Brookfield Township, OH

Rate hike approved for Aqua Ohio customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A settlement agreement with the Ohio Public Utilities Commission will allow for new rates to be set for water and sewer customers of Aqua Ohio. The Commission said that Aqua Ohio can increase its annual revenue for water service by $5.178 million, a 7.9% increase, and $303,595 for sewer service, an 8.9% increase.
Proposal tendered to vacate part of Breezewood

Tony and Diane Guarnieri have asked the Brookfield trustees if they would object to the Guarnieris seeking to vacate about 120 feet at the end of Breezewood Lake Drive. The trustees did not offer any objections, but Trustee Dan Suttles said he would want to see the property surveyed to make sure “we’re not stepping on somebody’s toes.”
Vienna man seriously hurt after tree trimming accident

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Vienna man was seriously hurt in a tree cutting accident over the weekend. He is recovering from what’s described as a serious head injury. Caller: “My husband was working with the chainsaw and with the tree and he’s bleeding pretty good. He hit himself.”
Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio

Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
Search continues for child missing after Mercer County fire.

Authorities in Mercer County tell 21 News that efforts will continue Tuesday to find a child still missing after last week's fire that destroyed a farmhouse in Delaware Township. Mercer County Coroner John Libonati has confirmed to 21 News that the bodies of an adult male, an adult female, and...
Mercer Co. coroner identifies 4 victims from Friday fatal fire

Mercer County has confirmed the identity of four of the five people who died in a rural farmhouse fire in Delaware Township late Friday. John Libonati said through forensics using medical, dental and x-rays, he has been able to confirm the identities of those killed in the fire, including:. Elizabeth...
Jail ordered for man who attacked neighbors

A Masury man charged with attacking a man and a boy, knocking out the man temporarily, has been sentenced to jail for a misdemeanor assault charge. Richard R. Couturiaux, 39, of 8198 Ulp St., entered a plea of guilty or no contest July 7 to one of two charges, and the second was dismissed upon his agreement that there was probable cause for the charge to be filed, and that he pay costs.
Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
Locals with ties to Puerto Rico worry about family

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season is heating up, and Puerto Rico is in a state of emergency after Hurricane Fiona made landfall. Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands Tuesday as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico where most people remain without electricity or running water.
CAMPBELL, OH

