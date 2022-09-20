Read full article on original website
It was an action-packed contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans as the two teams faced off on the field for their Week 2 matchup. The Bills flexed their collective muscle all over the Titans (and the rest of the league), as Josh Allen and Co. emerged with another highly impressive victory in the new season.
Buffalo Bills Vet Lineman Suspended For Punch That Hit Titans Coach
Bobby Hart was issued a one-game suspension on Tuesday for his involvement in a fight following the Bills’ blowout win win over the Titans.
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered a knee injury on the first play of the Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills and the team reportedly fears it has lost Lewan for the remainder of the 2022 campaign. The news comes from Buck Reising of AtoZ Sports Nashville, who...
Following the Buffalo Bills’ trouncing of the Tennessee Titans on “Monday Night Football” in Orchard Park, members of “Bills Mafia” were enthralled with the team’s performance. Read more here:
Bills head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen led the locker room breakdown for the team after their huge win against the Titans. The Bills routed the visitors by a score of 41-7. Regardless, the coach and QB were already quickly moving onto the Dolphins. That’s who the Bills...
The Buffalo Bills continued their electric start to the new season on Monday night -- beating the Tennessee Titans 41-7 -- but the evening was marred by a scary-looking injury to one of their defenders.
Buffalo's defense forced three turnovers and held Tennessee to under 200 total yards.
Pittsburgh fell to 1–2 on Thursday night after losing to AFC North rival Cleveland on the road.
A top-five offense in the NFL as recently as 2020, the Tennessee Titans don't appear to be anywhere near that level to start this season
NFL Monday Night Football was as good as it gets for the Buffalo Bills. However, there were some extra-curricular activities going on. For offensive lineman Bobby Hart, he let his emotions get the best of him. Hart had an incident where he threw a punch at a Titans player and ended up hitting a coach for the Tennessee team.
