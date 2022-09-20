Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Austintown Police: Out-of-state thieves breaking into vehicles at parks, gyms, ballfields
Police in Austintown say they believe that out-of-state criminals are targeting public parks and other outdoor locations where people have a false sense of security. Detective Sargent Greg McGlynn tells 21 News the group is comprised of 10-15 black males, ages ranging from 20-40 years old. Police say this group...
5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case
Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio that are charged in a federal drug case.
WYTV.com
Rate hike approved for Aqua Ohio customers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A settlement agreement with the Ohio Public Utilities Commission will allow for new rates to be set for water and sewer customers of Aqua Ohio. The Commission said that Aqua Ohio can increase its annual revenue for water service by $5.178 million, a 7.9% increase, and $303,595 for sewer service, an 8.9% increase.
newsonthegreen.com
Proposal tendered to vacate part of Breezewood
Tony and Diane Guarnieri have asked the Brookfield trustees if they would object to the Guarnieris seeking to vacate about 120 feet at the end of Breezewood Lake Drive. The trustees did not offer any objections, but Trustee Dan Suttles said he would want to see the property surveyed to make sure “we’re not stepping on somebody’s toes.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Helicopters to patrol Illuminating Company transmission lines throughout Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you see a blue helicopter flying close to transmission lines in Northeast Ohio, don’t be alarmed - it’s conducting routine patrols for the Illuminating Company. These patrols will be conducted on or around Sept. 23, weather permitting, and are anticipated to take three...
WFMJ.com
Hubbard Schools delayed after outages in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties
FirstEnergy has restored power to hundreds of homes and businesses in Trumbull and Mahoning Counties early Wednesday. As of 6:24 a.m., 2,300 customers in Trumbull County and 49 customers in Mahoning County were in the dark, according to the utility. Most of the outages were in Hubbard Township, but the...
WYTV.com
Vienna man seriously hurt after tree trimming accident
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Vienna man was seriously hurt in a tree cutting accident over the weekend. He is recovering from what’s described as a serious head injury. Caller: “My husband was working with the chainsaw and with the tree and he’s bleeding pretty good. He hit himself.”
9 people taken to hospital following multi-vehicle crash in Geauga County
Nine people were taken to Northeast Ohio hospitals following a serious three-vehicle crash in Middlefield Tuesday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police looking for 3 after storage building break-in
Police said that they talked to an American Energy Inc. employee at the 7000 block of McMullen Street on September 15.
buckeyefirearms.org
Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio
Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
4 dead, 1 missing after Mercer County farmhouse fire; cause sought
GREENVILLE, Pa. — Authorities say four people died and one remains missing following a fire at a farmhouse in western Pennsylvania. Fire crews in Mercer County were called to the blaze near Fredonia at about midnight Thursday and found the multi-story farmhouse engulfed in flames. Download the FREE WPXI...
WFMJ.com
Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.
Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMJ.com
Mercer Co. coroner identifies 4 victims from Friday fatal fire
Mercer County has confirmed the identity of four of the five people who died in a rural farmhouse fire in Delaware Township late Friday. John Libonati said through forensics using medical, dental and x-rays, he has been able to confirm the identities of those killed in the fire, including:. Elizabeth...
newsonthegreen.com
Jail ordered for man who attacked neighbors
A Masury man charged with attacking a man and a boy, knocking out the man temporarily, has been sentenced to jail for a misdemeanor assault charge. Richard R. Couturiaux, 39, of 8198 Ulp St., entered a plea of guilty or no contest July 7 to one of two charges, and the second was dismissed upon his agreement that there was probable cause for the charge to be filed, and that he pay costs.
No jail time for Champion man involved in Capital riot
U.S. Judge John D. Bates gave the sentence to Stephen Ayres, 39, in the U.S. District Court for the District Court of Columbia during a sentencing hearing earlier Thursday.
Jets that Flew Migrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard were from Charter Company Based at Akron-Canton Airport
Ultimate Jet transported the Venezuelan migrants in Dornier 328-310s as part of DeSantis stunt
Ohio GOP proposes 7th 'censorship' bill this term
Ohio Republican lawmakers have put forward at least seven different bills that critics say censor education, with the latest being vague guidelines on so-called "sexually explicit" material.
Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
WYTV.com
Locals with ties to Puerto Rico worry about family
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season is heating up, and Puerto Rico is in a state of emergency after Hurricane Fiona made landfall. Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico where most people remain without electricity or running water.
Man accused of attacking boy on high school football field
Police said videos showed Thompson charging past a group of football players to slam the victim on the ground and then hit, or attempt to hit, the boy while he was on the ground.
Comments / 0