3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe Mertens
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015
Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
Dolly Parton Announces Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus And More As Guest Stars On Forthcoming Christmas Special, ‘Mountain Magic Christmas’
Dolly Parton’s helping us all get in the Christmas spirit a little early this year. She’s currently in production for her new holiday special with NBC, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas, which she’s been spotted filming at her Dollywood resort in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee over the last few weeks.
Willie Nelson Shares How Longtime Drummer Paul English Supported Him During Depression, Suicide Attempt
Willie Nelson documents his six-decade friendship with longtime bandmate Paul English in his new memoir Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, out Sept. 20, and how the drummer helped him through some darker times, including a suicide attempt. Nelson, 89, details his close friendship with English that...
Willie Nelson Details Suicide Attempt In New Book Out Today
Willie Nelson's new book "Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship" is out today. And as the title suggests, the book is packed with stories about Nelson's relationship with his longtime drummer Paul English. They met in 1955, and their friendship lasted until English's death in February of 2020. Nelson even sang about their friendship in his 1970s hit "Me and Paul."
Garth Brooks Once Planned to Turn His and Trisha Yearwood’s Nashville Home Into a Tourist Attraction
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's house could've been a museum akin to Graceland.
Graceland’s Secret Staircase Allowed Elvis Presley to Move Around Unseen
Graceland's secret staircase allowed Elvis Presley to move between the upstairs and downstairs areas of the home unseen by others.
Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June
Hank Williams Jr. is a living legend in the country music world. Country music royalty as the son of Hank Williams, ol’ Bocephus has garnered quite the music career of his own with more than 50 studio albums, tons of #1 hits, Country Music Hall of Fame status, a handful of Entertainer of the Year awards, Grammy wins, ACM wins, CMA wins, not to mention just about anybody worth a shit in country music right now would call him an […] The post Hank Williams Jr. Survived A 500-Foot Fall Off A Mountain, & Woke Up In This Hospital To Johnny Cash & June first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
Country Singer Luke Bell’s Cause of Death Revealed After He Was Reported Missing in Arizona
Country singer Luke Bell’s cause of death has been revealed. The musician died at age 32 on Friday, August 26, from fentanyl intoxication, according to an autopsy report obtained by Closer. In the days leading up to his death, Bell was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona. A passerby found...
Amy Grant's husband Vince Gill says songstress is 'doing great' in recovery from July biking accident
Amy Grant is on the mend following a biking accident this past July, her husband Vince Gill said Monday. The Baby, Baby artist, 61, is 'doing great' in the wake of the July 27 accident in Nashville, Gill, 65, told Entertainment Tonight Monday in an interview on the red carpet in Nashville for the televised special CMT Giants: Vince Gill.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Country Music Star Miranda Lambert Had The Most Texas Weekend Ever In Her Home State (PHOTOS)
Gathering up all your best friends and staying in a small Texas town for a weekend is basically a Texan's rite of passage, and it's no different for the celebrities born here. Country music star Miranda Lambert, who has long moved on from the Lone Star State for Tennessee, recently visited Greune, TX with some of her besties for what appeared to be a relaxing vacation. She even called it her "favorite place on earth" on social media.
Newly-separated Kelsea Ballerini looks leggy in silver mini-dress at the Nashville Songwriter Awards
Two-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini donned a leggy look to attend the NSAI's sold-out, fifth annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium in her native Tennessee on Tuesday. The 29-year-old country crooner in a glittery silver long-sleeved mini-dress and black slingbacks selected by stylist Molly Dickson. Kelsea flashed her taut...
Miley Cyrus Just Gained $8.2 Million in the Sale of Her Nashville Ranch
Here's a look at the sale of Miley Cyrus' Nashville, Tennessee ranch for a weighty price tag of $8.2 million!
'AGT' contestant Drake Milligan on being called 'the new Elvis of country' and his Texas roots
Drake Milligan, an aspiring country artist from Fort Worth, Texas stepped out onto the "America's Got Talent" stage, in front of four distinguished judges, a crowd of thousands and millions watching at home to show the world that he was ready to break into country music. With his band beside him, he wanted to "come out swinging" with his own original song, "Sounds Like Something I’d Do," and the response he received was not something that the rising country artist could have ever predicted.
‘Why Me, Lord?’: How Johnny Cash, George Jones & Merle Haggard Made the Kristofferson Hymn So Soulful
It’s hard to believe that Country Music Hall of Fame member Kris Kristofferson scored only one No. 1 single as a solo artist. But, it’s true. While many of his works as a songwriter found a home at No. 1—including “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” (Johnny Cash), “Me & Bobby McGee” (Janis Joplin), and more—Kris scored his only No. 1 hit as a solo artist when “Why Me, Lord?” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on July 7, 1973. Kris penned and recorded the song for his 1972 album, Jesus Was a Capricorn.
Lukas Nelson Says His Father, Willie Nelson, Is His “Favorite Songwriter,” And He Wants To “Keep His Music Alive Forever”
This week, the great Lukas Nelson stopped by the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast to talk about his hand in writing for the A Star is Born soundtrack and helping Bradley Cooper with his on-stage performing, the new album he’s working on right now, and of course, his legenedary father Willie Nelson.
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour
Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Who is VMAs performer Kane Brown, the first male country singer to take the award show's stage?
Kane Brown is making music history this weekend as the first male country music artist to perform on the MTV VMAs stage. As if that was not enough, he is also making history as the first performer to incorporate a mixed reality element from the Toyota stage into his performance, promising audiences something completely new and different.
Kelsea Ballerini Breaks Down in Tears in Bathtub Amid Morgan Evans Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce from her husband Morgan Evans last week. In a new TikTok video, she’s experiencing a lot of emotions over the split. Check out the clip that she shared below. a complex time. “A complex time,” she captioned the post. It was soundtracked by “Complex”...
