanner Williams elementary teacher Kelly Parker with a thousand dollar donation in front of her second grade class. It's a part of the "big day of...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Co. Health Officer offers updated COVID-19 guidance

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Dr. Kevin P. Michaels, Health Officer for Mobile County, has shared thi message on COVID-19 with the community:. The number of COVID-19 cases in our community has continued to decline from high to low transmission. Please stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. We have...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy